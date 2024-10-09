Enjoy an audio advent calendar with a short episode every day from December 1 through Christmas. Each episode invites thoughtful reflection on the season, inspired by nature’s miraculous phenomena (from a turtle hibernating through the cold of winter to an ermine that teaches a writer forgiveness) as well as music and art traditionally connected with the biblical story of the Nativity. Advent is a series from the Constant Wonder podcast, produced by BYUradio.
--------
2:59
Resilient Female Botanists Challenge the Untamed Colorado River
In 1938, two botanists from Michigan challenge the raging Colorado River in pursuit of cactus, the first known women to run the river through the Grand Canyon. An entertaining but little-known tale of resilience and beauty at the edge of the impossible. Episode originally aired September 9, 2023.
Guest: Melissa Sevigny, author of "Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon." Thanks to Lew Steiger for allowing us to use his recordings of Lois Jotter's recollections. Kyle Remand, Ryan Clark, Brian Tanner, Eric Glissmeyer, Audrey Hughes, Kristi Lindstrom, Becca Hurley, and Barry Squires voiced the various roles.
--------
57:44
A Boy from the Streets Crashes Symphony Hall
A story of human triumph: A young child is rescued from life on the streets, fostered, and mentored. He chases a dream to play classical music, and now as a mentor himself, he encourages others to dream big. With humility and humor, Richard Antoine White shares his unique journey. A favorite episode reprise, originally posted October 12, 2022.
Guest: Richard Antoine White, author of "I'm Possible: A Story of Survival, a Tuba, and the Small Miracle of a Big Dream"; principal tubist for the Santa Fe Symphony and the New Mexico Philharmonic; Associate Professor of Tuba/Euphonium at the University of New Mexico
--------
54:53
From Hidden Secrets To Inspiring Peaks
A widowed mother's secrets haunted her young boys' lives. When Philip Yancey discovered the truth about his father's death at age 23, he had to reframe his entire understanding of his family's past. Eventually, he would overcome skepticism and cynicism to embrace a career as an inspirational writer and journalist, in which he has won the hearts of millions.
Guest: Philip Yancey, author of "Where the Light Fell: A Memoir" and "What’s So Amazing About Grace?"
--------
53:41
A Map for a Lifetime of Adventure
Can one local map offer a lifetime of adventure? Alastair Humphreys embarks on a quest to discover the hidden marvels of his London neighborhood. As a National Geographic explorer, he has rowed across the Atlantic, biked around the world, and run a marathon in the Sahara—but he still loves to find the ordinary, wondrous things right under our noses.
Guest: Alastair Humphreys, National Geographic Explorer and author, "Local: A Search for Nearby Nature and Wildness"
