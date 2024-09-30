Listen to our weekly podcast for Spanish students! We discuss culture, language and any interesting topic we can find in Mexican Spanish accent.Our goal is to h...

Seguramente sabes que el español tiene una raíz común con otros idiomas. Pero seguro algunos de los que vamos a mencionar te sorprenderán. También te hablamos de falsos cognados comunes con diferentes idiomas.

Hoy te presentamos un tema más para tener una conversación o debate interesante con alguien en Español. ¿Qué debe ser considerado un deporte?

Tu español puede ser genial hasta que hay problemas de comunicación, tecnológicos u otros tipos y todo se vuelve muy complicado de entender. Aquí te decimos que tipo de cosas pues escuchar o decir cuando hay algunos problemas

El humor es uno de los temas más complicados en cualquier idioma en esta segunda tanda de chistes te explicamos algunos para que puedas entenderlos y decirlos a tus amigos hispanoparlantes.

Escucha estas historias que nos inspiran a seguir aprendiendo otros idiomas, nunca sabes cuando puedes cambiar la vida de una o varias personas por saber Español!

About How to Spanish Podcast

Listen to our weekly podcast for Spanish students! We discuss culture, language and any interesting topic we can find in Mexican Spanish accent.Our goal is to help you with your listening skills by discussing one topic at a time in a natural pace (but not too fast).Learn about the learning experience we offer in https://www.patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast.By becoming a member, you can access exclusive benefits such as a vocabulary guide, an interactive transcript as well monthly activities to practice your Spanish.The podcast is also released in video format in our channel How to Spanish Podcast along with Spanish lessons, vlogs and livestreams.