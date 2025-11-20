Charles Becker: The NYPD's Killer Cop

1912, Ragtime-era New York. NYPD Lieutenant Charles Becker, celebrity cop, stands accused of a shocking crime: orchestrating the murder of gambler Herman Rosenthal, whose squealing to the press threatened to expose systemic police corruption. In this week's episode, Dan and Alana weigh the evidence in the case of one of the few NYPD officers to ever take a trip to death row. Sources:Satan's Circus Murder, Vice, Police Corruption, and New York's Trial of the Century by Mike DashThe Execution of Officer Becker: The Murder of a Gambler, The Trial of a Cop, and the Birth of Organized Crime by Stanley CohenThe Becker Scandal: A Time Remembered by Vina DelmarThe Bowery Boys, "Case Files of the New York Police Department 1800-1915" podcast episodeNewspapers and magazines: American Heritage, Crime Magazine, New York Sun, The New York Times, New York Evening World, New York Tribune.