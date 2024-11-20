Navigating Rural Health Care: Solutions for Attracting Talent and Caring for the Community
Dartmouth Health is the most rural academic medical center in the country, and like other rural hospitals and health systems, it faces challenges that affect its ability to attract and recruit top talent. In this conversation, Joanne M. Conroy, M.D., CEO and president of Dartmouth Health, and 2024 chair of the AHA Board of Trustees, shares how Dartmouth Health has implemented workforce solutions that can be successful anywhere.
--------
17:47
What is Resilience Engineering and What Does it Mean for Patient Safety?
Hospitals and health systems are committed to the mission of patient safety, and the steady improvement in patient safety across the field has been encouraging. But a lingering question remains – can it be sustained? In this conversation, Oren Guttman, M.D., anesthesiologist and vice president of High Reliability & Patient Safety at Thomas Jefferson University, discusses the mindset of resilience engineering, the future of patient safety and the big questions this work reveals.
--------
22:01
Culturally-Safe Maternal Care for Indigenous Women
Indigenous women are more likely to experience complications from pregnancy and childbirth than non-Indigenous women, leading to higher rates of anxiety and depression within those communities. In this conversation, Jennifer Richards, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Center for Indigenous Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Jennifer Crawford, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, discuss the perspectives needed to provide maternal care for Indigenous peoples, and the importance of awareness of their cultural and spiritual practices.
--------
17:31
Caring for the Aging Veteran: Age-Friendly Health Systems at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA)
Approximately nine million military veterans receive their health care through the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), and nearly half of them are 65 and older. In this conversation, Kimberly Wozneak, national lead for Age-Friendly Health Systems, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, discusses how the VHA is weaving four foundational age-friendly principles into its care to support the growing number of aging veterans.To learn more about the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement and the 4Ms, visit AHA.org/agefriendly.
--------
14:46
The Value of Veterans in the Health Care Workforce
With ongoing workforce challenges, the health care industry is in desperate need of skilled and experienced workers. Military health care veterans, such as medics and corpsmen, are one solution to potentially easing the shortage. In this special Veterans Day conversation, Anne Mork, R.N., vice president/chief nursing officer of ambulatory and nursing support services at UW Health, and Luke Sticht, former vice president and chief nursing officer of American Family Children's Hospital, discuss the wealth of knowledge that military health care professionals can bring to organizations, and how their service experience keeps them focused on the mission to care for others.
Advancing Health is the American Hospital Association’s award-winning podcast series. Featuring conversations with hospital and health system leaders and front-line staff, Advancing Health shines a light on the most pressing health care issues impacting patients, caregivers and communities.