Chapter 1: An Explosive Cauldron

It's 1971 and Paul Couming is a member of the underground Catholic resistance to the Vietnam war. Two years ago, he sent his draft card back to the government, refusing to take part in the bloodshed. Now, as he faces trial, a harebrained scheme emerges to give him political sanctuary in a downtown Boston Catholic Church, the first of its kind in 400 years.