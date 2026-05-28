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American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

The DSR Network
ArtsBooks
American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

    A Conversation with Olivia Troye

    01/05/2023 | 39 mins.
    This is the first episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's forthcoming book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Olivia Troye who served as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. David and Olivia discuss her experience in the Trump administration, how specific members of the Trump administration made it more difficult to protect the country, and what threats still remain. Don't miss it.
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  • American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

    A Conversation with Alexander Vindman

    01/05/2023 | 29 mins.
    This is the second episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's forthcoming bookAmerican Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Alexander Vindman, former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council. David and Alex discuss the character necessary to stand up for Democracy, how Alex did everything by the book, and the importance of supporting Ukraine. Don't miss it.
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  • American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

    A Conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci

    01/05/2023 | 26 mins.
    This is the third episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States. David and Dr. Fauci discuss the trade offs between science and politics, the COVID-19 response, and much more. Don't miss it.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

    A Conversation with Ambassador Bill Taylor

    01/05/2023 | 28 mins.
    This is the fourth episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features David Rothkopf in conversation with Ambassador Bill Taylor, former United States Ambassador to Ukraine. David and Ambassador Taylor discuss Trump's feelings about Ukraine, what was happening behind the scenes in Kyiv during the Trump Presidency, and much more. Don't miss it.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

    A Conversation with Fiona Hill

    01/05/2023 | 36 mins.
    This is the fifth episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's new bookAmerican Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features David Rothkopf in conversation with Fiona Hill, former Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States. David and Fiona discuss how Trump made foreign policy, Trump's impeachment and much more. Don't miss it.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries
A miniseries highlighting the people and stories from David Rothkopf's latest book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation
Podcast website
ArtsBooksGovernment

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