Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Foreign Office with Michael Weiss in the App
Listen to Foreign Office with Michael Weiss in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Podcast Foreign Office with Michael Weiss
Podcast Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

TRG Media
add
Foreign Office is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Michael Weiss, from New Lines Magazine and Free Russia Foundation, dedicated to those ever-relevant subje... More
GovernmentNews
Foreign Office is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Michael Weiss, from New Lines Magazine and Free Russia Foundation, dedicated to those ever-relevant subje... More

Available Episodes

5 of 74
  • The Ground Truth: What's Really Going On in Ukraine?
    After a brief hiatus, host Michael Weiss is back, fresh off a trip to Ukraine. He, along with special guest, former CIA Intelligence Officer Marc Polymeropoulos, discuss what's actually happening in Ukraine from interviews with military sources who are actually fighting the battles. Don't miss this timely, insightful conversation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    41:32
  • The Battle for Bahkmut: A Conversation with Sir Lawrence Freedman
    This week, host Michael Weiss sits down with Sir Lawrence Freedman, Emeritus Professor of War Studies at Kings College, London and author of a new book, “Command: The Politics of Military Operations from Korea to Ukraine,” to discuss the latest in the Ukraine War. Sir Lawrence has written numerous articles about war strategy in general and his commentary and analysis on the war in Ukraine has been highly sought after. Don’t miss this insightful conversation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/3/2023
    51:47
  • #72. Mykola Bielieskov on Bakhmut and much more
    Michael Weiss discusses the strategic importance of Bakhmut and the large Ukrainian military strategy with Mykola Bielieskov, Research Fellow at National Institute for Strategic Studies under UA President/senior analyst at Come Back Alive. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/23/2023
    48:07
  • Foreign Office #71. Kinzinger on 1/6, Ukraine and the GOP
    The former Illinois Representative talks war — both abroad and at home. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/13/2023
    55:58
  • Foreign Office #70. Prigozhin and Wagner and Trolls—Oh My
    Renee DiResta of the Stanford Internet Observatory on the latest attempts to retcon Russia’s election interference Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/21/2023
    1:01:27

More Government podcasts

About Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Foreign Office is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Michael Weiss, from New Lines Magazine and Free Russia Foundation, dedicated to those ever-relevant subjects of Russian intelligence operations and active measures. Featured guests include prominent historians and scholars, journalists, diplomats, and ex-spies.
Podcast website

Listen to Foreign Office with Michael Weiss, Nowhere to Hyde and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Foreign Office with Michael Weiss

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Foreign Office with Michael Weiss: Podcasts in Family