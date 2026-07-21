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59 episodes
The Digital Guardian: Chatrie v. United States and the Future of Digital Policing07/21/2026 | 55 mins.Technology is transforming policing faster than policy, training, and case law can keep pace. In this episode of the Guardian Mindset Podcast, Attorney Eric Daigle examines the Supreme Court’s 2026 decision in Chatrie v. United States and what it means for geofence warrants, digital evidence, and the Fourth Amendment.
The case began with a 2019 credit union robbery in Midlothian, Virginia. With no identified suspect, investigators obtained a geofence warrant requiring Google to provide location information for cell phones near the credit union around the time of the crime. That process ultimately helped identify Okello Chatrie.
The Supreme Court held that law enforcement conducts a Fourth Amendment search when it obtains a person’s Google Location History because individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their cell-phone location information. The Court did not decide whether the geofence warrant itself was constitutional, instead sending the case back to the lower court to examine probable cause, particularity, and the reasonableness of each step.
Eric explores how modern investigations have shifted from suspect-first to data-first approaches, combining tools such as automated license plate readers, artificial intelligence, drones, Bluetooth identifiers, body-worn cameras, and real-time crime centers. These technologies offer extraordinary investigative value, but their legitimacy depends on strong leadership and responsible governance.
The episode outlines four essential pillars for managing emerging technology: policy, training, supervision, and accountability. It also explains why transparency, auditing, explainability, and community engagement are critical to maintaining public trust.
Technology should strengthen constitutional policing, not replace it. The future of law enforcement will not be determined by the tools agencies possess, but by the principles and leadership guiding how those tools are used.
Learn more about the DLG Technology Summit, taking place virtually August 12–14, 2026, at DLGTechnologySummit.com.
Geofence Warrants and the Fourth Amendment: What Chatrie v. United States Means for Law Enforcement04/29/2026 | 39 mins.Chatrie v. United States Key Takwaways:
Technology is advancing faster than the law. Law enforcement leaders should anticipate evolving Fourth Amendment standards around geofence warrants, Google location data, and other digital investigative tools.
Geofence warrants raise major questions about particularity, voluntariness, probable cause, and privacy. Courts remain divided on whether these warrants amount to a Fourth Amendment search.
The traditional Third-Party Doctrine from cases like United States v. Miller and Smith v. Maryland is now being tested against modern privacy expectations shaped by Carpenter v. United States.
The key legal tension is whether location data shared with a company like Google should be treated like ordinary business records or as deeply revealing digital information that deserves stronger constitutional protection.
Supreme Court scrutiny of geofence warrants may lead to stricter requirements for law enforcement, including narrower timeframes, tighter geographic limits, stronger probable cause articulation, and step-by-step minimization procedures.
For law enforcement, the practical takeaway is clear: avoid broad digital searches, work closely with prosecutors, document the investigative need, and make every warrant as particularized as possible.
Ongoing education is essential. Agencies need to stay ahead of emerging technology, changing court standards, and the legal risks tied to digital evidence collection. Learn more at DLGLearningCenter.com.
Geofence Warrants and Fourth Amendment Tensions
This episode focuses on Chatrie v. United States, a major geofence warrant case involving Google location data, digital privacy, and the Fourth Amendment. The case began with a bank robbery investigation where a detective obtained a geofence warrant for Google location data within a defined area around the crime scene. That data eventually helped identify the suspect.
The legal issue is whether the government can collect location data from multiple users within a geofence and then narrow the results later. That question creates a major Fourth Amendment concern: does this type of warrant allow the government to search first and justify later?
The episode explains why geofence warrants create tension between investigative needs and constitutional protections. Even when the government obtains a warrant, the warrant must still satisfy the Fourth Amendment’s requirements of probable cause and particularity. The concern is that a geofence warrant may sweep in data from people who were merely near a crime but had no connection to it.
Foundational Doctrines and Modern Technology
The episode walks through the major Supreme Court cases shaping this issue, including United States v. Miller, Smith v. Maryland, and Carpenter v. United States.
Miller and Smith form the foundation of the Third-Party Doctrine. Under that doctrine, information voluntarily shared with a third party, such as a bank or telephone company, may lose Fourth Amendment protection. The government argues that Google location data falls into that same category because users voluntarily share location information with Google.
But Carpenter complicates that analysis. In Carpenter, the Supreme Court recognized that modern cell phone location data can reveal deeply personal details about a person’s life and movements. The Court required stronger Fourth Amendment protection for historical cell-site location information.
That creates the central conflict in Chatire: should geofence location data be treated like ordinary third-party business records, or should it receive stronger privacy protection because of how revealing modern digital tracking...
