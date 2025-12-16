Live 100 Podcast with Jason Yarusi

Tiny Choices That Build Your Biggest Gains
12/16/2025 | 4 mins.
If you look back at your year, your biggest wins didn’t come from massive breakthroughs. They came from the smallest decisions you made every single day.In this episode, I break down how tiny daily choices compound—either for you or against you—and why discipline always beats excuses when it comes to building a high-performance life.This matters if you’re an entrepreneur, real estate investor, or anyone who wants to stop drifting and start intentionally building momentum.In this episode, I cover:How small daily habits create massive gains over timeWhy discipline beats motivation every timeThe hidden cost of excusesHow focus became the ultimate superpowerWhy saying “no” is critical for growthHow investing in yourself compounds resultsIf this episode hit home, leave an honest rating and review—it helps us reach more people who need this message.👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi
How Micro Wins Create The Success You Need
12/11/2025 | 5 mins.
Today I’m breaking down why micro wins are the real engine behind massive success.Most people stay stuck because they obsess over the big goal. They wait for the perfect moment. They fear failing, looking silly, or making mistakes. But the truth is: your future identity is built through tiny, consistent steps.In this episode, I dive into how micro wins create confidence, build discipline, and compound into unbelievable long-term success—even 3,000% growth over a year.These are the habits that changed my life, and they’ll change yours too.🔥 MAIN TOPICS WE COVERWhy micro wins create confidenceHow action builds your future identityWhy discipline is earned, not givenHow compounding 1% growth leads to 3,000% improvementWhy celebrating actions matters more than resultsHow small consistent steps drive massive outcomesIf this message hits home, share this episode with someone who needs to hear it. Let’s Live100 today.👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi
How High Performers Finish the Year, Not Start It
12/08/2025 | 5 mins.
High performers don’t wait for January 1st. They start building momentum right now, in December. In today’s episode of the Little Wonder Podcast, I’m sharing exactly how to end your year with intention and step into the next one ready to sprint.This episode matters for entrepreneurs and real estate investors because the small, decisive moves you make today set the stage for exponential growth tomorrow. I’ll guide you to remove distractions, build key habits, and create momentum that carries you into a high-performing new year.Main topics in this episode:Why waiting for January 1st holds you backThe power of building momentum nowRemoving distractions and liabilities before the new yearPrepping habits to make January effortlessTaking decisive action in December for long-term successLet’s crush the end of this year and start 2026 with unstoppable momentum!Listen now and start building momentum today.👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi
The One Habit You Must Start Before 2026
12/04/2025 | 4 mins.
You don’t need 20 habits, resolutions, or goals to win in 2026. You just need one habit that actually sticks — the habit that shapes your identity from the moment you wake up.In this episode, I break down why your entire day feels chaotic, how your morning sets the tone, and the one simple habit that shifted my entire mindset, my performance, and ultimately my results.If you’ve ever wondered why your days feel out of control or why your goals never seem to stick, this episode is for you.MAIN TOPICS COVERED:Why chasing multiple habits sets you up to failHow your chaotic mornings create chaotic daysThe identity-shifting power of your first 10 minutesStillness, movement, and clarity as non-negotiablesHow small actions compound into massive resultsIf this episode resonates, share it with someone who needs the reminder that one small shift can change everything.👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi
3 Year End Questions That High Performers Ask Themselves to Finish The Year
12/02/2025 | 6 mins.
Growth isn’t measured by goals—it’s measured by awareness. In today’s episode, I’m breaking down the 3 questions high performers ask themselves at the end of every year so they can finish strong and dominate the new one.These questions changed the way I approach my habits, my choices, and my identity… and they’ll do the same for you.If you want to end 2025 with intention and step into 2026 with power, this is the episode you need.🔥 MAIN TOPICS WE COVER:The patterns that shaped your year (good and bad)Where you chose comfort instead of progressWhat you proved to yourself through actionWhy micro wins matter more than big goalHow self-awareness builds lasting successYour time is now. Let’s finish strong and step into the next year with clarity, commitment, and momentum.👉 If this helps you, share the episode with someone who needs this message today. 👉 Leave an honest rating & review to support the show!👉 Take Action Today:Visit JasonYarusi.com and take the FREE assessment to identify where you are on your journey.Share this episode with someone who needs to hear it.Rate, review, and subscribe to help us reach more people ready to live their best life.🔥 Get in contact with me:Website: https://form.jotform.com/240740659878168 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jasonyarusi/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jasonyarusi YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@liveonehundred LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonyarusi/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jason.yarusi
Live 100 Podcast with Jason Yarusi