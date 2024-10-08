What do the characteristics of courage, grit, and agility have in common? They are essential ingredients to achieving success irrespective of how success is defined. Join me for today’s Saturday Morning Muse to learn more. You can find The Saturday Morning Muse on your favorite podcast streaming platform as well as out on YouTube. Here’s the link to the show on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/saturday-morning-muse/id1741154728 #grit #mentalagility #secretstosuccess #continuousimprovement #personalplanning #personalpurpose #courage #authenticity

About Saturday Morning Muse

Welcome to the Saturday Morning Muse! Start to your weekend by investing 7-10 minutes of your time to explore topics that are designed to support your journey of personal and professional continuous improvement. Dr. Andrew Temte, CFA, is the former CEO of Kaplan Professional and is the author of Balancing Act: Teach, Coach, Mentor, Inspire, and The Balanced Business: Building Organizational Trust and Accountability through Smooth Workflows. He also hosts The Balancing Act Podcast, and The Saturday Morning Muse. A thought leader on issues related to leadership development, organizational health, continuous improvement, corporate learning, financial acumen, and education, his articles have appeared in a number of media outlets including Chief Executive and Chief Learning Officer. Dr. Temte earned his doctorate in finance from the University of Iowa with a concentration in international finance and investment theory. He holds the CFA designation and has over 15 years of university teaching experience. An accomplished musician and leader of the rock band, The Remainders, he’s proud to announce the release of the band’s first original album, Feel Something New, which is available on all major music streaming platforms. To learn more, visit www.andrewtemte.com.