Chapters
(00:00:00) - The Problem With Technology and Warrant
(00:10:50) - Smith vs. Maryland, Fourth Amendment
(00:21:25) - Fourth Amendment issues in Google data search
(00:24:03) - The Google Geofence Warrant case
(00:31:04) - Does the Carpenter Extension Extend to Digital Communications?
(00:36:29) - Geofence Warrant Oral Argument
- This episode delves into the intricate relationship between law enforcement and citizens exercising their rights. With an increasing number of First Amendment audits, police agencies are forced to reassess their policies, training, and overall approach to public interactions.
Key Takeaways
Core Points:
First Amendment audits have gained attention since 2011 and involve citizens recording police activities, emphasizing the right to record in public spaces.
Agencies must ensure clear policies, effective training, and supervision to address First Amendment audits and protect constitutional rights.
The legal principle of “clearly established law” underscores the importance of training personnel on the rights related to recording police.
Courts have ruled that recording police is a protected activity, though reasonable restrictions apply for public safety.
Ongoing engagement with community relations and transparent policies can improve interactions with First Amendment auditors and the public.
Summary
First Amendment Audits
The Guardian Mindset Podcast discusses the growing issue of First Amendment audits, where citizens exercise their right to record police activity. This phenomenon has been prevalent since around 2011, but its implications are still being understood across various regions. The speaker emphasizes that agencies must recognize the importance of this trend and prepare their personnel through clear policies and effective training to navigate these audits successfully.
Legal Framework and Responsibilities
A critical aspect of this discussion is the concept of “clearly established law,” which serves as a guiding principle for law enforcement in terms of constitutional rights, particularly regarding recording activities. The speaker notes that qualified immunity has faced challenges, particularly in the wake of movements for police reform. Agencies must ensure that their employees are aware of these rights and held accountable for upholding them.
Training and Community Relations
The podcast highlights the need for agencies to focus on effective training that includes First Amendment rights, as this area has often been overlooked in standard training agendas. The importance of maintaining positive community relations is also underscored, as officers need to approach interactions with First Amendment auditors with respect and professionalism. Encouraging transparency and ethical conduct can foster better relationships with the community.
Court Cases and Implications
Several court cases illustrate the legal precedents surrounding the right to record. For example, the Glick case established that citizens have a right to film police performing their duties in public spaces, while subsequent cases have further clarified the parameters of this right. It is essential for law enforcement to understand that their actions must align with these judicial rulings, which affirm the public’s rights to record and the limitations that apply in certain contexts for safety.
Highlights:
Legal foundations of First Amendment audits and citizen recording rights.
The necessity for law enforcement training to effectively manage auditors.
Recent case law that defines the scope of the right to record.
Quick Links:
First Amendment Summit: 1ASummit.com
Daigle Law Group: DaigleLawGroup.com
Chapters
(00:00:00) - First Amendment audits
(00:03:22) - Qualified Immunity in Municipal Matters
(00:07:16) - First Amendment Auditors: Customs, Pattern and Practice
(00:11:14) - Law Enforcement and Legal Advisers
(00:13:47) - The First Amendment Audit
(00:18:47) - First Amendment Auditors: Who Are They and How to Deal with
(00:27:52) - Citizen's Right to Record Law Enforcement
(00:35:14) - Additional Thoughts on Video Recording by Police Officers
(00:44:36) - First Amendment Summit: Don't Interview Witnesses, Complaints, and
(00:47:22) - First Amendment Auditors Conference
SCOTUS Affirms Standard for Emergency-Aid Entry into the Home in Case v. Montana02/13/2026 | 25 mins.This episode of the Guardian Mindset Podcast with Attorney Eric Daigle breaks down the Supreme Court’s Case v. Montana decision and what it means for welfare checks, mental health calls, and warrantless entry into a home. Learn when officers can act without a warrant and how to apply the emergency aid exception the right way.
Legal Standards for Emergency Aid Entry
The recent Supreme Court case, Case v. Montana, examined whether law enforcement could enter a home without a warrant based on less than probable cause regarding an emergency. The court held that officers may do so if they possess an objectively reasonable belief that an occupant is in serious danger or needs assistance. This ruling clarifies the Fourth Amendment’s emergency aid exception, reinforcing that a reasonable basis standard suffices, thus diverging from a probable cause requirement typically seen in criminal contexts.
Implications for Law Enforcement
This decision has significant implications for law enforcement’s response to welfare checks, mental health crises, and other emergencies. It emphasizes the importance of acting swiftly when a reasonable belief of imminent danger exists. The case underscores the need for officers to be equipped with adequate training and policies that address emergency situations. Officers should document the rationale for their entry and ensure their actions remain focused solely on resolving the emergency without infringing on the Fourth Amendment rights regarding unwarranted searches.
