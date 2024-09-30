Should we change the way we elect presidents? Can we?

The electoral college has served as the system to elect U.S. presidents since the earliest days of the country. And while it has evolved over the years, Americans still use this complex representative system to choose their country's leaders. The system, however, is not without its flaws — and many have pushed for alternatives over the years. In the third class about how the electoral college works, host Cristina Quinn talks with historian Alex Keyssar about potential alternatives to the way the United States elects presidents. The class explores the merits and flaws of the current system, and lays out the challenges to putting a different one in place. Here are resources to help you learn more about attempts to overhaul the electoral college:National Popular Vote plan challenges undemocratic electoral collegeOne almost-successful attempt to reform the electoral collegeAnd don't forget to vote! You can check the status of your 2024 voter registration here.