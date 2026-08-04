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Bold American Pod

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Government
Bold American Pod
Latest episode

714 episodes

  • Bold American Pod

    Cornelius Queen Tells Us About The Egyptian American Enterprise Fund and it's Importance. BA EP 75

    08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    00:00-04:03 Intro
    04:04-06:07 The Last 72
    06:08-09:32 Iran Strikes Resume and Stop Again
    09:33-12:30 Idaho Shooting
    12:31-15:00 European Border Crisis
    15:01-17:45 VA studying GLP-1
    17:46-19:53 Lifeguard Ryder Williams Being Honored
    19:54-20:45 Trump Wins Club Championship
    20:48-01:06:49 Cornelius Queen Interview
    01:06:50-01:07:57 Post-Show

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
  • Bold American Pod

    Lebron To Philadelphia, A New War Budget, and Katy Perry's Mad At The White House. BA EP 74

    07/28/2026 | 55 mins.
    00:00-01:17 Intro
    01:18-11:09 The Last 72
    11:10-18:07 Lebron To Philly
    18:08-37:00 The Last 72 (cont.)
    37:01-38:36 95 Billion Dollar Budget Passed
    38:37-40:23 Trump Pauses Airstrikes
    40:24-41:31 Service Members KIA
    41:32-46:03 Katy Perry Mad At The White House
    46:04-54:14 Peptides
    54:15-55:49 Post-Show

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
  • Bold American Pod

    Zachary Bell Joins To Discuss Psychedelic Therapy Being Available To Veterans. BA EP 73

    07/21/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    00:00-04:22 Intro
    04:23-08:55 The Last 72
    08:56-12:44 Service Members KIA
    12:45-14:51 Cyclospora Outbreak
    14:52-16:45 Canadian Wildfires
    16:46-21:33 New Testosterone Testing For Service Members
    21:35-23:01 Inmate Impersonating VA Employee
    23:02-24:18 Plunkett Makes The Cut
    24:19-01:06:26 Zach Bell Joins The Show
    01:06:27-01:08:46 Post-Show

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
  • Bold American Pod

    U.S. & Iran Conflict Continues & Former Soldier Found Guilty Stealing 1 Million Dollars Worth of MRE's. BA EP 72

    07/14/2026 | 58 mins.
    00:00-10:17 Intro
    10:18-19:02 US & Iran
    19:03-25:32 RIP Lindsey Graham
    25:33-29:59 Apache Pilots Suspension Lifted
    30:00-37:16 Former Soldier Found Guilty Stealing MRE's
    37:17-43:26 West Point Grad Qualifies For The Open
    43:27-50:40 Bold Take
    50:41-58:21 Post-Show

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
  • Bold American Pod

    Michael Ryan Ruiz On U.S. Soccer & The World Cup. BA EP 71.

    07/07/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    00:00-02:46 Intro
    02:47-16:57 4th Of July
    16:58-19:41 Air Force Officer Arrested
    19:42-28:21 Swift & Kelce Wedding
    28:22-01:11:06 Michael Ryan Ruiz Interview
    01:11:07-01:11:29 Outro

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
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About Bold American Pod
Bold American is Made in America and made for you. Two Veterans and a Gold Star sister dive into the Good, Bad, Ugly, and All-American topics. Military, Veteran, Culture Issues and yes…even politics. Bold conversations for all Americans. Hosted by Captain Cons. New episodes each weekYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/ZeroBlog30
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