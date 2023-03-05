Your favorite female Shock Jock. Also, the degenerate love child of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth. More
Leo Skepi Is Your Authentic Guru
The beautiful Leo Skepi comes to shine his light this week. Leo is the rising star and host of the Aware and Aggravated podcast, quickly climbing up the charts and providing insight on everything from relationships, family, education, finance and more. Leo talks with Bunnie about his own self transformation and rising like a gorgeous phoenix after family drama and toxic relationships. Leo Skepi: Aware and Aggravated TikTok Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com
5/3/2023
1:12:37
Priscilla Block: Lows, Highs, and Thick Thighs
A crazy cowboy Jewish dad and Mormon mom had a baby, and now we have the gorgeous and fearless Priscilla Block taking over the world of country music and beyond. Priscilla joins Bunnie to talk about writing music to escape the tough parts of love and life, the inspiration behind "Just About Over You", the moment she almost quit music, and how a chance encounter with Taylor Swift got her back on track. She opens up about creating her own lane in the music industry, climbing the charts, and building a fan base from the ground up, using social media to connect with her fans. She is an inspiration for having full confidence in your body and showing up as your full self. Listen up before you catch Priscilla on tour with the iconic Shania Twain this summer! Priscilla Block: Website | TikTok | IG Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com
4/26/2023
46:19
Brantley Gilbert: Outlaw Sh*t
Bunnie welcomes Brantley Gilbert, the bad boy of country who really happens to also be one of the sexiest and nicest dudes. He talks about overcoming challenges in life to be the best husband, father, and example of what strong masculinity can look like. Brantley opens up about starting to write music at age 13, how he met his wife Amber and an inside look at their relationship, and the accident that altered his life forever. He gives a sneak peek into his new music including a fun project coming out with Jelly and joining on an upcoming tour with Nickelback. Brantley: Website | Instagram Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com
4/19/2023
1:29:22
Reby Hardy on Gothic Baby, Wrestling and Being a Child Bride
Bunnie gets in the ring with Reby Hardy this week. This beautiful wrestler, game designer, model, host, super mom and wife (and even more) paints the picture of growing up in Queens, becoming a child bride at 16 and divorcee at 18, and her journey to having her first wrestling match televised on live TV. She talks about working with huge brands like Sirius, MTV, and Playboy, meeting her husband, wrestler Matt Hardy through a fan's suggestion on Twitter, and together making the cutest viral Gothic Babies that the world has ever seen. Reby talks about building their family compound in North Carolina, and what's next for the family of superstars. Reby Hardy: IG | TikTok Matt Hardy: IG Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com
4/12/2023
33:33
JustinTime: From Red Necks to Raves
Bunnie welcomes party planner, troublemaker, and rebel rouser Justin Time this week. He talks about how he went from working at Arby's to planning the Redneck Rave and how this iconic event is growing to a massive level. Justin talks about being a girl dad, his hot wife Kimi, and starting to make music the day that Michael Jackson died. He discusses the song "My City is the Greatest" that catapulted him to a new level, what's next in 2023, and a few of his favorite collabs with artists like Lil Wyte, Jelly, and UpChurch. Justin Time: IG Redneck Rave Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com