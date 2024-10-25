Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-Improvement

2 Non-Sucky Lessons That Build Real Gratitude for Skeptical People
Burn the manifestation guide and step away from the affirmations. Here are some unusual but realistic ways to build happiness, wonder and gratitude for the world around you.
We all know we "should" build more gratitude if we want to be happier. You may have heard of gratitude journalling or even be practising it. Today we explore ideas that aren't spoken about but make a difference to your baseline enjoyment of life.
Some themes we highlight:
The recurring problem with goals
Fighting the natural focus on flaws
Building a polymathic curiosity
Raising our baseline everyday gratitude
Zero affirmations
Whether you are highly sceptical of the positive or spiritual aspects of gratitude or just fed up with the endless bad news. It can feel hard to feel grateful when things seem so overwhelmingly difficult but this episode will teach you two ways to fight our focus on flaws and see reality with greater clarity.
Upgrade to Premium:
🏖️ Ad-free listening
🤘 Support the show
🔓 Exclusive AMAs and bonus content
💬 Community Discord
GrowthMindset.Supercast.com
Sponsors
🥙 Hello Fresh - America's #1 meal kit provider
10 free meals across 7 boxes
HelloFresh.com/FreeGrowthMindset
Get in Touch
👋 Free Call - Schedule Link - https://cal.com/samwebster/mindset
📧 Email - GrowthMindsetPodcast (@) gmail,com
Growth Mindset Psychology:
Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement.
📺 Watch - YouTube (Growth Mindset)
Website - GrowthMindsetPodcast.com
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to Gratitude
01:35 Common Problems with Gratitude
04:12 Recurring theme - great achievements will come with problems
07:05 Planning for Problems
08:46 Gratitude in Relationships
09:31 Break Time
09:40 Contextualizing Gratitude and Building Curiousity
12:42 Appreciating Modern Innovations
13:18 Resources for Building Gratitude
16:01 Recap - Choose to see the positive side of things
17:58 Next Week's Episode
18:06 Outro
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
22:29
How To Increase Your Intelligence and Become A Deep Thinker
5 practices to adopt and 3 bad habits to avoid to improve mental clarity and decision-making.
This episode covers some of the best lessons from Cal Newport's writing on Deep Work and Slow Productivity. We focus on becoming deeper thinkers who question easy answers and build opinions from a place of deep understanding.
Top lessons:
How to avoid shallow thinking traps
Understand where your opinions come from
Interval Training for concentration
Ways to think like an intellectual
Increase your working memory
Understand ideas from multiple perspectives
Enjoy slower and more purposeful progress
This episode is a blueprint for building wisdom and clarity of thought and we can't recommend Cal Newport's work enough and his ideas shared in this episode.
Upgrade to Premium:
🏖️ Ad-free listening
🤘 Support the show
🔓 Exclusive AMAs and bonus content
💬 Community Discord
GrowthMindset.Supercast.com
Sponsors
🥙 Hello Fresh - America's #1 meal kit provider
10 free meals across 7 boxes
HelloFresh.com/FreeGrowthMindset
Cal Newport Links
Website - https://calnewport.com/
Deep Questions podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/deep-questions-with-cal-newport/id1515786216
Deep Work - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25744928-deep-work
Slow Productivity - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/195889760-slow-productivity
Get in Touch
👋 Free Call - Schedule Link - https://cal.com/samwebster/mindset
📧 Email - GrowthMindsetPodcast (@) gmail,com
Growth Mindset Psychology:
Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement.
📺 Watch - YouTube (Growth Mindset)
Website - GrowthMindsetPodcast.com
Chapters:
00:00 The Erosion of Deep Thinking
01:46 Using Charlie Mungers Inversion Approach for deep thinking
02:22 [Bad Habit #1] - Outsourcing Our Thinking
03:25 [Bad Habit #2] - Prioritizing Fast Emotional Hits
04:19 [Bad Habit #3] - Checklist Mentality
05:02 System One vs. System Two Thinking
06:13 [Deep Habit #1] - Improving Information Quality + Reducing Quantity
07:46 Cal Newport's Timescales of Consumption
09:34 [Deep Habit #2] - Comfort with Boredom
11:03 Sanitizing Your Phone & Building Phone-Free Activities
13:35 [Deep Habit #3] - Cultivating Attention
16:23 Tracking Your Progress
18:00 [Deep Habit #4] - Increasing Working Memory
21:47 [Deep Habit #5] - Practice Being Intellectual
22:13 Pairing Primary and Secondary Sources
23:02 Richard Feynman's Idea Documents
25:46 Adopting Intellectual Curiosity
27:38 Benjamin Franklin's Deep Thinkers Club
28:12 Launching a Book Club
29:02 Rebranding the Podcast to Psychology Vs.
30:15 Starting a Second Podcast - History of Innovation
31:56 Episode Summary and Final Thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
38:57
Intellectual Discipline: How to Train Your Mind & Let Go of Your Ego
Stop getting in your own way by spotting the lies your mind wants you to believe.
Learn about the psychology behind the hidden biases that blind us from the truth. This episode explains the main reasons behind the biggest mistakes you make in life and how to overcome them.
Takes homes:
The link between IQ and the ability to lie to ourselves
Warning signs that you aren't being truthful
3 biggest mistakes Sam made last decade
3 ways to catch your own ego
This is a deceptively easy listening episode with big take-homes. Host Sam Webster Harris tells us about the 3 biggest mistakes he made in his life and how clearly ego was behind them. These stories show how blinded we can be by our beliefs that we fail to see the obvious answers right in front of us.
We round up the episode with some lessons to take forward to be more aware in our own lives of where we trip ourselves up.
Upgrade to Premium:
🏖️ Ad-free listening
🤘 Support the show
🔓 Exclusive AMAs and bonus content
💬 Community Discord
GrowthMindset.Supercast.com
Sponsors
🥙 Hello Fresh - America's #1 meal kit provider
10 free meals across 7 boxes
HelloFresh.com/FreeGrowthMindset
Get in Touch
👋 Free Call - Schedule Link - https://cal.com/samwebster/mindset
📧 Email - GrowthMindsetPodcast (@) gmail,com
Growth Mindset Psychology:
Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement.
📺 Watch - YouTube (Growth Mindset)
Website - GrowthMindsetPodcast.com
Chapters:
00:00 Unconscious bias and why we lie to ourselves
02:54 IQ and ego
05:28 How well do you understand information
07:58 Being aware of your flaws
10:44 Mistake 1 - Unscientific scientist
14:01 Mistake 2 - Unbalanced Balancer
18:14 Mistake 3 - Unentrepreneurial Entrepreneur
22:47 Recap
23:05 Tips on how to become an ego detective
24:27 Tip 1 - Write Down 3 Big Errors You Made
25:24 Tip 2 - Nurturing Strategies
26:46 Tip 3 - Find your low ego crowd
27:17 Outro
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
33:11
AI & Personal Growth: How to Spark Creativity and Deeper Thought Using ChatGPT (with Tim O'Shea)
How to use AI to avoid lazy thinking traps and think deeper, faster, and with greater perspective.
Tim O'Shea joins the podcast to talk about ways to genuinely improve your thinking with AI.
Employing a self-improvement coach is expensive. As well as a writing coach or a therapist or a coder or an accountant or an SEO strategist.
Generative AI has been heralded as giving us the tools to do all of these things on one simple interface. But the reality of using it can seem clunky and well-limited.
We explore ways to make the most of AI's like ChatGPT and Claude to improve your creativity and problem solve.
How to uncover lost memories
Improve your writing and storytelling
Get an elite advisor on anything
Think bigger and think differently
Generate useful and surprising ideas and connections.
Whether you want Warren Buffet to review your investing choices and teach you to be a better investor or you want Morpheus's advice on finding your purpose in life. With a playful approach you can unlock a lot fo fun and creativity and this episode should give you some ideas you haven't thought of before.
Upgrade to Premium:
🏖️ Ad-free listening
🤘 Support the show
🔓 Exclusive AMAs and bonus content
💬 Community Discord
GrowthMindset.Supercast.com
Sponsors
🥙 Hello Fresh - America's #1 meal kit provider
10 free meals across 7 boxes
HelloFresh.com/FreeGrowthMindset
Tim O'Shea
X - @TimOSheaHQ
Website - TheBoost.ai
Get in Touch
👋 Free Call - Schedule Link - https://cal.com/samwebster/mindset
📧 Email - GrowthMindsetPodcast (@) gmail,com
Growth Mindset Psychology:
Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement.
📺 Watch - YouTube (Growth Mindset)
Website - GrowthMindsetPodcast.com
Chapters:
00:00 Balancing technology and personal growth
03:45 Using AI as a guide
05:40 Creative prompts to spark ideas
08:15 Unlocking hidden memories using AI
10:00 How to ask for help
13:23 Writing and Creativity: A Personal Journey
17:05 Great stories happen to people who tell great stories.
19:13 Using AI for Personal Stories
25:46 Capturing elusive thoughts in real time
27:45 AI and Thought Translation
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
41:01
34 Unconventional Life Lessons You Don't Learn In School
Mental models, hard truths & priceless wisdom I wish I knew 10 years ago.
