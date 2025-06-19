Episode 72- Inside Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office

Anyone who has ever watched a courtroom drama on TV will know that the right to an attorney is fundamental to our legal system. But not everyone can afford to retain legal representation. In those cases, the court will appoint a lawyer to represent a defendant and ensure a fair trial. That’s when the Public Defender’s office becomes involved.The office provides free legal services to defendants who are not financially able to employ their own counsel. It also provides support for immigrants facing deportation proceedings. Here to talk about this is the Sonoma County Public Defender, Brian Morris.