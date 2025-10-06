RFK vs. Jimmy Hoffa

As a senator and later as JFK's attorney general, one of Bobby Kennedy's signature causes was taking on organized crime. And his Public Enemy No. 1 was always Teamster President Jimmy Hoffa. But the years-long feud between Kennedy and Hoffa was not just about politics — it was personal. And it haunted the Kennedys for decades. To help us unpack it all, we're joined by Dan O'Sullivan, co-host of The Outfit, a podcast about the mafia's surprising role in our society.