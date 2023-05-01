Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries in the App
Listen to American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

Podcast American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries
Podcast American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

The DSR Network
add
A miniseries highlighting the people and stories from David Rothkopf's latest book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation More
GovernmentArtsBooks
A miniseries highlighting the people and stories from David Rothkopf's latest book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • A Conversation with Olivia Troye
    This is the first episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's forthcoming book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Olivia Troye who served as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. David and Olivia discuss her experience in the Trump administration, how specific members of the Trump administration made it more difficult to protect the country, and what threats still remain. Don't miss it.
    1/5/2023
    40:05
  • A Conversation with Alexander Vindman
    This is the second episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's forthcoming bookAmerican Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Alexander Vindman, former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council. David and Alex discuss the character necessary to stand up for Democracy, how Alex did everything by the book, and the importance of supporting Ukraine. Don't miss it.
    1/5/2023
    30:51
  • A Conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci
    This is the third episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States. David and Dr. Fauci discuss the trade offs between science and politics, the COVID-19 response, and much more. Don't miss it.
    1/5/2023
    27:59
  • A Conversation with Ambassador Bill Taylor
    This is the fourth episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features David Rothkopf in conversation with Ambassador Bill Taylor, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine. David and Ambassador Taylor discuss Trump's feelings about Ukraine, what was happening behind the scenes in Kyiv during the Trump Presidency, and much more. Don't miss it.
    1/5/2023
    29:08
  • A Conversation with Fiona Hill
    This is the fifth episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new bookAmerican Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features David Rothkopf in conversation with Fiona Hill, former Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States. David and Fiona discuss how Trump made foreign policy, Trump's impeachment and much more. Don't miss it.
    1/5/2023
    37:45

More Government podcasts

About American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

A miniseries highlighting the people and stories from David Rothkopf's latest book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation
Podcast website

Listen to American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries, Political Gabfest and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries: Podcasts in Family