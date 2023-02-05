American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history. At Words Matter, we believe that facts, evidence, truth and objective rea... More
Too Numerous To Count (TNTC)
This week, as Kavita so eloquently put it, there are so many issues to discuss. Norm and Kavita tackle the debt ceiling, touch on the Disney/DeSantis dispute and in the members only section, discuss the Biden 2024 announcement. Don't miss this timely discussion.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/28/2023
32:59
Could the US Default on its Debt?
On this week’s episode of Words Matter, Norm and Kavita discuss the GOP’s debt ceiling proposal. In the members only section, Norm and Kavita discuss the situation with Dianne Feinstein and how it’s impacting the Senate.
4/21/2023
31:24
Why Does the Judiciary Branch Wield So Much Power?
On this week’s episode of Words Matter, Norm and Kavita discuss a number of judiciary issues, including reproductive health. In a special extended bonus section, Norm and Kavita tackle Clarence Thomas and Diane Feinstein.
4/14/2023
34:28
Why Can't We Have an "Operation Indictment Warpspeed?"
Note: This episode was taped prior to the announced indictments of Donald Trump. The absence of real indictments against Donald Trump allows him to set the narrative. That's not a good thing. So maybe prosecutors should consider drinking a little more Red Bull, having a few more cups of coffee. This is getting ridiculous. We discuss with Dr. Kavita Patel, Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf. We also discuss who will be the GOP candidate for president when Trump and DeSantis flame out. And we consider the imponderable: Why is George Santos still a member of Congress. Join us for answers to all the most pressing political questions.
4/7/2023
38:10
Sue the Gunmakers, Tax the Bullets, Just Do Something!
In the wake of yet another tragic mass shooting--and we're averaging two per day this year in the US--Americans are again asking the question what can be done. The response of the GOP: "Nothing." That's their plan and it has worked so far to make the U.S. a very dangerous place. So what can we do to help combat this national gun pathology? On this episode of "Words Matter" Dr. Kavita Patel, Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf discuss. Don't miss it.