From how to really think about IQ or Money to establishing the point of your life in a confused society.
This episode covers 34 of my favourite and unintuitive lessons this year for getting along in the world without regrets.
Some of the main themes covered:
Pursuing the right things
Working with your emotions
Improving your career and work life
Making the most of your potential
Building your own independent beliefs
Focussing on what truly matters
Creating your own luck
Overcoming ego and identity
Seeing society with a rational viewpoint
If you enjoy psychology, philosophy and contemplating how the world and our minds work this episode will have a few insights for you.
Upgrade to Premium:
🏖️ Ad-free listening
🤘 Support the show
🔓 Exclusive AMAs and bonus content
💬 Community Discord
GrowthMindset.Supercast.com
Sponsors
🥙 Hello Fresh - America's #1 meal kit provider
10 free meals across 7 boxes
HelloFresh.com/FreeGrowthMindset
Get in Touch
👋 Free Call - Schedule Link
📧 Email - GrowthMindsetPodcast (@) gmail,com
Growth Mindset Psychology:
Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement.
📺 Watch - YouTube (Growth Mindset)
Website - GrowthMindsetPodcast.com
Chapters:
00:00 34 Lessons for life - Exploring Thought-Provoking Ideas
02:14 The Importance of Understanding Books
03:03 Are You Pursuing a Shadow Career?
03:41 The Reality of Side Hustles
04:23 The Necessity of Exercise
04:56 Doing Your Best Work When Not Working
05:48 Ideas are stepping stones
06:23 Money as a Tool
07:03 Life is Too Short for the Wrong Pursuits
07:45 The Importance of Approach
08:32 Practicing Desired Emotions
09:44 Finding Yourself
10:16 Developing Your Personal Voice
11:13 Discipline Over Talent
11:49 IQ and Success
13:10 Apply Yourself Accordingly
14:17 Making Others Feel Clever
15:07 Think Bigger
16:06 Setting Higher Standards for Yourself
16:26 No One Thinks About You as Much as You Do
17:02 Make Your Life Story Interesting
17:55 First Principles Thinking
19:05 Learn from Others' Mistakes
20:04 Too Much of Anything is Bad
21:07 Society is an Accident
21:44 Embrace Unplanned Opportunities
22:30 The World is Duct Taped Together
24:15 Question What You Take for Granted
26:02 Build Your Own Beliefs
28:04 Keep Your Identity Small
28:51 Understanding Biases
30:41 Empathy Makes the World Nicer
30:51 Life is About Contrasts
31:33 Anger is a Useless Emotion
32:30 Camera Angles and Stories
33:56 Big and Small Things Matter
34:34 Final Thoughts and Birthday Wish
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-Improvement
There are a lot of opinions on how to master your mind, but then there’s PSYCHOLOGY.
We’re all stuck with the brain we’re born with, but we aren’t stuck with how we use it.
Learn science-backed answers to make the most of your mind and your life.
CURIOUS?
Growth Mindset Psychology is the "self-help sceptic" podcast for the curious.
Whether you want to improve performance, navigate setbacks, or know who you are.
We find answers to the true science of self-improvement.
So put down the astrology chart and start working with your mind, instead of against it.
With over 8 million downloads and 60,000 monthly listeners, you’re invited to join.
PROCESS
Instead of telling you what to think, we discuss how thinking works.
Armed with a stack of science journals, textbooks and a boatload of curiosity, we uncover the mechanics of the mind.
Why? >>> Success is personal!
You might want to make the most of your neurodiverse strengths, start a business, or simply find more reasons to smile.
Hone your ability for independent thinking and growth with mental models to pursue your definition of success.
HOST
I’m Sam Webster Harris, a lifelong learner with ADHD, a raging curiosity, and an obsession with finding answers to hard questions.
After launching several businesses, travelling the world and nearly dying a few times I concluded that science and Psychology are where it’s at.
What actually makes people happy? What’s the best way to treat a brain? How can I get more done?
Studying the answers we find that changing behaviours requires building mindsets, mental models, and a healthy relationship with failure.
I run the show to help listeners enjoy nutritious content that feeds their minds (and I needed a legitimate excuse to cover for my reading addiction).
PREMIUM
Go Ad-Free and listen to exclusive content.
Support the show and access the AMA features and community Discord.
Growth Mindset Premium
ARCHIVE
Previous guests include Olympians, Scientists, Billionaires, and Sam's Mum.
Past series:
— Psychology vs Stoicism
— Time Management for busy mortals
— Independence and knowing yourself
— Cognitive biases and rational thinking
— Psychology of connection
— Carol Dweck and the Multiverse of Mindsets