The Bowery Boys: New York City History

#443 Ghost Stories of the Five Boroughs

On January 1, 1898, Greater New York was formed from the union of two cities – New York and Brooklyn, along with other towns and villages of the region, creating the five boroughs we know and love today. But each of those five boroughs brings their own unique histories and personalities. And so for this year’s annual Bowery Boys Halloween Special, we thought we’d give each borough the spotlight – or rather the spooklight – to highlight the city’s haunted landscape, from rural escapes to densely populated urban centers. Ghosts, you see, can manifest anywhere!And a special treat -- every single one of these ghost stories was sourced from actual newspaper and magazine reporting of their respective eras. Journalists on a ghost beat, finding ghostly activity in every corner of the city.The Bronx: The Reptile House at the Bronx Zoo doesn't seem like a haunted house, but when a sudden ghost whistling disturbs both man and beast alike, zoo directors call a meeting .... and a medium.Brooklyn: When a former hospital in Flatbush converts into a luxury apartment tower, horrifying poltergeists stop by to spook the new tenants. Is it all a ruse -- or something more sinister?Manhattan: The Russian mystic Madame Blavatsky attempts to divine the identity of a spooky ghost orb along the East River waterfront. Is it the apparition of the beloved watchman Old Shep?Queens: The 19th-century town of Flushing seemed overflowing with ghost stories! But none more notorious than the sight of three sword-wielding spirits at the Old Meeting House, the 17th-century house of worship with a few secrets under its foundations.Staten Island: A tombstone-nabbing ghoul at the Old Clove Cemetery in Concord decides to ride a trolley.Find the complete list of Bowery Boys ghost story podcasts here.Get tickets to our live Ghost Stories of Old New York podcast (Oct 29-31, 2024) at Joe's Pub here