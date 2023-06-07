Tired of politicians and so-called journalists who lie constantly and aren't held accountable? Chris Plante takes the microphone 3 hours a day, 5 days a week, c...
7-7-23 Hour 1 - Biden Sends Cluster Bombs to Ukraine
In hour 1, Chris talks about Biden sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine, a weapon that several countries have a treaty not to use, but America Russia and Ukraine never signed it. Back in 2022 Jen Psaki said using Cluster Bombs was a war crime, what has changed?
7/7/2023
41:28
7-7-23 Hour 2 - The Sound of Freedom
In hour 2, Chris plays audio from one of the Producers and stars of the movie The Sound of Freedom, a film about the child slave and sex slave trade. He details what these children go through, and which big studios turned him away...
7/7/2023
42:07
7-7-23 Hour 3 - Dominic the RINO
In hour 3, Chris talks to a caller who wants to hurl insults and complain about being interrupted while interrupting any chance he gets. Also, Jill Scott re-writes the national anthem and Jack Dorsey thinks the CIA killed JFK!
7/7/2023
41:10
7-6-23 Hour 1 - Mike the Lib on White House Cocaine
In hour 1, Chris talks more about the Cocaine found in the white house, and Mike the Lib calls in to express outrage that the story even made the news, and creates a fantasy wherein the cocaine was Planted there by the Daily Mail just to make Hunter look bad....
7/6/2023
41:50
7-6-23 Hour 2 - The Media Loves Social Censorship
In hour 2, Chris talks more about the cocaine in the white house, then moves to government collusion with social media and big tech, which a judge shot down this week and the media is very upset. Dr Marty Makary had a lot to say about it on Fox News this morning!
