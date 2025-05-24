Chapters 98–105 Discussion – The Fate of the Wicked and the Reward of the Just

This episode covers Enoch's final predictions about the fate of the wicked and the just. We discuss the eternal themes of justice, reward, and punishment that are central to many religious texts. Tune in for a deep look at divine justice through Enoch's eyes.