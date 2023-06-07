7-6-23 Hour 1 - Mike the Lib on White House Cocaine

In hour 1, Chris talks more about the Cocaine found in the white house, and Mike the Lib calls in to express outrage that the story even made the news, and creates a fantasy wherein the cocaine was Planted there by the Daily Mail just to make Hunter look bad.... For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in love on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices