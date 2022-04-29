Episode 49: Flowing Forward: Solving America’s Water Challenges

In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we explore ways we can solve water challenges in the United States. How does the size of the pipes behind my walls have anything to do with water conservation? How does climate change affect the septic tanks and other private sewage disposal systems in many backyards? And what can we learn from Israel about how we treat and value water? Take a listen to learn more about these topics from Code Council plumbing expert Matt Sigler and professor of water conservation and sustainability Dr. Esber Andiroglu. This episode is sponsored by the American Gas Association, the Indiana-Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, and LiUNA. Guests on the show: Dr. Esber Andiroglu Matt Sigler Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Learn more about the Code Council's Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas (PMG) resources View the Code Council's focus on water safety resources during the 2022 Building Safety Month event (happens every May) Dr. Andiroglu is the 2022 PMG Leadership Award recipient. Check out his Building Safety Journal feature profile. Apply for federal funding for building safety The Code Council's Digital Codes resource Communities can also continue to update to the most current versions of the codes. In the water space, that includes the: International Plumbing Code, the International Residential Code, which includes plumbing provisions, the International Green Construction Code, and the International Energy Conservation Code.