Here's Where It Gets Interesting

Fair Voting on the Ballot with Deb Otis

How can we improve U.S. elections to ensure that every vote truly counts? Sharon McMahon talks with Deb Otis from FairVote about solutions like proportional representation and ranked choice voting. Want to vote for a third party candidate but worried it’s a wasted vote? There’s a way to change that, and it’s on the ballot in some states November 5th! Deb shares her thoughts on reforms that could lead to nicer politicians, and more choices for voters. Credits: Host and Executive Producer: Sharon McMahon Supervising Producer: Melanie Buck Parks Audio Producer: Craig Thompson To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices