What is Resilience Engineering and What Does it Mean for Patient Safety?

Hospitals and health systems are committed to the mission of patient safety, and the steady improvement in patient safety across the field has been encouraging. But a lingering question remains – can it be sustained? In this conversation, Oren Guttman, M.D., anesthesiologist and vice president of High Reliability & Patient Safety at Thomas Jefferson University, discusses the mindset of resilience engineering, the future of patient safety and the big questions this work reveals.