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The Chris Plante Show

WMAL | Cumulus Podcast Network | Cumulus Media Washington
GovernmentNews
The Chris Plante Show
Latest episode

2583 episodes

  • The Chris Plante Show

    8-6-26 Hour 1 - Bernie Defends Democrat Socialists

    08/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Opelka in for Plante

    For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

    To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Chris Plante Show

    8-6-26 Hour 2 - Will Abdul Moderate or stay Crazy

    08/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Opelka in for Plante

    For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

    To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Chris Plante Show

    8-6-26 Hour 3 - Remembering Reagan's Time for Choosing

    08/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Opelka in for Plante

    For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

    To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Chris Plante Show

    8-5-26 Hour 2 - Van Jones says the Revolution is being televised

    08/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

    To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Chris Plante Show

    8-5-26 Hour 1 - Abdul Wins in Michigan

    08/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday

    To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Chris Plante Show
Tired of politicians and so-called journalists who lie constantly and aren't held accountable? Chris Plante takes the microphone 3 hours a day, 5 days a week, calls balls & strikes, and holds their feet to the fire! With quick wit and bottomless memory for songs and movie quotes, Chris relates the serious stories of the day in a way that will make you laugh. Chris spent 17 years at CNN, covering the Pentagon and intelligence, giving him insight into both the Mainstream Media machine and the Washington swamp. He's appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and more.
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