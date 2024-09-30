S4 EP5 | Sudan's Collective Grief Is Never Ending

Nothing prepares you for seeing your homeland being torn apart. Sudan, a country once brimming with life, vibrant with dreams and hopes for the future of the land and the future of the people, is currently being ravaged by war and a genocide that is being ignored by the international community. The women of Sudan have risen up to lead the fight for revolution and liberation. In this episode, we hear from two such women - they are on the ground in Sudan, in the midst of war, fighting for the truth, and for their homeland. - Our main sponsor for today is Helping Hand for Relief and Development USA, this year we focus our efforts on our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Their team on the ground is working tirelessly to ensure dedicated emergency relief for Ramadan food boxes can reach them and alleviate some small semblance of their suffering. Our hope is to raise 25,000 USD to get them the basic necessities they desperately need. Visit www.launchgood.com/tds4palestine and give us a hand in providing them hope this Ramadan - Host: Cadar Mohamud Lead Producer: Hanna Adan Writers: Fareeda Baruwa and Maaheen Khan-Bashir Production Manager: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Sound Designer: Youssef Douazou Marketing & Design Team: Sawsan Abdillahi, Wasima Farah, Khadija Musa, Mariya Shan Cover Artist: Aya Mohamed - For more information on Sudan, and how to help the Sudanese people: https://eyesonsudan.net/ https://www.rescue.org/uk/article/fighting-sudan-what-you-need-know-about-crisis Key accounts to follow on instagram: yousraelbagir, bsonblast, yassmin_a, sudan.updates