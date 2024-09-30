Powered by RND
Listen to our weekly podcast for Spanish students! We discuss culture, language and any interesting topic we can find in Mexican Spanish accent.Our goal is to h...
EducationLanguage LearningSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 337
  • Cuando saber otro idioma cambia el destino - Ep 328
    Escucha estas historias que nos inspiran a seguir aprendiendo otros idiomas, nunca sabes cuando puedes cambiar la vida de una o varias personas por saber Español!NEW COURSE - MASTER THE PAST TENSE IN SPANISH-- http://howtospanishacademy.thinkific.com/🔴 PATREON http://patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast❤️ Love our videos? Support by clicking the JOIN button💌 Newsletter with tips and resources https://bit.ly/3tntE7U⭐️BONUS CONTENT 💥Vocabulary guide + Interactive transcript https://www.patreon.com/posts/117105992 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    22:15
  • Chistes con explicación pt 2 - Ep 327
    El humor es uno de los temas más complicados en cualquier idioma en esta segunda tanda de chistes te explicamos algunos para que puedas entenderlos y decirlos a tus amigos hispanoparlantes.😱 BLACK FRIDAY OFFER ON OUR PAST TENSE COURSE (30% OFF) WITH THE COUPON: PAST30 http://howtospanishacademy.thinkific.com/🔴 PATREON https://patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast💌 Newsletter with tips and resources https://bit.ly/3tntE7U⭐️BONUS CONTENT💥Vocabulary guide + Interactive transcript: https://www.patreon.com/posts/116651659 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:48
  • Cosas que los mexicanos te dirán cuando haya un problema - Ep 326
    Tu español puede ser genial hasta que hay problemas de comunicación, tecnológicos u otros tipos y todo se vuelve muy complicado de entender. Aquí te decimos que tipo de cosas pues escuchar o decir cuando hay algunos problemasNEW COURSE - MASTER THE PAST TENSE IN SPANISH-- http://howtospanishacademy.thinkific.com/🔴 PATREON http://patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast❤️ Love our videos? Support by clicking the JOIN button💌 Newsletter with tips and resources https://bit.ly/3tntE7U⭐️BONUS CONTENT 💥Vocabulary guide + Interactive transcript: https://www.patreon.com/posts/116202698 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    22:48
  • La controversia de los deportes - Ep 325
    Hoy te presentamos un tema más para tener una conversación o debate interesante con alguien en Español. ¿Qué debe ser considerado un deporte?NEW COURSE - MASTER THE PAST TENSE IN SPANISH-- http://howtospanishacademy.thinkific.com/🔴 PATREON http://patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast❤️ Love our videos? Support by clicking the JOIN button💌 Newsletter with tips and resources https://bit.ly/3tntE7U⭐️BONUS CONTENT💥Vocabulary guide + Interactive transcript - https://www.patreon.com/posts/115755068 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:37
  • Los idiomas que se parecen al Español - Ep 324
    Seguramente sabes que el español tiene una raíz común con otros idiomas. Pero seguro algunos de los que vamos a mencionar te sorprenderán. También te hablamos de falsos cognados comunes con diferentes idiomas. NEW COURSE - MASTER THE PAST TENSE IN SPANISH-- http://howtospanishacademy.thinkific.com/🔴 PATREON http://patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast❤️ Love our videos? Support by clicking the JOIN button💌 Newsletter with tips and resources https://bit.ly/3tntE7U⭐️BONUS CONTENT 💥Vocabulary guide + Interactive transcript - https://www.patreon.com/posts/115308608 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:35

About How to Spanish Podcast

Listen to our weekly podcast for Spanish students! We discuss culture, language and any interesting topic we can find in Mexican Spanish accent.Our goal is to help you with your listening skills by discussing one topic at a time in a natural pace (but not too fast).Learn about the learning experience we offer in https://www.patreon.com/howtospanishpodcast.By becoming a member, you can access exclusive benefits such as a vocabulary guide, an interactive transcript as well monthly activities to practice your Spanish.The podcast is also released in video format in our channel How to Spanish Podcast along with Spanish lessons, vlogs and livestreams.We'd love to help you take your Spanish to the next level. Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
