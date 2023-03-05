Zero Blog Thirty is a military podcast presented by Barstool Sports that's listenable for the most crusty of veterans, the bootest of boots, or people who have... More
Available Episodes
5 of 556
No More Porn For Utah Troops
On today's ZBT we have 4 rounds in the magazine ...
ROUND 1: TERRIBLE NEWS FOR HORNY TROOPS BASED IN UTAH AFTER A NEW LAW WILL MAKE FAPPING EXTRA TOUGH
ROUND 2: THERE’S ANOTHER CHINA BALLOON OVER HAWAII & I FEEL LIKE WE’RE ALL SO SICK OF CHINA BALLOONS THAT NO ONE EVEN CARES THIS TIME, WHICH IS NICE
ROUND 3: There an absolute genius on one Army base that came up with a plan involving laundry and a duty NCO that you have to respect.
Round 4: Good Initiative / Dad Judgment
- Fake drivers license
- A nurse made a HUGE mistake so she can do some Facetime
- Using government funds for snow owls
Proper Wild
- Go to https://barstool.link/ProperwildBSS to try Proper Wild 30% Off.
Cross Country Mortgage
- Go to https://barstool.link/crosscountrymortgageBSS today!
Betterhelp
- This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BetterHelpZBT for 10% off your first monthYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
5/3/2023
52:31
The War In Sudan (for dummies)
On today's ZBT we've got 4 rounds in the magazine ...
Round 1: We are gonna try to explain what is happening in Sudan. Try. We dont know anything about Sudan but we are gonna try to help you learn something while we are also learn about it. Name another podcast will admit that they dont know what they are talking about.
Round 2: Pentagon employees are too horny to care about national security to matters
Round 3: The World Military spending for 2022 was a number so staggering that we are gonna make you wait until round 3 to hear it. It’s called listener retainment. Look it up.
Round 4: Good initiative/ Bad judgment
SUPPORT THE SHOW!
Proper Wild
- Go to https://barstool.link/ProperwildBSS to try Proper Wild 30% Off.
Barstool Store
- Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.comYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
4/26/2023
57:23
SEAL BEEF SIX: Dan Crenshaw vs. Eddie Gallagher
SEAL BEEF SIX: Dan Crenshaw vs. Eddie Gallagher
On today's ZBT we've got 3 Rounds in the magazine ...
ROUND 1: Ts & Ps to the public relations crew at the Air National Guard this week as we’ve got 2 gentleman keeping them real busy, one dropping Top Secret docs in a discord chat, the other trying to hire himself out as a hitman!
ROUND 2: DRAMAAAA in the special forces as Eddie Gallagher & Dan Crenshaw are beefing with each other. Tea tea tea.
ROUND 3: Good initiative, Bad Judgment Rundown
ROUND 4: Saved Rounds
SUPPORT THE SHOW!
Proper Wild
- Go to https://barstool.link/ProperwildBSS to try Proper Wild 30% Off.
Factor
- Head to https://barstool.link/FactorZBT and use code blog50 to get 50% off your first boxYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
4/19/2023
54:14
60 Million Dead Gets You A Statue
On today's ZBT we've got 3 rounds in the magazine ...
ROUND 1: The worst statues
ROUND 2: DoD had a massive leak of classified documents and have a TON of egg on their faces
ROUND 3: Good initiative/ bad judgment
ROUND 4: Katie News Recap
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Proper Wild
- Go to properwild.com/barstool to try Proper Wild 30% Off.
Betterhelp
- This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to BetterHelp.com/ZERO for 10% off your first monthYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
4/12/2023
1:12:36
Billy Waugh: Shot 9 Times And Went Back For More!
On today's ZBT we have 4 rounds in the magazine ..
RD1: The Legend of Billy Waugh
RD2: Good Initiative, Bad Judgment Of The Week
RD3: Katie News Roundup!
RD4: Saved Rounds
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
Proper Wild
Go to https://barstool.link/ProperwildBSS to try Proper Wild 30% Off.
Cross Country Mortgage
Go to barstool.link/crosscountrymortgageBSS today!You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
Zero Blog Thirty is a military podcast presented by Barstool Sports that's listenable for the most crusty of veterans, the bootest of boots, or people who have never touched a weapon in their life. Through the eyes of enlisted Marines and a West Point trained officer, Zero Blog Thirty is like sitting at the online-bar of the VFW and having a virtual cold one with your buddies.
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30