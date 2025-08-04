Louise Hay: What Happens When You Detach? This Answer Might Surprise You
You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 Subscribe here and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe
--------
3:34:04
--------
3:34:04
Abraham Hicks: This Mirror Principle Can Change Your Life Forever
You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 Subscribe here and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe
--------
14:21
--------
14:21
Abraham Hicks: The Universe Will Restore All Your Wasted Years Once You Do This !
You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 Subscribe here and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe
--------
12:08
--------
12:08
Abraham Hicks: What’s Coming Will Amaze You
You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 Subscribe here and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe
--------
14:30
--------
14:30
Louise Hay: Positive Affirmations for Prosperity and Wealth NOW!
You deserve affirmations without interruptions. Experience ad-free comfort made just for you.💜 Subscribe here and start your day with calm, clarity, and confidence.https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/comfortfriends/subscribe