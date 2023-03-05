The War In Sudan (for dummies)

On today's ZBT we've got 4 rounds in the magazine ... Round 1: We are gonna try to explain what is happening in Sudan. Try. We dont know anything about Sudan but we are gonna try to help you learn something while we are also learn about it. Name another podcast will admit that they dont know what they are talking about. Round 2: Pentagon employees are too horny to care about national security to matters Round 3: The World Military spending for 2022 was a number so staggering that we are gonna make you wait until round 3 to hear it. It's called listener retainment. Look it up. Round 4: Good initiative/ Bad judgment