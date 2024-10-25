Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-Improvement

Intellectual Discipline: How to Train Your Mind & Let Go of Your Ego

Stop getting in your own way by spotting the lies your mind wants you to believe. Learn about the psychology behind the hidden biases that blind us from the truth. This episode explains the main reasons behind the biggest mistakes you make in life and how to overcome them. Takes homes: The link between IQ and the ability to lie to ourselves Warning signs that you aren't being truthful 3 biggest mistakes Sam made last decade 3 ways to catch your own ego This is a deceptively easy listening episode with big take-homes. Host Sam Webster Harris tells us about the 3 biggest mistakes he made in his life and how clearly ego was behind them. These stories show how blinded we can be by our beliefs that we fail to see the obvious answers right in front of us. We round up the episode with some lessons to take forward to be more aware in our own lives of where we trip ourselves up. Growth Mindset Psychology: Sam Webster explores the psychology of happiness, satisfaction, purpose, and growth through the lens of self-improvement. Chapters: 00:00 Unconscious bias and why we lie to ourselves 02:54 IQ and ego 05:28 How well do you understand information 07:58 Being aware of your flaws 10:44 Mistake 1 - Unscientific scientist 14:01 Mistake 2 - Unbalanced Balancer 18:14 Mistake 3 - Unentrepreneurial Entrepreneur 22:47 Recap 23:05 Tips on how to become an ego detective 24:27 Tip 1 - Write Down 3 Big Errors You Made 25:24 Tip 2 - Nurturing Strategies 26:46 Tip 3 - Find your low ego crowd