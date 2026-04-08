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Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

The DSR Network
GovernmentNews
Foreign Office with Michael Weiss
Latest episode

90 episodes

  • Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

    Compelling Investigation Suggests Havana Syndrome Points to Russian Operatives

    04/05/2024 | 44 mins.
    Investigative journalists Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov and Michael Weiss have been looking into the Havana Syndrome since 2020. They initially approached the topic skeptically, questioning the capability of any government to carry out such a mass global attack. However, they discovered a document linking a Russian military unit to the Havana weapon, which sparked their investigation. They have been gathering evidence of overlaps between the travel of members of this unit and incidents related to the Havana Syndrome. The journalists have presented a prosecution case, highlighting motive, means, and opportunity, and are calling for the U.S. government to act as a defense attorney for the accused criminals.
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  • Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

    To Catch a Spy in Estonia - A Conversation with Toomas Ilves and Dan Hoffman

    01/22/2024 | 1h 2 mins.
    Last week, reports surfaced of a teacher in Estonia who was charged with spying for Russia. Host Michael Weiss discusses this as well as the state of the Russia/Ukraine war with former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves and former CIA Intelligence Officer, Dan Hoffman. Don’t miss this vital discussion.
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  • Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

    The Future of the Middle East

    11/09/2023 | 56 mins.
    All eyes are on Israel and Gaza as the conflict threatens to spread throughout the region. But how have the key regional actors responded? Michael Weiss is joined by Faysal Itani, the Director of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, to dissect what the key players in the Middle East have been doing and what the future could hold for the region.
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  • Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

    Behind the Front Lines in Ukraine - A Conversation with Dr. Anthony Tingle

    10/30/2023 | 1h
    Michael’s guest this week is Dr. Anthony (Tony) Tingle, Program Director of the Institute for Future Conflict at the United States Air Force Academy where he oversees research on regional conflict and military technology including artificial intelligence, cyber, and biotechnology. Their conversation centers around Ukraine and the extraordinary footage captured by Tony during a recent trip to Ukraine. They touch on what’s working and what isn’t as well as provide an outlook on what to expect over the next 12 months of the war. They also touch on Israel and their battle with Hamas. Don’t miss it.
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  • Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

    The Ukraine War - Where Are We and Where Do We Go From Here?

    08/28/2023 | 45 mins.
    Michael’s guest this week is Australian Retired General Mick Ryan. Mick is a military analyst who served in the ADF for more than 35 years and was commander of the Australia Defence College. He is the author of War Transformed and an adjunct fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC. Michael and MIck discuss the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and what could be in store for the coming months. Don’t miss it.
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About Foreign Office with Michael Weiss
Foreign Office is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Michael Weiss, from New Lines Magazine and Free Russia Foundation, dedicated to those ever-relevant subjects of Russian intelligence operations and active measures. Featured guests include prominent historians and scholars, journalists, diplomats, and ex-spies.
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