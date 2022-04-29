The ICC Pulse Podcast is a monthly podcast that offers listeners the inside scoop on the International Code Council and the building safety industry. Episodes o... More
Available Episodes
5 of 52
Episode 50: Building Safety as Told by Kids
To celebrate the 43rd Annual Building Safety Month and the 50th episode of the podcast, what better way to talk about building safety than with kids! In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we highlight children of Code Council staff exploring building safety in their homes. Podcast host Elizabeth McDonald gave five Code Council families an assignment to go through their homes with a checklist to take inventory of what building safety initiatives are achieved within their homes. She chatted with the kids and parents afterward to see what they learned. Want to follow along? Click here to download the Building Safety at Home checklist used in the episode. Guests on the show: Whitney Doll, Code Council Executive Vice President of Communications and Strategy, and her 6-year-old son Colton. Sunil Selvanayagam, Code Council Jr. Systems Administrator of Information Technology, and his 6-year-old son Gus. Aaron Davis, Code Council Vice President of Federal Relations, and his daughters Margaret (10) and Caroline (6). Denisha Witherspoon, Code Council Assessment Advocate for Certification and Testing Administration, and her 13-year-old daughter A’Derika. Mohamed Amer, Code Council Regional Director of Operations for the MENA region, and his 7-year-old son Yousif. Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Visit the Code Council’s Building Safety Month Website View Week 1 Building Safety Month resources to learn fire safety tips and home maintenance best practices View Week 2 Building Safety Month resources to learn the different roles and responsiblities of building safety professionals
5/5/2023
23:52
Episode 49: Flowing Forward: Solving America’s Water Challenges
In this episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, we explore ways we can solve water challenges in the United States. How does the size of the pipes behind my walls have anything to do with water conservation? How does climate change affect the septic tanks and other private sewage disposal systems in many backyards? And what can we learn from Israel about how we treat and value water? Take a listen to learn more about these topics from Code Council plumbing expert Matt Sigler and professor of water conservation and sustainability Dr. Esber Andiroglu. This episode is sponsored by the American Gas Association, the Indiana-Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, and LiUNA. Guests on the show: Dr. Esber Andiroglu Matt Sigler Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Learn more about the Code Council's Plumbing, Mechanical and Fuel Gas (PMG) resources View the Code Council's focus on water safety resources during the 2022 Building Safety Month event (happens every May) Dr. Andiroglu is the 2022 PMG Leadership Award recipient. Check out his Building Safety Journal feature profile. Apply for federal funding for building safety The Code Council's Digital Codes resource Communities can also continue to update to the most current versions of the codes. In the water space, that includes the: International Plumbing Code, the International Residential Code, which includes plumbing provisions, the International Green Construction Code, and the International Energy Conservation Code.
12/23/2022
1:04:25
Episode 48: Building Safety, a Global Mission
This episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast brings in experts from the International Code Council to discuss building safety internationally. Listen as we take a deep dive of the Code Council's global strategy, explore custom solutions for countries outside of the U.S. and talk about the Code Council’s growing presence in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Oceania regions. This episode is sponsored by the American Concrete Institute, iPlanTables and Simpson Strong-Tie. Guests on the show: Judy Zakreski Mark Johnson Mohamed Amer Neil Savery Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: Global Resiliency Dialogue Global Building Codes Tool ICC Global Services ICC Performance Code Learn more about the MENA Building Science Advisory Council Learn more about the ICC Family of Solutions, including ICC NTA, ICC-ES and General Code Visit www.iccsafe.org/icc-pulse-podcast for more episodes including show notes, guest bios and resources
10/28/2022
1:00:11
Episode 47: Living with Fire: How Wildland-Urban Interface Fires Impact Everyone
The ICC Pulse Podcast is back with a new format and quarterly episodes! Through a series of interviews with Code Council experts and U.S. fire service professionals, this episode explores wildfires in the wildland-urban interface, or in short, the WUI. We’ll define the WUI, debunk common misconceptions about wildfires, address the challenges of getting communities who are at risk to become more fire-adapted and outline the steps we can do now to prevent major impact of wildfire damage and casualties, which includes planning and preparedness on a community level and building to modern codes and standards for prevention and mitigation. This episode is sponsored by Verisk and Clariti Software. Visit www.iccsafe.org/icc-pulse-podcast for the show notes, including guest bios and resources referenced in the episode.
6/30/2022
57:54
Episode 46: Update to the 2021 International Residential Code on Under-slab Vapor Barriers
In this episode, Steve Jones, Code Council Lead Senior Government Relations Regional Manager, talks with Dario Lamberti, General Manager of the Engineered Films Division at ISI Building Products on a recent update to the 2021 International Residential Code on under-slab vapor retarders. They go in-depth on the significance of this code update; the manufacturing, installation and selection of high-performance vapor barriers; and the overall importance of engaging in the code development process. This episode is sponsored by ISI Building Products. Links to related and referenced topics in this episode: ISI Building Products Insul-Tarp Under-Slab Insulation Viper II Under-Slab Vapor Barriers Benefits of Participating in the ICC Code Development Process ICC Code Development Process Dario’s Favorite Building: Michigan Stadium
The ICC Pulse Podcast is a monthly podcast that offers listeners the inside scoop on the International Code Council and the building safety industry. Episodes of the ICC Pulse Podcast will feature interviews with leading industry experts where we will discuss a wide range of topics including current events and new technologies.