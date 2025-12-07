#433 - Lisa Sugarman - Breaking the Silence: Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

Lisa Sugarman joins Something For Everybody this week. Lisa is Author, Columnist, 3x Suicide Loss Survivor and the founder of The HelpHUB™ In this conversation, Lisa and I explore the complexities of parenting, mental health, and grief. We discuss the importance of listening to children, the impact of technology on mental health, and the ongoing need for mental health awareness. Lisa shares her personal journey as a suicide loss survivor and her advocacy work in mental health, emphasizing that grief is a reflection of love. We also address misconceptions about suicide and the importance of accessible resources for those in need. - Timestamps: 00:00 Navigating Parenthood and Personal Growth 12:58 The Impact of Technology on Mental Health 23:59 The State of Mental Health Awareness 34:49 Personal Journey and Advocacy in Mental Health 38:54 The Complexity of Gratitude and Grief 41:51 Uncovering Family Secrets 49:04 Understanding Grief Beyond Death 51:44 Grief as an Expression of Love 55:40 Challenging Misconceptions About Suicide 01:03:31 Resources for Mental Health Support