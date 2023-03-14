Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Guardian Mindset Podcast in the App
Listen to Guardian Mindset Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Guardian Mindset Podcast

Guardian Mindset Podcast

Podcast Guardian Mindset Podcast
Podcast Guardian Mindset Podcast

Guardian Mindset Podcast

Attorney Eric Daigle
add
Each week, Attorney Daigle discusses the history of law enforcement and the guiding principles that have developed and shaped policing through the 20th Century ... More
GovernmentHistoryEducation
Each week, Attorney Daigle discusses the history of law enforcement and the guiding principles that have developed and shaped policing through the 20th Century ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • Lighthouse to the Community: Fostering Understanding Between Law Enforcement and the Public - Featuring FBI LEEDA Executive Director
    Episode Summary: This episode of the Guardian Mindset Podcast features guest Jacques Battiste, the newly appointed Executive Director of FBI LEEDA. Discussing the changing landscape of law enforcement and the need for smarter training and leadership, Executive Director Jacques Battiste talks about the mission of FBI LEEDA, the challenges in law enforcement, and the importance of being a leader. The main topics discussed in this podcast episode are: Building community trust and rapport, problem-solving, and shifting from a warrior to a guardian relationship with the community. The importance of human capital development and recognizing the catalysts driving issues in law enforcement. Balancing work and personal life, owning up to mistakes, dealing with media and social pressure, and the impact of bitterness and hatred in law enforcement. Tune in to gain insights into the changing landscape of law enforcement and the ways in which policing can continue to evolve to better serve their communities. Resources: Learn more about FBI-LEEDA Follow DLG on LinkedIn Learn more about the DLG Learning Center Training Built for Supervisors & Command About the Guest Jacques S. Battiste retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he accumulated more than 22 years of experience as a Supervisory Special Agent. During his tenure at the FBI, Battiste worked internationally to conduct investigations on terrorism suspects, responded to critical incidents such as the 1996 Centennial Park bombings in Atlanta, Georgia, and USS Cole attack, and served as lead agent on several national security special events in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Battiste brings wide-ranging experience. He served as a program manager in the FBI Counterterrorism Division Africa Fusion Cell, and oversaw intelligence analysts developing strategies to defeat terrorism in North and West Africa.  He is a trained bomb technician, deploying to high-risk locations around the world to dismantle hazardous devices and Weapons of Mass Destruction, and has also served on the Rapid Deployment and SWAT teams.  He served as a Deputy Constable/Training & Tactical Coordinator for the Orleans Constables Office 1st City Court in New Orleans. Additionally, he previously served as the Chief of Police for Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County, GA. Jacques S. Battiste currently serves as the newly appointed Executive Director of FBI-LEEDA.  
    4/24/2023
    47:48
  • Training, Defensive Tactics, and the New Generation of Officers with Lt. Kevin Dillon (Ret.)
    Episode Summary: In this episode of The Guardian Mindset Podcast, Attorney Eric Daigle interviews Lieutenant Kevin Dillon (ret). Dillon discusses his background in law enforcement and how he developed the combative arrest control program called L.O.C.K.U.P. ® for the state of Connecticut. Topics Discussed in this Episode:  The challenges of defensive tactics training and the importance of time-tested skillsets.  Various issues related to police training, including the importance of creating realistic training scenarios, tailored training programs, and role-playing to help retain training information. The importance of de-escalation in use of force policies, with a clear definition of de-escalation and the cognitive limitations of active diffusion. Quantifying efforts to create a positive perception of law enforcement. The challenges faced by police officers in use-of-force incidents, including the need for multiple officers and the impact of fear on their performance. Resources: Learn about Police Combat Register Now: Active De-Escalation Strategies Follow DLG on LinkedIn Learn more about the DLG Learning Center Continue Your Education with a Curated Path to Stay Up to Date Training Built for Supervisors & Command   About the Guest: Lt. Kevin F. Dillon (ret) is a twenty-five-year veteran law enforcement officer and international law enforcement speaker and trainer. As an instructor of use of force, communications and defensive tactics since 1988, Lieutenant Dillon has developed the internationally recognized L.O.C.K.U.P. ® Arrest and Control System. L.O.C.K.U.P. ® is a comprehensive approach, based on gross motor skill concepts, that actually reduces injuries to citizens and police officers. Lt. Dillon also developed the L.E.A.D.S.-Law Enforcement Active De-escalation Strategies curriculum course in 2007 which is also a nationally recognized communications program. It has been presented to officers throughout the country. Lt.  Dillon, a highly sought-after speaker and trainer in use of force analysis and has trained and consulted civilian and law enforcement use of force issues and programs throughout North America and Europe. Lt. Dillon has trained over 25,000 officers!  Lt. Dillon has just received the FBI National Academy Associates Science and Innovation Award of 2022 for the development and instruction of L.O.C.K.U.P. and L.E.A.D.S. . The committee voted unanimously as L.O.C.K.U.P. and L.E.A.D.S. is the only DT system they found that is NOT just technique based but on the innovation of quantifying and development of Arrest and Control along with the L.E.A.D.S. de-escalation integration and interleaving. 
    4/10/2023
    52:09
  • The Truth in Perception: Examining the Impact of Body-Worn Cameras on Memory Recall
