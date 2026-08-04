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463 episodes
- Scandals and controversies abound in the Republican Party. Between serious allegations against Ohio Representative Miller and bitter infighting over Todd Blanche, a political melee is in full swing in the GOP. Join Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf as they dissect the latest GOP turmoil, preview the upcoming Michigan Democratic primary, examine AIPAC’s shifting influence, and unpack what it all means for the country.
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- We are fast approaching midterm elections which Trump and his cronies will try to corrupt. Pete Hegseth is asking for more money to fund the most unpopular war in American history, and social programs are being cut left and right. It’s not just the quagmire of a war in Iran - Donald Trump is waging a war against the American people. There’s no other way to put it: “We are so f*cked by this guy, it’s hard to imagine.” Listen in as Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf discuss the never-ending corruption and greed that is literally killing Americans.
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- Trump and his cronies are already laying the groundwork to get involved in this years’ elections. As Trump prepares to give a major speech on Thursday night where he will undoubtedly speak on "election fraud", it's clear there is no accountability for their corruption. So the question is - what do we do when Trump tries to steal the next election? Tune in as David Rothkopf and Norm Ornstein address what’s at stake.
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- The Supreme Court would not be what it is today without Mitch McConnell. We would not have the six-person, ultra-conservative, corrupt majority that we have now without him. As our democracy continues to die in front of our eyes, and as Donald Trump continues to destroy our relationships with our allies, the US is at a crossroads - can we ever recover? Do we have any emerging politicians to lead us out of this mess? Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf discuss Mitch McConnell’s tenure, Trump’s geopolitical disasters, and the future of our democracy.
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- This Independence Day, we’re face with a stark reality: the values and ideals that lay the foundation of our democracy are consistently being undermined by a corrupt, authoritarian president. The Supreme Court rulings of the past week have effectively cemented Trump as the most powerful executive in U.S. history - isn’t this exactly what our Founding Fathers fought against? This 250th celebration feels tainted by this regime and brings us as a nation to a crossroads. How do we celebrate our democracy amidst such political turmoil? Grab yourself a hot dog, eat a slice of apple pie, and tune in as Norm Ornstein and David Rothkopf examine the United States on the eve of its 250th birthday.
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About DSR's Words Matter
American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history. At Words Matter, we believe that facts, evidence, truth and objective reality are necessary and vital in public discourse. Our hosts and guests have broad experience in government, politics and journalism -- this gives them a unique ability to explain recent events and place them in historic context. Together, with fellow journalists, elected officials, policy-makers and thought-leaders, they will analyze the week's news and get at the real truth behind all the distracting headlines.Podcast website
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