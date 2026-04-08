Vanished. Vilified. Voiceless.

This season on Truer Crime, every story has something in common: it’s not what it seems.

What starts as a disappearance, a tragedy, or a headline quickly reveals something deeper—about power, about prejudice, about who gets to be heard and who gets written off.

We’re digging into six gripping cases. Some you might recognize. Others you’ve never heard before. But every one of them will leave you questioning the stories we’re told and the stories we choose to believe.

Six months. Six cases. One show that digs deeper.

Truer Crime is available now. Listen for free on the iHeartRadio app, Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Podcasts.

Want early access to episodes? Tenderfoot+ subscribers get the full case at the start of each month—plus ad-free listening and exclusive content from over 30 shows. Sign up at ⁠⁠tenderfootplus.com⁠⁠.

Keep up with us through our ⁠⁠Truer Crime Substack Newsletter⁠⁠.

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Sign up for my weekly newsletter, ⁠⁠Sincerely, Celisia⁠⁠.

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