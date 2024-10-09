Resilient Female Botanists Challenge the Untamed Colorado River

In 1938, two botanists from Michigan challenge the raging Colorado River in pursuit of cactus, the first known women to run the river through the Grand Canyon. An entertaining but little-known tale of resilience and beauty at the edge of the impossible. Episode originally aired September 9, 2023. Guest: Melissa Sevigny, author of "Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon." Thanks to Lew Steiger for allowing us to use his recordings of Lois Jotter's recollections. Kyle Remand, Ryan Clark, Brian Tanner, Eric Glissmeyer, Audrey Hughes, Kristi Lindstrom, Becca Hurley, and Barry Squires voiced the various roles.