    Episode Summary Examining the Impact of Body-Worn Cameras on Memory Recall Introduction: In this episode of the Guardian Mindset Podcast, Eric welcomes Dr. Paul Taylor, an experienced law enforcement research and training expert, back to the show to delve into the contentious issue of whether officers should watch video footage before writing their use-of-force reports. Dr. Taylor's expertise in the field offers invaluable insights into this complex topic. The podcast offers unique perspectives from legal and physiological experts, inviting listeners to think critically about this important topic. Overall, this episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the nuances of law enforcement and the utilization of body-worn cameras.   Topics Discussed in this Episode: Whether officers should watch video footage before writing their use-of-force reports. The impact of body-worn cameras on officers' memory recall. The risks associated with watching videos before writing reports. The limitations of body-worn cameras. A recent Supreme Court decision related to the use of body-worn cameras. How video footage is used against police officers in court.   Resources: What Happened to the Perception of the Officer?: https://dlglearningcenter.com/what-happened-to-the-perception-of-the-officer/ Follow Paul on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-taylor-phd-845670101/ Association of Force Investigators: https://www.forceinvestigators.com/ Follow DLG on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/daigle-law-group-llc/ Learn more about the DLG Learning Center: https://dlglearningcenter.com/Continue Your Education with a Curated Path to Stay Up to Date: https://dlglearningcenter.com/path-single/ Training Built for Supervisors & Command: https://dlglearningcenter.com/supervisor-continuing-education-program/ About the Guest Paul Taylor, Ph.D. Paul Taylor is an Assistant Professor in the School of Public Affairs at the University of Colorado Denver where he studies decision-making, human factors, and system safety in the context of police interactions with the public. He is also the founder and lead instructor for the Association of Force Investigators (AFI). Dr. Taylor has over ten years of practical law enforcement experience including time as a department training manager, patrol sergeant, and use-of-force instructor. He has delivered law enforcement related instruction for academy, field training, and advanced in-service audiences as well as graduate and undergraduate level courses. Dr. Taylor is actively engaged in law enforcement research and training across the United States and internationally.
    3/29/2023
    47:58
  • Managing Public Protests: Navigating Complexity and Ensuring Preparedness with Captain Spencer Fomby (Ret.)
    Managing Public Protests: Navigating Complexity and Ensuring Preparedness Episode Summary: In this free episode of the Guardian Mindset Podcast, Attorney Eric Daigle and special guest Captain (Ret.) Spencer Fomby discuss the intricacies of managing public protests.   Topics Discussed in this Episode: The complexities of managing public protests. The critical role of comprehensive training for officers and civilian leaders. The importance of appropriate equipment and policies in place. The significance of experienced commanders who can make crucial decisions in real-time. The need for a regional response plan and collaboration between different agencies. Utilizing resources like after-action reports and industry guidelines to enhance preparedness and response to public protests.   Resources: Get in Contact with Spencer  Follow Spencer on LinkedIn Follow DLG on LinkedIn Learn more about the DLG Learning Center Continue Your Education with a Curated Path to Stay Up-to-Date Training Built for Supervisors & Command    About the Guest: Captain (Ret.) Spencer Fomby is the former director of the Boise Police Department Training, Education, and Development Division. He was previously employed by the Berkeley Police Department for 20 years. He has held primary assignments in patrol, narcotics, and crime prevention. He was assigned to SWAT for 18 years as an entry team member, team leader, and tactical commander. Captain (Ret.) Fomby is a certified instructor in the following disciplines: firearms (pistol, shotgun, and carbine), weaponless defense, impact weapons, Peacekeeper RCB, Gracie Survival Tactics Level 1, active shooter response, ALICE, chemical agents, NFDD, sting balls, 40 mm launcher, FN 303, shoot house and tactical de-escalation. He has created two CA POST approved de-escalation courses. He is also a tactical instructor for the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA), where he teaches Police Counter Ambush, Advanced Response Police Officer (ARPO), and Policing Political Protests. Captain (Ret.) Fomby was the lead Berkeley Police Department public order instructor. He was responsible for equipment selection, tactical training, less-lethal weapon selection, chemical agent selection and deployment, and mission planning. Captain (Ret.) Fomby has been recognized as a subject matter expert in police tactics and works on several national projects. He is the section chair for the National Tactical Officers Association Public Order Section. He is assigned to a National Institute of Justice Special Technical Committee on crowd control equipment. He is an SME in crowd control equipment and tactics for DHS First Responder Resource Group. He is an SME in active shooter response for the International Association of Chiefs of Police Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC). Captain (Ret.) Fomby was the 2011 Berkeley Police Department Officer of the Year. He was the team leader of the 2013 Urban Shield SWAT Competition first place team. He is also a Visiting Fellow in Police Science at the University of Derby, U.K. Captain (Ret.) Fomby earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administration of Justice from Howard University.
    3/22/2023
    52:02
  • Right for Civilians to Record Police with Attorney Mickey Osterreicher
    Recording police has become a contentious issue in recent years, as civilians seek to hold law enforcement accountable for their actions. In this podcast episode, we explore the right of civilians to record police encounters, and how this practice can help promote transparency and justice. Our guest, Mickey Osterreicher, an attorney and advocate for First Amendment rights, shares his insights and expertise on the legal aspects of recording police, including tips for staying safe and effective while doing so. We discuss the importance of citizen journalism, the role of social media in amplifying police misconduct, and the potential impact of recording on police accountability and reform. Whether you are a concerned citizen or a member of law enforcement, this podcast will provide valuable perspectives on the power of recording to create a more just and transparent society. Note: This podcast was originally recorded in late 2022. The information about the First Amendment is more relevant today than ever before.
    3/14/2023
    43:17

More Government podcasts

About Guardian Mindset Podcast

Each week, Attorney Daigle discusses the history of law enforcement and the guiding principles that have developed and shaped policing through the 20th Century and into the present day.
Podcast website

Listen to Guardian Mindset Podcast, The Young Turks and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Guardian Mindset Podcast

Guardian Mindset Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Guardian Mindset Podcast: Podcasts in Family