Episode 73- From Awareness to Action: Confronting HIV/AIDS in Sonoma County
Our topic is HIV and AIDS, and what the Sonoma County Public Health Division is doing to raise awareness about this communicable disease. We covered similar ground in the fall, but it is an important topic, so we are revisiting it. As our guest today, we welcome back Miranda Patrick, a public health nurse who specializes in sexually transmitted infections and who is particularly focused on HIV.
16:39
Episode 72- Inside Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office
Anyone who has ever watched a courtroom drama on TV will know that the right to an attorney is fundamental to our legal system. But not everyone can afford to retain legal representation. In those cases, the court will appoint a lawyer to represent a defendant and ensure a fair trial. That’s when the Public Defender’s office becomes involved.The office provides free legal services to defendants who are not financially able to employ their own counsel. It also provides support for immigrants facing deportation proceedings. Here to talk about this is the Sonoma County Public Defender, Brian Morris.
23:19
Episode 71- The risks of this year’s wildfire season and the Koi Nation Casino proposal
We’re honored to have back with us Supervisor James Gore, who represents Sonoma County’s Fourth District. We’re looking forward to speaking with Supervisor Gore about a number of things including the outlook for the upcoming wildfire season as well as the latest on plans by the Koi Nation to build a resort-casino on a 68-acre plot of lain the Shiloh neighborhood, just outside Windsor.
26:27
Capitulo 71- Riesgos de la temporada de incendios forestales y la propuesta del Casino de la Nación Koi
Tenemos el honor de contar nuevamente con la presencia del Supervisor James Gore, quien representa al Cuarto Distrito del Condado de Sonoma. Vamos a conversar con el Supervisor Gore sobre las acciones y actividades que se están llevando a cabo en su distrito, incluyendo los últimos avances sobre los planes de la Nación Koi para construir un complejo turístico con un casino en una parcela de 68 acres en el vecindario de Shiloh, justo a las afueras de Windsor.
26:27
Episode 70 - In conversation with Sonoma County Third District Supervisor Chris Coursey
Supervisor Coursey represents District 3, which includes central Santa Rosa, the Roseland and Moorland areas, and east Rohnert Park. This year, he is also serving as board chair for SMART, the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit district. We talk about this growing part of our regional transportation system, as well as some long-envisioned changes in south Santa Rosa that are finally coming to fruition.
