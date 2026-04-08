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21 episodes
- California, September 1975. Within a span of 17 days and less than 90 miles, two women, working separately, tried to assassinate the president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford. These are the only two times we know of that a woman has tried to assassinate an American president.
The first, Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, was already infamous as a prominent follower of cult leader Charles Manson.
The second, Sara Jane Moore, was a 45 year-old housewife who infiltrated San Francisco's violent radical underground working undercover for the FBI.
The story of one strange and violent Summer, this season on RIP CURRENT.
Listen here or on the iHeartRadio app.
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- An all new season, an all new case. Rip Current returns. This time, examining the peculiar assassination attempt on environmental activist Judi Bari. The first episode drops on November 5th.
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- Vanished. Vilified. Voiceless.
This season on Truer Crime, every story has something in common: it’s not what it seems.
What starts as a disappearance, a tragedy, or a headline quickly reveals something deeper—about power, about prejudice, about who gets to be heard and who gets written off.
We’re digging into six gripping cases. Some you might recognize. Others you’ve never heard before. But every one of them will leave you questioning the stories we’re told and the stories we choose to believe.
Six months. Six cases. One show that digs deeper.
Truer Crime is available now. Listen for free on the iHeartRadio app, Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Podcasts.
Want early access to episodes? Tenderfoot+ subscribers get the full case at the start of each month—plus ad-free listening and exclusive content from over 30 shows. Sign up at tenderfootplus.com.
Keep up with us through our Truer Crime Substack Newsletter.
Follow @truercrimepod on Instagram and X.
Follow me @celisiastanton on Instagram and TikTok.
Sign up for my weekly newsletter, Sincerely, Celisia.
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- Hello, MLK Tapes Fans! We want to share a new show you might like, United States of Kennedy.
About the show: United States of Kennedy is a podcast about our cultural fascination with the Kennedy dynasty. Every week, hosts Lyra Smith and George Civeris go into one aspect of the Kennedy story.
Listen here and subscribe to United States of Kennedy on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
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About The MLK Tapes
According to the official story, on April 4th, 1968, a lone gunman assassinated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. That man, James Earl Ray, pled guilty and for most people the case was closed. The MLK Tapes, a new true crime podcast from the creators of Atlanta Monster and Monster: DC Sniper, explores rare recordings of eye-witness testimony and new interviews with people who were there to reveal the true story of the plot to kill Dr. King.Podcast website
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