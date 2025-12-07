Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationSomething For Everybody
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Something For Everybody
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Something For Everybody

Aaron Machbitz
EducationHealth & Wellness
Something For Everybody
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 760
  • Snippet 33: The Dangers of Early Specialization in Sports
    I delve into the importance of multi-sport participation for young athletes. I challenge the common practice of early specialization, highlighting the risks of physical injury and emotional burnout. I also emphasize the value of unstructured play and the role of parents in fostering a supportive environment that prioritizes effort over outcomes - Taken from Episode 414 of Something For Everybody  Episode 414: https://everybodyspod.com/youthsports/ - Join the Something For Everybody Community on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AaronMachbitz - Start transforming your life today & download this FREE guide. 🔗 https://aaronmachbitz.com/quit/ - Something For Everybody Merchandise → https://shopforeverybody.com/collections/somethingforeverybody
    --------  
    3:31
  • #435 - Tranquility and Strength: A Guided Meditation Experience
    This meditation was taken from the monthly bonus episode of Something For Everybody that's exclusively on Patreon.  - Access the full episode @ https://Patreon.com/AaronMachbitz or on YouTube by becoming a channel member.  - Other Ways to Support SFE:  Become a Supporter: https://www.Patreon.com/AaronMachbitz Subscribe to the Newsletter: https://www.aaronmachbitz.com/quit - Get in touch:  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AaronMachbitz X: https://x.com/AaronMachbitz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMachbitz Website: https://aaronmachbitz.com
    --------  
    5:53
  • #434 - The $3.8 Billion Question: The Truth About the US-Israel Alliance
    In this episode, I delve into the complex and multifaceted relationship between the United States and Israel, focusing on the economic, military, and strategic benefits derived from the $3.8 billion annual aid.  - Article referenced - https://x.com/GBNT1952/status/1986040846362476663?s=20 - 00:00 Understanding the US-Israel Alliance 02:30 Economic Returns of the Alliance 05:59 Military and Strategic Benefits 10:15 Intelligence and Technological Innovations 14:34 Quantifying the ROI 18:22 The $48 Billion Claim 22:39 Conclusion: The Value of the Partnership - See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://everybodyspod.com/deals/ - Shop For Everybody  Use code SFE10 for 10% OFF 👉 https://shopforeverybody.com/ - Extra Stuff: Get my free guide to transform your life: https://AaronMachbitz.com/quit - To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/AaronMachbitz (Recorded on November 25th, 2025) Edited by Ben Rogerson (@BenRogerson_) - Get in touch:  iG: https://www.instagram.com/AaronMachbitz X: https://x.com/AaronMachbitz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMachbitz/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AaronMachbitz Email:  https://www.aaronmachbitz.com/contact/
    --------  
    27:35
  • Does Israel Have a Right to Exist?
    Jake discusses the significance of Israel in the context of U.S. security and military investment. He argues for Israel's right to exist based on legal, historical, and moral grounds, emphasizing its role as a stabilizing force in the Middle East. - 00:00 The Importance of Israel in U.S. Security 01:47 Legal Foundations for Israel's Existence 03:49 Indigeneity and Historical Claims 04:47 Decolonization and Transformation of the Land 07:38 Rights of Conquest and Historical Context - Taken from Episode 428 of Something For Everybody  Episode 428: https://everybodyspod.com/libels/ - Shop For Everybody  Use code SFE10 for 10% OFF 👉 https://shopforeverybody.com/ - Extra stuff:  Become a Supporter: https://www.Patreon.com/AaronMachbitz Get my free guide to transform your life: https://aaronmachbitz.com/quit/ - If you're new to my channel, my name is Aaron Machbitz. I'm a podcaster, speaker, coach, but most importantly, an entrepreneur.    Find everything here: https://linktr.ee/aaronmachbitz - Listen to all episodes online. Search "Something For Everybody" on any Podcast App or click here: Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3qfzetB Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Ymc2qj - Get in touch in the comments below or head to... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AaronMachbitz X: https://x.com/AaronMachbitz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMachbitz Website: https://aaronmachbitz.com Email: https://www.aaronmachbitz.com/contact/
    --------  
    11:42
  • #433 - Lisa Sugarman - Breaking the Silence: Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
    Lisa Sugarman joins Something For Everybody this week. Lisa is Author, Columnist, 3x Suicide Loss Survivor and the founder of The HelpHUB™  In this conversation, Lisa and I explore the complexities of parenting, mental health, and grief. We discuss the importance of listening to children, the impact of technology on mental health, and the ongoing need for mental health awareness. Lisa shares her personal journey as a suicide loss survivor and her advocacy work in mental health, emphasizing that grief is a reflection of love. We also address misconceptions about suicide and the importance of accessible resources for those in need. - See discounts for all the products I use and recommend: https://everybodyspod.com/deals/ - Shop For Everybody  Use code SFE10 for 10% OFF 👉 https://shopforeverybody.com/ - Timestamps:  00:00 Navigating Parenthood and Personal Growth 12:58 The Impact of Technology on Mental Health 23:59 The State of Mental Health Awareness 34:49 Personal Journey and Advocacy in Mental Health 38:54 The Complexity of Gratitude and Grief 41:51 Uncovering Family Secrets 49:04 Understanding Grief Beyond Death 51:44 Grief as an Expression of Love 55:40 Challenging Misconceptions About Suicide 01:03:31 Resources for Mental Health Support - Extra Stuff:  Get my free guide of 4 things to quit to transform your life here: https://aaronmachbitz.com/quit/ - Join our exclusive community: https://www.patreon.com/AaronMachbitz - Important Link’s: https://www.instagram.com/thehelphub.co https://www.thehelphub.co - (Recorded on October 17th, 2025) Edited by Ben Rogerson (@BenRogerson_) - Episodes You Might Enjoy:  #413 - The Art of Building Trust and Mastering Communication from a Spy Recruiter https://everybodyspod.com/dreeke/ #418 - How to Be Happy: Jesus’ Surprising Path to Genuine Joy - Pastor Mike & Dr. Jeffrey https://everybodyspod.com/realhappy/ - Get in touch:  iG: https://www.instagram.com/AaronMachbitz X: https://x.com/AaronMachbitz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AMachbitz/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AaronMachbitz Email:  https://www.aaronmachbitz.com/contact/
    --------  
    1:11:50

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Something For Everybody

Aaron Machbitz is a former D1 baseball player & professional wrestler turned mental fitness aficionado. After losing his big sister Rachel to suicide in 2018, Aaron went on a lifesaving journey to learn everything about mental health, well-being and realizing our true potential. Something For Everybody is the byproduct of pain and curiosity. The goal of this show is to make those who listen feel more loved and connected through story sharing and deep insights. More at: https://everybodyspod.com/
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureMental HealthSelf-Improvement

Listen to Something For Everybody, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 6:21:44 PM