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714 episodes
Cornelius Queen Tells Us About The Egyptian American Enterprise Fund and it's Importance. BA EP 7508/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.00:00-04:03 Intro
04:04-06:07 The Last 72
06:08-09:32 Iran Strikes Resume and Stop Again
09:33-12:30 Idaho Shooting
12:31-15:00 European Border Crisis
15:01-17:45 VA studying GLP-1
17:46-19:53 Lifeguard Ryder Williams Being Honored
19:54-20:45 Trump Wins Club Championship
20:48-01:06:49 Cornelius Queen Interview
01:06:50-01:07:57 Post-Show
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
Lebron To Philadelphia, A New War Budget, and Katy Perry's Mad At The White House. BA EP 7407/28/2026 | 55 mins.00:00-01:17 Intro
01:18-11:09 The Last 72
11:10-18:07 Lebron To Philly
18:08-37:00 The Last 72 (cont.)
37:01-38:36 95 Billion Dollar Budget Passed
38:37-40:23 Trump Pauses Airstrikes
40:24-41:31 Service Members KIA
41:32-46:03 Katy Perry Mad At The White House
46:04-54:14 Peptides
54:15-55:49 Post-Show
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
Zachary Bell Joins To Discuss Psychedelic Therapy Being Available To Veterans. BA EP 7307/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.00:00-04:22 Intro
04:23-08:55 The Last 72
08:56-12:44 Service Members KIA
12:45-14:51 Cyclospora Outbreak
14:52-16:45 Canadian Wildfires
16:46-21:33 New Testosterone Testing For Service Members
21:35-23:01 Inmate Impersonating VA Employee
23:02-24:18 Plunkett Makes The Cut
24:19-01:06:26 Zach Bell Joins The Show
01:06:27-01:08:46 Post-Show
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
U.S. & Iran Conflict Continues & Former Soldier Found Guilty Stealing 1 Million Dollars Worth of MRE's. BA EP 7207/14/2026 | 58 mins.00:00-10:17 Intro
10:18-19:02 US & Iran
19:03-25:32 RIP Lindsey Graham
25:33-29:59 Apache Pilots Suspension Lifted
30:00-37:16 Former Soldier Found Guilty Stealing MRE's
37:17-43:26 West Point Grad Qualifies For The Open
43:27-50:40 Bold Take
50:41-58:21 Post-Show
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
- 00:00-02:46 Intro
02:47-16:57 4th Of July
16:58-19:41 Air Force Officer Arrested
19:42-28:21 Swift & Kelce Wedding
28:22-01:11:06 Michael Ryan Ruiz Interview
01:11:07-01:11:29 Outro
You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
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About Bold American Pod
Bold American is Made in America and made for you. Two Veterans and a Gold Star sister dive into the Good, Bad, Ugly, and All-American topics. Military, Veteran, Culture Issues and yes…even politics. Bold conversations for all Americans. Hosted by Captain Cons. New episodes each weekYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30Podcast website
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