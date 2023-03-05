Priscilla Block: Lows, Highs, and Thick Thighs

A crazy cowboy Jewish dad and Mormon mom had a baby, and now we have the gorgeous and fearless Priscilla Block taking over the world of country music and beyond. Priscilla joins Bunnie to talk about writing music to escape the tough parts of love and life, the inspiration behind "Just About Over You", the moment she almost quit music, and how a chance encounter with Taylor Swift got her back on track. She opens up about creating her own lane in the music industry, climbing the charts, and building a fan base from the ground up, using social media to connect with her fans. She is an inspiration for having full confidence in your body and showing up as your full self. Listen up before you catch Priscilla on tour with the iconic Shania Twain this summer! Priscilla Block: Website | TikTok | IG Watch Full Episodes & More: www.dumbblondeunrated.com