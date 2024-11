Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

PRETTY CURIOUS | How Does WICKED's Hair And Makeup Design Defy Gravity? (Part Two) with Frances Hannon

Makeup, Prosthetics, and Hair..oh my! Fellow Ozians! We’ve got more to share from our conversation with the Hair, Makeup, and Prosthetics designer of Wicked, Frances Hannon! We had so much fun talking to Frances, there was no possible way we could fit everything we talked about into one little (green) baby episode. Today, we’re talking more about Elphaba’s HMU, the nuts and bolts of Ozian body doubles & stand-ins, and which collaboration left Frances starstruck. Let’s go down to the Ozdust ballroom…. Famous in the entertainment industry for her ability to transform any face, makeup and hair designer Frances Hannon first entered the realm of film and TV with a job working on the British sketch comedy series "The Kenny Everett Television Show" (on the BBC, 1981-88). Cut to her ongoing collaboration with Wes Anderson which began with 1998’s : “Rushmore.” Hannon quickly became one of the most sought after makeup and hair designers in Hollywood, loved and appreciated by directors and actors alike for her rigorous research. She won an Oscar for her work on Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and has worked on major blockbusters like World War Z, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and most recently…Wicked. Frances Hannon is on Instagram @frances_hannon_official and you can follow the Wicked Movie @wickedmovie Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to learn more about the products from this episode, or head to JonathanVanNess.com for the transcript. Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN. Find books from Getting Curious and Pretty Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn. Our Senior Producer is Chris McClure. Our editor & engineer is Nathanael McClure. Our theme music is also composed by Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected] . Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices