As a senator and later as JFK's attorney general, one of Bobby Kennedy's signature causes was taking on organized crime. And his Public Enemy No. 1 was always Teamster President Jimmy Hoffa. But the years-long feud between Kennedy and Hoffa was not just about politics — it was personal. And it haunted the Kennedys for decades. To help us unpack it all, we're joined by Dan O'Sullivan, co-host of The Outfit, a podcast about the mafia's surprising role in our society.
43:20
RFK Jr.’s “Autism Announcement”
Since we started this podcast, one member of the Kennedy family has been in the news most consistently. Trump's Secretary of Health & Human Services, RFK Jr., has been the elephant in the room during any conversation we've had about the Kennedy family. Today, we take a break from our regularly scheduled programming to chat with Julie Rovner, Chief Washington Correspondent for KFF Health News, about RFK and Trump's much-covered "autism announcement" last week and RFK's role in the anti-vax movement.
41:53
William Kennedy Smith's criminal trial and the birth of CourtTV
In 1991, JFK's 30-year-old nephew, William Kennedy Smith, was accused of raping a woman named Patricia Bowman at the Kennedy estate in Palm Beach. The ensuing trial coincided with the birth of CourtTV, and its "gavel-to-gavel" television coverage changed the media landscape forever. We're joined by Dr. Paul Thaler, author of The Watchful Eye: American Justice in the Age of the Television Trial and The Spectacle: Media and the Making of the OJ Simpson Story, to talk about the ethics of cameras in the courtroom, the legacy of the William Kennedy Smith trial, and our current true crime landscape.
54:17
Film of the month: Chappaquiddick (2018)
In 1969, a young Ted Kennedy drove his car off a bridge on Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, leading to the death of a young woman in the passenger seat named Mary Jo Kopechne. For this month's Kennedy movie episode, we're joined by Jason Concepcion, co-host of the X-Ray Vision podcast, to talk about the baffling 2018 film 'Chappaquiddick,' which attempts to depict the infamous incident and its aftermath — with mixed results.
39:34
Carole Radziwill
Bravo fanatics know Carole Radziwill as the "voice of reason" during her time on the Real Housewives of New York. But before answering that call from Andy Cohen, Radziwill was an Emmy-winning journalist and a New York Times bestselling author. She was also married to Jackie O's nephew Anthony Radziwill and was close friends with his cousin JFK Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette. We're joined by Vulture writer and Real Housewives anthropologist Brian Moylan to break down Carole's Kennedy connections and chat about her triumphant years in the Real Housewives universe.