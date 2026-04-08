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153 episodes
- کارگردان صوتی: محیالدین تقیپور .
نقاش کاور و گرافیست: منصوره محمدی
.امور آیتی : علی آقایی
با سپاس ویژه از علیرضا پوراستاد
منابع این اپیزود
پایان ناخرسندی؟،نوشته تاد مک گوان،ترجمهی امیر علی علیمحمدی و نازنین شهبازی/
مادران و پسران،نوشته مایکل گوریان،ترجمه توراندخت تمدن،انتشارات نقش و نگار/
تقدیر مردان،نوشته ورنا کاست،ترجمه ساره سرگلزایی،انتشارات بنیاد فرهنگ زندگی
با تشکر از حامی این اپیزود: پرسیل
لینک محصولات پرسیل:
https://dgka.me/hTuEF
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