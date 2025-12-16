Live 100 Podcast with Jason Yarusi

Growth isn’t measured by goals—it’s measured by awareness. In today’s episode, I’m breaking down the 3 questions high performers ask themselves at the end of every year so they can finish strong and dominate the new one.These questions changed the way I approach my habits, my choices, and my identity… and they’ll do the same for you.If you want to end 2025 with intention and step into 2026 with power, this is the episode you need.🔥 MAIN TOPICS WE COVER:The patterns that shaped your year (good and bad)Where you chose comfort instead of progressWhat you proved to yourself through actionWhy micro wins matter more than big goalHow self-awareness builds lasting successYour time is now. Let’s finish strong and step into the next year with clarity, commitment, and momentum.👉 If this helps you, share the episode with someone who needs this message today. 👉 Leave an honest rating & review to support the show!👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi