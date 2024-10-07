Here's Where It Gets Interesting

Is cynicism getting in the way of our progress? In “Hope for Cynics”, Stanford psychologist Dr. Jamil Zaki, explores how cynicism is keeping us hopeless and inactive, which prevents us from creating real, lasting change. Zaki shares his ideas on how to escape the “cynicism trap” and become critical thinkers capable of hope and trust.
Credits:
Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon
Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks
Audio Producer: Craig Thompson
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
43:58
On Freedom with Timothy Snyder
What if Americans are thinking about freedom all wrong? Yale historian and New York Times #1 Best-Selling author Timothy Snyder unpacks this question in his book “On Freedom”. He challenges our common understanding of freedom, and highlights the ways in which others attempt to take our freedom through anger and fear mongering, and what we can do to take it back.
Credits:
Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon
Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks
Audio Producer: Craig Thompson
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
48:20
Fair Voting on the Ballot with Deb Otis
How can we improve U.S. elections to ensure that every vote truly counts? Sharon McMahon talks with Deb Otis from FairVote about solutions like proportional representation and ranked choice voting. Want to vote for a third party candidate but worried it’s a wasted vote? There’s a way to change that, and it’s on the ballot in some states November 5th! Deb shares her thoughts on reforms that could lead to nicer politicians, and more choices for voters.
Credits:
Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon
Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks
Audio Producer: Craig Thompson
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
43:21
John Lewis a Life with David Greenberg
How does one man’s commitment to justice and equality change the course of history? David Greenberg takes us through the remarkable life of John Lewis, from his days as a civil rights icon to becoming a respected Congressman. He explores into the values that Lewis championed—nonviolence, collective action, voting rights and his powerful legacy of resilience, love, and an unshakable belief in a brighter future for America.
Credits:
Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon
Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks
Audio Producer: Craig Thompson
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
48:25
Revenge of the Tipping Point with Malcolm Gladwell
What causes certain ideas to catch fire while others fizzle out? Malcolm Gladwell dives into this mystery, reexamining key themes from his groundbreaking book The Tipping Point. In his latest work, Revenge of the Tipping Point, he looks at how ideas spread today, focusing on issues like Medicare fraud in Miami and the dangers of parents pushing high school students all toward the same goal.
Credits:
Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon
Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks
Audio Producer: Craig Thompson
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Here’s Where It Gets Interesting finds the stories of America you probably haven’t heard. Host Sharon McMahon, a longtime teacher and one of today’s most influential voices, will ignite your curiosity about the fascinating stuff that wasn’t in history textbooks. She’s joined by notable thought leaders who share insights about history, culture, and politics, and inspire us to grow into more thoughtful, well-informed citizens.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.