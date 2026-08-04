The Supreme Court would not be what it is today without Mitch McConnell. We would not have the six-person, ultra-conservative, corrupt majority that we have now without him. As our democracy continues to die in front of our eyes, and as Donald Trump continues to destroy our relationships with our allies, the US is at a crossroads - can we ever recover? Do we have any emerging politicians to lead us out of this mess? Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf discuss Mitch McConnell’s tenure, Trump’s geopolitical disasters, and the future of our democracy.



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