Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsEducationGetting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Listen to Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness in the App
Listen to Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Podcast Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Sony Music Entertainment / Jonathan Van Ness
Join Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) each week as they explore everything under (and sometimes beyond!) the sun with scientists, historians, activists, entertaine...
More
EducationSociety & CultureScience

Available Episodes

5 of 412
  • How Do We Become Better Daters?
    It’s fall, it’s cuffing season, and maybe you’re looking for a way to extend that new, cozy relationship to a love for all seasons… Dating can be a mystery to some, but to our guest expert - it’s a scientific method! Today, we have Logan Ury from the new Netflix show The Later Daters talking to us all about how to become a better dater - at any age - and how we can say “f*ck the spark!” once and for all. Plus! We’re covering the latest Hinge data, ethical non-monogamy, and “other significant others.” Logan Ury is a behavioral scientist turned dating coach and the author of the bestselling book How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love. She’s the dating coach on the new Netflix series — The Later Daters — from executive producer Michelle Obama. She works as Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science, conducting research on modern dating. She also writes the popular weekly newsletter — Logan's Love Letter. She studied psychology at Harvard and ran Google’s behavioral science team, the Irrational Lab. She lives in the Bay Area with her husband Scott. Later Daters premieres November 29th on Netflix. You can follow Logan Ury on Instagram @loganury. Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to join the conversation. Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN. Transcripts for each episode are available at JonathanVanNess.com. Find books from Getting Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn. Our senior producers are Chris McClure. Our engineer is Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall. Our theme music is “Freak” by QUIÑ; for more, head to TheQuinCat.com. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:29
  • You Might Also Like: SongWriter
    Introducing Asli Perker + Tuna Kiremitçi from SongWriter.Follow the show: SongWriter Turkish journalist and author Asli Perker shares a story she wrote for SongWriter about a terrible car accident, and how it helped to make her the artist she is today. Scientist and researcher Dr. Itir Erhart talks about how art and empathy interact. And songwriter, poet, and crime novelist Tuna Kiremitçi performs a brand-new song written in response.SongWriterPodcast.comInstagram.com/SongWriterPodcastFacebook.com/SongWriterPodcastTikTok.com/@SongWriterPodcastX.com/SnogWriterSeason six is made possible by a grant from Templeton World Charity Foundation DISCLAIMER: Please note, this is an independent podcast episode not affiliated with, endorsed by, or produced in conjunction with the host podcast feed or any of its media entities. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the creators and guests. For any concerns, please reach out to [email protected].
    --------  
  • PRETTY CURIOUS | What’s The Chemistry Of Cleanser? with The Beauty Brains Podcast
    This week, we have an unbeatable cosmetic chemistry duo - Perry Romanowski & Valerie George from The Beauty Brains Podcast! We’re coming to you today with the 411 on a fundamental element of any skin care routine: cleanser. But what’s the deal with cleanser anyhow? How many kinds of cleansers are there? What are the differences between them? What are they doing on a microscopic level? What kinds of conditions do we need to be aware of when selecting a cleanser? We’re getting into all of that - and much, much more - with Perry & Valerie! Perry Romanowski is a writer, cosmetic chemist, Inventor, scientist, instructor, futurologist, and thought leader. He’s also the founder of Chemists Corner blog and training program. He also has the longest running streak done while joggling. Valerie George is a cosmetic chemist, science communicator, educator, leader and avid proponent of transparency in the beauty industry. She works on the latest research in hair color and hair care as Vice President of Research & Development at a leading salon brand. You can follow her on Twitter @thelahobo. The Beauty Brains Podcast is on Instagram @thebeautybrains2018 Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to learn more about the products from this episode, or head to JonathanVanNess.com for the transcript. Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN. Find books from Getting Curious and Pretty Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn. Our Senior Producer is Chris McClure. Our editor & engineer is Nathanael McClure. Our theme music is also composed by Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    38:11
  • How Do We Prepare For Trump 2.0?
    It’s been a week since Trump won the 2024 election, and we’re still processing...everything? We’re processing what the future will bring for so many of our hard fought victories and protections. Gender-affirming care is heavy on our minds here on the Curious pods, and to help us parse out what’s to come, we’re bringing back the amazing ACLU lawyer/icon, Chase Strangio. JVN and Chase break down what paths of protection and recourse there are and talk all about the landmark, historic argument Chase will be making on December 4th as the first openly transgender lawyer to argue before the Supreme Court.  Chase Strangio is Co-Director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU’s LGBT & HIV Project and a nationally recognized expert on transgender rights. Chase’s work includes impact litigation, as well as legislative and administrative advocacy, on behalf of LGBTQ people and people living with HIV across the United States. You can follow ACLU on Instagram @aclu_nationwide and ACLU Tennessee on Instagram @aclu_tennessee Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to join the conversation. Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN. Transcripts for each episode are available at JonathanVanNess.com. Find books from Getting Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn. Our senior producers are Chris McClure. Our engineer is Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall. Our theme music is “Freak” by QUIÑ; for more, head to TheQuinCat.com. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:02
  • PRETTY CURIOUS | How Does WICKED's Hair And Makeup Design Defy Gravity? (Part Two) with Frances Hannon
    Makeup, Prosthetics, and Hair..oh my! Fellow Ozians! We’ve got more to share from our conversation with the Hair, Makeup, and Prosthetics designer of Wicked, Frances Hannon! We had so much fun talking to Frances, there was no possible way we could fit everything we talked about into one little (green) baby episode. Today, we’re talking more about Elphaba’s HMU, the nuts and bolts of Ozian body doubles & stand-ins, and which collaboration left Frances starstruck. Let’s go down to the Ozdust ballroom…. Famous in the entertainment industry for her ability to transform any face, makeup and hair designer Frances Hannon first entered the realm of film and TV with a job working on the British sketch comedy series "The Kenny Everett Television Show" (on the BBC, 1981-88). Cut to her ongoing collaboration with Wes Anderson which began with 1998’s : “Rushmore.” Hannon quickly became one of the most sought after makeup and hair designers in Hollywood, loved and appreciated by directors and actors alike for her rigorous research. She won an Oscar for her work on Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, and has worked on major blockbusters like World War Z, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and most recently…Wicked. Frances Hannon is on Instagram @frances_hannon_official  and you can follow the Wicked Movie @wickedmovie Follow us on Instagram @CuriousWithJVN to learn more about the products from this episode, or head to JonathanVanNess.com for the transcript. Jonathan is on Instagram @JVN. Find books from Getting Curious and Pretty Curious guests at bookshop.org/shop/curiouswithjvn. Our Senior Producer is Chris McClure. Our editor & engineer is Nathanael McClure. Our theme music is also composed by Nathanael McClure. Production support from Julie Carrillo, Anne Currie, and Chad Hall. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected]. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    38:02

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Join Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) each week as they explore everything under (and sometimes beyond!) the sun with scientists, historians, activists, entertainers, and other brilliant guest experts. New episodes of Getting Curious drop on Wednesdays. On Mondays, join us for Pretty Curious. our podcast on all things beauty! Subscribe to Extra Curious for exclusive episodes of Ask JVN, where Jonathan's answering your questions about sex, dating, and more. You can follow Getting Curious on Instagram and Twitter @curiouswithjvn. Transcripts for all episodes are available at jonathanvanness.com/podcasts. Curious about bringing your brand to life on the show? Email [email protected].
Podcast website

Listen to Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Habits of A Goddess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:32:15 PM