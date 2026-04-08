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رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

رادیو راه
Education
رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری
Latest episode

153 episodes

  • رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

    رادیوراه، سریال پینوکیو، قسمت اول: پسرک و دریا

    12/29/2025 | 1h 29 mins.
    کارگردان صوتی: محی‌الدین تقی‌پور .

    نقاش کاور و گرافیست: منصوره محمدی

    .امور آی‌تی : علی آقایی

    با سپاس ویژه از علیرضا پوراستاد

    منابع این اپیزود

    پایان ناخرسندی؟،نوشته تاد مک گوان،ترجمه‌ی امیر علی‌ علیمحمدی و نازنین شهبازی/

    مادران و پسران،نوشته مایکل گوریان،ترجمه توراندخت تمدن،انتشارات نقش و نگار/

    تقدیر مردان،نوشته ورنا کاست،ترجمه ساره سرگلزایی،انتشارات بنیاد فرهنگ زندگی

    با تشکر از حامی این اپیزود: پرسیل

    لینک محصولات پرسیل:

    https://dgka.me/hTuEF
  • رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

    اکنون...

    11/13/2025 | 1h 34 mins.
    منابع:

    پایان ناخرسندی؟ (تاد مک گوان، امیرعلی محمدی، نازنین شهبازی، نشر ققنوس)

    یا این یا آن (کییِر کگارد، صالح نجفی، نشر مرکز)

    کتاب قهرمان هزار چهره (جوزف کمبل، شادی خسرو پناه، انتشارات گل آفتاب)

    تو، آن هستی (جوزف کمبل، مینا غرویان، انتشارات دوستان)
  • رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

    رود۳۰/ سریال پدران غایب، فرزندان گمشده(۱۰)/ آغاز

    09/12/2024 | 49 mins.
    -مرد مرد اثر رابرت بلای- ترجمه فریدون معتمدی- نشر مروارید
  • رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

    رود۲۹/ سریال پدران غایب، فرزندان گمشده(۹)/ سوار بر اسب های سرخ، سفید و سیاه

    09/12/2024 | 44 mins.
    منابع:
    -مرد مرد اثر رابرت بلای- ترجمه فریدون معتمدی- نشر مروارید
    -مستر کلاس امیرحسین ماحوزی در کالج آنلاین شگرد shegerd.net
    -سوگ سیاوش اثر شاهرخ مسکوب- نشر خوارزمی
  • رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری

    رود۲۸/ سریال پدران غایب، فرزندان گمشده(۸)/ چهارِ رهایی بخش

    09/12/2024 | 46 mins.
    منابع:
    -مرد مرد اثر رابرت بلای- ترجمه فریدون معتمدی- نشر مروارید
    -درد بی خویشتنی اثر نجف دریابندری- نشر نو
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About رادیو راه با مجتبی شکوری
رادیوراه کنج آرامی از دنیاست برای خواندن، فکر کردن و جستجوی راهی برای بهتر زیستن.
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Education

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