The Lisa Show

Join comedian, believer, and single mom Lisa Valentine Clark for a good look at life. Whether it's parenting challenges, mental health questions, or social issu...
Kids & FamilyParentingSociety & CultureRelationshipsEducationSelf-Improvement

  • How to Fine-Tune Your Relationships with Your Kids | Steven Sharp Nelson
    Steven Sharp Nelson isn't just the world-renowned cellist from The Piano Guys—he is also a dad. Steven talks with Lisa about how to improve our relationships with our kids in everything from getting them to practice their instruments, to making sure they know what is important to us as parents, to using garage prayers to our advantage. #pianoguys #stevensharpnelson
    31:40  
    31:40
  • How to Celebrate with Less Pressure and More Joy
    The holidays are full of excitement, but they can also be full of pressure for parents and hosts. There are ways, however, to simplify our celebrations without losing any of their impact. Lisa talks with wedding planner Amanda Everson and author Karen Trefzger about 4 ideas for celebrating with less pressure and more joy.
    27:41  
    27:41
  • 6 Tips for Better Celebrations | Brittany Watson Jepsen
    There is an art to celebrating, but it isn't about doing more. It's about doing it better. Brittany Watson Jepsen, founder and CEO of lifestyle and design company The House That Lars Built, shares 6 tips for improving our celebrations without additional work or stress.
    28:53  
    28:53
  • Why Curiosity is the Key to a Better Life | Eva Witesman
    Eleanor Roosevelt believed the greatest gift we could give our children was curiosity. But why? Eva Witesman of the BYU Ballard Center for Social Impact discusses why curiosity is so powerful, including its impact on education, faith, and world peace. #curiosity #education #women #faith #worldpeace #peace #educatedwomen #womenempowerment
    28:29  
    28:29
  • 8 Easy Tips from Olympians for Boosting Resilience and Grit | Whittni Orton Morgan and Stephanie Rovetti
    How can we become individuals that have resilience and grit? 2024 Paris Olympic athletes Whittni Orton Morgan and Stephanie Rovetti share 8 tips for staying emotionally and mentally strong in the face of setbacks. #thelisashow #BYUradio #olympics2024 #paris2024 #athletics
    30:06  
    30:06

Join comedian, believer, and single mom Lisa Valentine Clark for a good look at life. Whether it’s parenting challenges, mental health questions, or social issues, she and her Council of Moms will tackle it! So come figure out this life thing together with her, with a lot of laughs along the way. A production of BYUradio.
