The Digital Sisterhood

The Digital Sisterhood
Welcome, Friends. Storytelling has the power to not only create connections but provide universal truths about ourselves and the world. When listening to this p...
Education

  • Episode Fourteen: The Luckiest Person in the Room.
    With a recent chronic illness diagnosis, Maryam, a cancer survivor, shares her journey towards Allah through the pain and finding her ease in her hardship
    --------  
    1:00:12
  • S4 EP8 | The Forgotten People - Part 2
    Sometimes to fight for your faith is truly a fight of survival in systems that were not designed to welcome you. In part 2 of this story, our guest Sara recounts her painful experiences of being incarcerated as a teenager in France and her reflections on what it truly means to experience ease after immense hardships.  ** Our guest’s name has been changed to maintain confidentiality.  - Host: Cadar Mohamud  Lead Producer: Hanna Adan  Writer: Sara Emira Production Manager: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Sound Designer: Youssef Douazou  Marketing & Design Team: Sawsan Abdillahi, Wasima Farah, Khadija Musa, Mariya Shan Cover Artist: Fatimah Nadeem
    --------  
    41:00
  • S4 EP7 | The Forgotten People - Part 1
    There’s no doubt that faith is a journey and fighting to protect one’s faith is an honorable struggle. But what happens when you embark on a journey without a guide - or even worse, a guide who has gone astray?  This week’s episode sheds light on the grim reality of what happens when our vulnerable youth find comfort in the arms of strangers with ill intentions. Our guest Sara vulnerably shares her story of being groomed and radicalized in her early teens and how it turned her life upside down upside down forever.  ** Our guest’s name has been changed to maintain confidentiality.  - Host: Cadar Mohamud  Lead Producer: Hanna Adan  Writer: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Production Manager: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Sound Designer: Youssef Douazou  Marketing & Design Team: Sawsan Abdillahi, Wasima Farah, Khadija Musa, Mariya Shan Cover Artist: Fatimah Nadeem
    --------  
    56:33
  • S4 EP6 | Does Allah Hate Me?
    In this episode, we hear from Intisar, a sister who shares her personal story of faith and struggle and discusses the daily battles she encounters, trying to reconcile her emotions with her faith in Allah SWT. Her story highlights the ongoing effort to stay true to her beliefs despite inner conflicts and societal expectations. - Come join us on a retreat this May 19-25th to Marrakech, Morocco, or May 26 - June 1 in Granada, Spain on what promises to be the journey of a lifetime. This won't just be a trip; it's a life-changing experience waiting to unfold. Visit go.sistersgetaway.com/tds to sign up. We have limited seats available so book your trip today! - Host: Cadar Mohamud  Associate Producer: Khweya Bezeid Lead Producer: Hanna Adan  Writer: Lamisah Chowdury Production Manager: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Sound Designer: Youssef Douazou  Marketing & Design Team: Sawsan Abdillahi, Wasima Farah, Khadija Musa, Mariya Shan Cover Artist: Limma Ali  ✨RESOURCE LINKS FROM INTISAR ✨ 1) Brother Wahwed Jensen and his Beyond the Rainbow Podcast - for Muslims struggling and not actively practicing the lifestyle  https://awaybeyondtherainbow.buzzsprout.com 2) https://muslimmatters.org/author/mobeenwaheed/ 3) The Straight Struggle Discord group: https://disboard.org/server/686461916939288584 4) I hope Dr Hakim is available… his website is old and he himself is sharing too so I could make a few recommendations.  - Yaqeen institute link to that topic from a couple of years ago:  https://youtu.be/wb_aqp3yAho?si=7lu0roc2MspKTrot 5) Hikma Healing https://www.hakimarchuletta.com 6) Muslim Somatic Therapy https://www.forwardtohealth.com/about 7) Same sex attraction Muslims community group: https://disboard.org/server/686461916939288584 you can also email Intisar personally at, [email protected] for any questions. thank you for listening with an open heart!
    --------  
    1:14:36
  • S4 EP5 | Sudan's Collective Grief Is Never Ending
    Nothing prepares you for seeing your homeland being torn apart. Sudan, a country once brimming with life, vibrant with dreams and hopes for the future of the land and the future of the people, is currently being ravaged by war and a genocide that is being ignored by the international community. The women of Sudan have risen up to lead the fight for revolution and liberation. In this episode, we hear from two such women - they are on the ground in Sudan, in the midst of war, fighting for the truth, and for their homeland. - Our main sponsor for today is Helping Hand for Relief and Development USA, this year we focus our efforts on our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Their team on the ground is working tirelessly to ensure dedicated emergency relief for Ramadan food boxes can reach them and alleviate some small semblance of their suffering. Our hope is to raise 25,000 USD to get them the basic necessities they desperately need.  Visit www.launchgood.com/tds4palestine and give us a hand in providing them hope this Ramadan - Host: Cadar Mohamud  Lead Producer: Hanna Adan  Writers: Fareeda Baruwa and Maaheen Khan-Bashir Production Manager: Maaheen Khan-Bashir Sound Designer: Youssef Douazou  Marketing & Design Team: Sawsan Abdillahi, Wasima Farah, Khadija Musa, Mariya Shan Cover Artist: Aya Mohamed - For more information on Sudan, and how to help the Sudanese people: https://eyesonsudan.net/   https://www.rescue.org/uk/article/fighting-sudan-what-you-need-know-about-crisis  Key accounts to follow on instagram: yousraelbagir, bsonblast, yassmin_a, sudan.updates
    --------  
    1:01:42

About The Digital Sisterhood

Welcome, Friends. Storytelling has the power to not only create connections but provide universal truths about ourselves and the world. When listening to this podcast, I ask that you honor these stories and the rawness, transparency, and vulnerability that they invoke. Invite them with an open heart and you will see that all stories share a universal message. I pray that each anecdote leaves you inspired to share as the Prophet (ﷺ) said, "It is also charity to utter a good word.” But more importantly, I pray that you allow yourself to find comfort in the good, wisdom in the hardship, and the courage to trust Allah.
