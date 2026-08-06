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The Chris Plante Show
WMAL | Cumulus Podcast Network | Cumulus Media Washington
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2583 episodes
- Opelka in for Plante
For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow
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- Opelka in for Plante
For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Opelka in for Plante
For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- For more coverage on the issues that matter to you, download the WMAL app, visit WMAL.com or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 9:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday
To join the conversation, check us out on Twitter @WMAL and @ChrisPlanteShow
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Chris Plante Show
Tired of politicians and so-called journalists who lie constantly and aren't held accountable? Chris Plante takes the microphone 3 hours a day, 5 days a week, calls balls & strikes, and holds their feet to the fire! With quick wit and bottomless memory for songs and movie quotes, Chris relates the serious stories of the day in a way that will make you laugh. Chris spent 17 years at CNN, covering the Pentagon and intelligence, giving him insight into both the Mainstream Media machine and the Washington swamp. He's appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and more.
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