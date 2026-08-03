Denise Richards is finally telling HER side of the story, and nothing is off-limits.

From becoming Hollywood's "it girl" in Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and as a Bond girl to surviving relentless tabloid headlines, a highly public divorce from Charlie Sheen, an abusive marriage, and becoming a special-needs mama, Denise opens up like never before.

She and Bunnie get real about facelifts, fillers, beauty standards, and why Denise believes celebrities should be more honest about cosmetic work. She also reflects on breaking into Hollywood, the truth behind her most iconic roles, and what it was really like navigating fame at the height of her career.

Denise gets candid about raising daughters in the spotlight, co-parenting with Charlie, protecting her kids from the media, and adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise, who has a rare chromosome disorder and is primarily nonverbal. She shares how Eloise completely changed her perspective on life, happiness, and what truly matters.

For the first time in this much detail, Denise opens up about her most recent marriage—the love-bombing, the slow loss of control, the physical and emotional abuse, the financial manipulation, the restraining order, and the court battle that ultimately ordered her to pay spousal support to her abuser. She shares why she stayed, how she finally got out, and why she's speaking out now for anyone who feels trapped or afraid.

If you've ever been misunderstood, villainized, or felt like your voice didn't matter, this conversation will stay with you long after it's over. This is Denise Richards unfiltered: a survivor, a mother, a working actress, and a woman finally choosing herself.

Stay until the end, because after everything Denise has survived, she and Bunnie start talking about healing, future love, and planning a girls' trip you'll definitely want an invite to.

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