It's 1971 and Paul Couming is a member of the underground Catholic resistance to the Vietnam war. Two years ago, he sent his draft card back to the government, refusing to take part in the bloodshed. Now, as he faces trial, a harebrained scheme emerges to give him political sanctuary in a downtown Boston Catholic Church, the first of its kind in 400 years.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
39:05
Introducing: Divine Intervention
Divine intervention is a 10-part audio documentary about radical nuns in combat boots and wild-haired priests on a hellbent mission to sabotage a war. Tune in weekly starting March 11.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Divine Intervention is the untold story of a ragtag band of radical nuns in combat boots, wild-haired priests and their madcap friends who swiftly became accomplished cat-burglars in a hellbent effort to sabotage the Vietnam war. Many went to jail, some betrayed their friends, others fell in love.
Across 10 episodes, host Brendan Patrick Hughes uncovers their audacious illegal acts – scaling walls, picking locks, destroying draft cards, harboring a draft fugitive in a church sanctuary, and trading blows with J. Edgar Hoover.