Both Sides of the Aisle

Natalie Gochnour, Shireen Ghorbani, John Dougall
  • Syria, the UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination, and the Utah budget
    Our hosts discuss Biden's clemency orders, Trump's lawsuits against the media, and the removal of the income tax from social security income in Utah.
    --------  
    25:53
  • 2024 election post-mortem and the 2025 Utah Legislative Session
    Our hosts discuss the past election, its implications, and what to expect from the Utah Legislature next year.
    --------  
    25:53
  • Tariffs, immigration, and what makes a good executive
    Our hosts discuss Mexico President Claudia Steinbaum's reaction to Trump's tariff plans, the dropped cases against Trump, and the future of Rocky Mountain Power.
    --------  
    25:51
  • Ukraine, federal legislation, and Trump's cabinet appointments
    Our hosts discuss the escalations between Russia and Ukraine and the flurry of new cabinet announcements from the incoming Trump administration.
    --------  
    25:53
  • The second Trump presidency, cabinet picks, and federal regulations
    Our hosts discuss the federal government's future and Trump's performance in Utah.
    --------  
    25:52

About Both Sides of the Aisle

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left.Representing Right is State Auditor John Dougall (R), on the Left is former Salt Lake County Councilwoman Shireen Ghorbani (D), and speaking for the “common sense middle” is Natalie Gochnour, an associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah. The show is produced by Anthony Scoma.Both Sides of the Aisle attempts to help you understand the important questions facing residents of this state, while proving that Republicans and Democrats can sit in a small room and have a meaningful conversation.
