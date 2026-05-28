American Resistance: A DSR Network Miniseries

This is the first episode of a six part mini-series on the people and issues featured in David Rothkopf's forthcoming book American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation. This episode features Olivia Troye who served as the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence. David and Olivia discuss her experience in the Trump administration, how specific members of the Trump administration made it more difficult to protect the country, and what threats still remain. Don't miss it.

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