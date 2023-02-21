Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Foreign Office is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Michael Weiss, from New Lines Magazine and Free Russia Foundation, dedicated to those ever-relevant subje... More
The Ground Truth: What's Really Going On in Ukraine?
After a brief hiatus, host Michael Weiss is back, fresh off a trip to Ukraine. He, along with special guest, former CIA Intelligence Officer Marc Polymeropoulos, discuss what's actually happening in Ukraine from interviews with military sources who are actually fighting the battles. Don't miss this timely, insightful conversation.
5/8/2023
41:32
The Battle for Bahkmut: A Conversation with Sir Lawrence Freedman
This week, host Michael Weiss sits down with Sir Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies at Kings College, London and author of a new book, “Command: The Politics of Military Operations from Korea to Ukraine,” to discuss the latest in the Ukraine War. Sir Lawrence has written numerous articles about war strategy in general and his commentary and analysis on the war in Ukraine has been highly sought after. Don’t miss this insightful conversation.
4/3/2023
51:47
#72. Mykola Bielieskov on Bakhmut and much more
Michael Weiss discusses the strategic importance of Bakhmut and the large Ukrainian military strategy with Mykola Bielieskov, Research Fellow at National Institute for Strategic Studies under UA President/senior analyst at Come Back Alive.
3/23/2023
48:07
Foreign Office #71. Kinzinger on 1/6, Ukraine and the GOP
The former Illinois Representative talks war — both abroad and at home.
3/13/2023
55:58
Foreign Office #70. Prigozhin and Wagner and Trolls—Oh My
Renee DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory on the latest attempts to retcon Russia’s election interference