Policy and Practice Recommendations
To comply with this ruling, police departments should revise their policies to state that officers can enter a residence without a warrant when they have specific and articulable facts indicating a person is in danger or requires aid. Officers must limit their actions to the emergency at hand and avoid using such entries as a means to conduct general searches for evidence. Documentation of all relevant factors surrounding the incident is crucial, including the emergency’s nature and how it was resolved. Additionally, enhancing collaboration with mental health professionals during crisis responses is recommended to improve outcomes for individuals in distress.
Core Points:
The Supreme Court clarified that officers can enter a home without a warrant if they have an objectively reasonable belief that someone is seriously injured or in imminent danger.
The emergency aid exception does not require probable cause but a reasonable basis for belief in an emergency situation.
Officers must document specific facts indicating an emergency, the source of information, and actions taken upon entry.
The court emphasized that entries must be limited to addressing the emergency and cannot be used as a pretext for criminal investigations.
Police agencies should update policies to align with the clarified standards and incorporate proper training for handling welfare checks and mental health crisis calls.
Continue Your Education: https://dlglearningcenter.com/scotus-affirms-standard-for-emergency-aid-entry-into-the-home-in-case-v-montana/
Chapters
(00:00:00) - Fourth Amendment Emergency Aid Case
(00:02:24) - Exigent circumstances search under the Fourth Amendment
(00:05:28) - Supreme Court: Warrantless Entry Into a Home Without a Warrant
(00:21:33) - Emergency Entry Rule
- The Guardian Mindset Podcast, hosted by Attorney Eric Daigle, discusses the critical issues surrounding prone restraint deaths, moving beyond outdated notions of positional asphyxia to focus on metabolic acidosis and its implications. This episode’s guest, Geoffrey Thor Desmoulin, Ph.D., R.Kin., P.L.Eng., of GTD Scientific, emphasizes the need to recognize the complexities of physiology, biomechanics, and the law when addressing these incidents.
Key Takeaways:
The concept of positional asphyxia is outdated; metabolic acidosis is a more relevant explanation for prone restraint deaths.
Officers should recognize key risk factors such as obesity, drug use, anxiety, and prolonged struggle to identify individuals at risk.
Time is critical; quicker restraints can mitigate risks associated with metabolic acidosis.
Recovery positions should be encouraged, but sitting up is optimal for breathing efficiency.
Collaboration between law enforcement, medical personnel, and researchers is essential for effective training and response protocols.
Metabolic Acidosis vs. Positional Asphyxia
Dr. Desmoulin explains that metabolic acidosis, characterized by the buildup of carbon dioxide in the body, is a more accurate explanation for deaths during prone restraint. This condition arises when individuals struggle against restraint, inhibiting their ability to breathe efficiently. He points out that conventional beliefs about weight on the back being inconsequential are misguided, as the physiological realities on the ground differ significantly from research findings.
Identifying Risk Factors
Key risk factors for officers to recognize include obesity, drug use, anxiety, and prolonged struggle. The podcast highlights that these factors compound the risk of deterioration in restrained individuals. The discussion underscores the importance of early recognition of these signs, advocating for a swift response that prioritizes medical assistance when necessary.
The Importance of Time and Recovery Positions
Dr. Desmoulin stresses the critical nature of time in managing restrained individuals. The faster officers can restrain a subject and transition them to a recovery position, ideally sitting up, the better their chances of preventing a metabolic crisis. While recovery positions are useful, sitting upright is deemed most effective for breathing.
Collaboration for Better Outcomes
Finally, the conversation highlights the need for law enforcement agencies to collaborate with medical professionals and researchers. This partnership is vital for developing training protocols that ensure officers are equipped to handle individuals in crisis effectively. By improving communication and understanding across these fields, they can enhance public safety and reduce the tragic outcomes associated with prone restraint incidents.
Chapters
(00:00:00) - Guardian Mindset: Posed Restraint Deaths
(00:01:56) - Deadliest Warrior: The Law Enforcement Host
(00:04:15) - The Use of Force: Explained
(00:07:04) - What Do Most People Get Wrong About Praying Deaths?
(00:10:04) - metabolic acidosis
(00:13:38) - Risk Factors for Police on the Street
(00:15:48) - Obesity and prone Restraint
(00:20:09) - Critical Variables in Point Restraint
(00:26:58) - Why Does Continuing to Struggle After Cuffing Matter?
(00:31:29) - The Use of Force in Custody
(00:34:06) - Discipline in the Police Training
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About Guardian Mindset Podcast
Each month, Attorney Daigle delves into the history of law enforcement, the core principles that have shaped policing from the 20th century to today, and the evolution of the Guardian Mindset.Podcast website
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