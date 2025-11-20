On this week's episode of The Outfit, Dan and Alana are joined by Misha Brown, podcaster and author of upcoming new book, Be Your Own Bestie, to dish on A&E's Growing Up Gotti: The 2004 reality hit following Victoria Gotti and her three teenage sons. From dating to daddy issues, our hosts take a look at all the baggage that comes with being a nepo-mobster.Check out: Be Your Own Bestie: A No Nonsense Guide to Changing the Way you Treat Yourself by Misha Brown---The Outfit is a production of Higher Ground and Headgum.Hosted by Dan O’Sullivan and Alana Hope LevinsonExecutive Produced by Dan O’Sullivan and Alana Hope LevinsonProduced by Julia MurrayProduction Assistance by Franchesca Diaz and CJ ArcherdSound Design and Engineering by Ryan Kozlowski and Andrew EapenShow theme is Bittersweet Defeat by OTELike the show? Rate The Outfit on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and leave a review.Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on The Outfit via Gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
49:07
49:07
Martin Cahill: "The General" & Ireland's Underworld
On this episode, Dan travels back to the auld sod to regale Alana with the story of a vicious crime lord with two wives and a weakness for desserts: Martin "The General" Cahill. A product of the Dublin slums and upwardly mobile gangster, Cahill's rise and fall is a dark reflection of Ireland's own turbulent history.Sources:We Don't Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland by Fintan O'TooleThe General and Evil Empire: The Irish Mob and the Execution of Journalist Veronica Guerin by Paul WilliamsA Secret History of the IRA by Ed MoloneyNewspapers and Magazines: Hot Press, Dublin Evening Herald, Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Star (Dublin).
1:02:40
1:02:40
Charles Becker: The NYPD's Killer Cop
1912, Ragtime-era New York. NYPD Lieutenant Charles Becker, celebrity cop, stands accused of a shocking crime: orchestrating the murder of gambler Herman Rosenthal, whose squealing to the press threatened to expose systemic police corruption. In this week's episode, Dan and Alana weigh the evidence in the case of one of the few NYPD officers to ever take a trip to death row. Sources:Satan's Circus Murder, Vice, Police Corruption, and New York's Trial of the Century by Mike DashThe Execution of Officer Becker: The Murder of a Gambler, The Trial of a Cop, and the Birth of Organized Crime by Stanley CohenThe Becker Scandal: A Time Remembered by Vina DelmarThe Bowery Boys, "Case Files of the New York Police Department 1800-1915" podcast episodeNewspapers and magazines: American Heritage, Crime Magazine, New York Sun, The New York Times, New York Evening World, New York Tribune.
1:02:33
1:02:33
A Very Sopranos Halloween with Jesse Farrar
Happy Halloween! This week on a spooktacular edition of The Outfit, Dan is joined by longtime friend, host of Your Kickstarter Sucks, Jesse Farrar, for a Sopranos-style therapy session with Dr. Alana. After failing to make headway, the gang takes a deep dive into the pilot of the greatest show of all time, The Sopranos. If you haven't finished the series, listen...if you dare. From Shrek to cannoli to the headaches of owning a driveway, the group breaks down a show even more relevant today than when it came out.
50:32
50:32
Mob Wives: Behind Every Great Mobster...
For the Outfit's very first guest episode, Dan and Alana are joined by Rachel Fisher, co-host of Hollywood Crime Scene, to dive deep into the 2010s reality TV scene. They talk, of course, of VH1's Mob Wives. In a podcast rife with men in the mob, this week Alana takes the reins for this specialty detour into the lives of the mobsters' wives.
Welcome to The Outfit — where each week, a fascinating (and often hilarious) Mafia story reveals something deeper about the way our society works. Hosted by Alana Hope Levinson and Dan O'Sullivan.From Higher Ground and Headgum