00:00-02:46 Intro 02:47-16:57 4th Of July 16:58-19:41 Air Force Officer Arrested 19:42-28:21 Swift & Kelce Wedding 28:22-01:11:06 Michael Ryan Ruiz Interview 01:11:07-01:11:29 Outro You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30

00:00-10:17 Intro 10:18-19:02 US & Iran 19:03-25:32 RIP Lindsey Graham 25:33-29:59 Apache Pilots Suspension Lifted 30:00-37:16 Former Soldier Found Guilty Stealing MRE's 37:17-43:26 West Point Grad Qualifies For The Open 43:27-50:40 Bold Take 50:41-58:21 Post-Show You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30

00:00-04:22 Intro 04:23-08:55 The Last 72 08:56-12:44 Service Members KIA 12:45-14:51 Cyclospora Outbreak 14:52-16:45 Canadian Wildfires 16:46-21:33 New Testosterone Testing For Service Members 21:35-23:01 Inmate Impersonating VA Employee 23:02-24:18 Plunkett Makes The Cut 24:19-01:06:26 Zach Bell Joins The Show 01:06:27-01:08:46 Post-Show You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30

00:00-01:17 Intro 01:18-11:09 The Last 72 11:10-18:07 Lebron To Philly 18:08-37:00 The Last 72 (cont.) 37:01-38:36 95 Billion Dollar Budget Passed 38:37-40:23 Trump Pauses Airstrikes 40:24-41:31 Service Members KIA 41:32-46:03 Katy Perry Mad At The White House 46:04-54:14 Peptides 54:15-55:49 Post-Show You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30

00:00-04:03 Intro 04:04-06:07 The Last 72 06:08-09:32 Iran Strikes Resume and Stop Again 09:33-12:30 Idaho Shooting 12:31-15:00 European Border Crisis 15:01-17:45 VA studying GLP-1 17:46-19:53 Lifeguard Ryder Williams Being Honored 19:54-20:45 Trump Wins Club Championship 20:48-01:06:49 Cornelius Queen Interview 01:06:50-01:07:57 Post-Show You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30

About Bold American Pod

About Bold American Pod

About Bold American Pod

Bold American is Made in America and made for you. Two Veterans and a Gold Star sister dive into the Good, Bad, Ugly, and All-American topics. Military, Veteran, Culture Issues and yes…even politics. Bold conversations for all Americans. Hosted by Captain Cons. New episodes each weekYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30