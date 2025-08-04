Powered by RND
Comfort Affirmations
Comfort Affirmations

Comfort Affirmations
Education
Comfort Affirmations
  Louise Hay: What Happens When You Detach? This Answer Might Surprise You
    You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 ⁠Subscribe here⁠ and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.⁠https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe⁠
    --------  
    3:34:04
  Abraham Hicks: This Mirror Principle Can Change Your Life Forever
    You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 ⁠Subscribe here⁠ and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.⁠https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe⁠
    --------  
    14:21
  Abraham Hicks: The Universe Will Restore All Your Wasted Years Once You Do This !
    You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 ⁠Subscribe here⁠ and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.⁠https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe⁠
    --------  
    12:08
  Abraham Hicks: What's Coming Will Amaze You
    You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 ⁠Subscribe here⁠ and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.⁠https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe⁠
    --------  
    14:30
  Louise Hay: Positive Affirmations for Prosperity and Wealth NOW!
    You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 ⁠Subscribe here⁠ and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.⁠https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe⁠
    --------  
    1:14:44

About Comfort Affirmations

If you're feeling overwhelmed or just need a little encouragement, Comfort Affirmations is your go-to podcast for support, real stories, and honest conversations that inspire and uplift you.
Education

