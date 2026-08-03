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443 episodes
- Denise Richards is finally telling HER side of the story, and nothing is off-limits.
From becoming Hollywood's "it girl" in Starship Troopers, Wild Things, and as a Bond girl to surviving relentless tabloid headlines, a highly public divorce from Charlie Sheen, an abusive marriage, and becoming a special-needs mama, Denise opens up like never before.
She and Bunnie get real about facelifts, fillers, beauty standards, and why Denise believes celebrities should be more honest about cosmetic work. She also reflects on breaking into Hollywood, the truth behind her most iconic roles, and what it was really like navigating fame at the height of her career.
Denise gets candid about raising daughters in the spotlight, co-parenting with Charlie, protecting her kids from the media, and adopting her youngest daughter, Eloise, who has a rare chromosome disorder and is primarily nonverbal. She shares how Eloise completely changed her perspective on life, happiness, and what truly matters.
For the first time in this much detail, Denise opens up about her most recent marriage—the love-bombing, the slow loss of control, the physical and emotional abuse, the financial manipulation, the restraining order, and the court battle that ultimately ordered her to pay spousal support to her abuser. She shares why she stayed, how she finally got out, and why she's speaking out now for anyone who feels trapped or afraid.
If you've ever been misunderstood, villainized, or felt like your voice didn't matter, this conversation will stay with you long after it's over. This is Denise Richards unfiltered: a survivor, a mother, a working actress, and a woman finally choosing herself.
Stay until the end, because after everything Denise has survived, she and Bunnie start talking about healing, future love, and planning a girls' trip you'll definitely want an invite to.
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- Ask, Tell, Confess is live from LA, baby.
Bunnie and the crew break down their latest LA adventure—from buying her dream Rolls Royce (Snow White) and moving into their new LA compound to 3 A.M. grilled cheese side quests and strip club nights that only got wilder.
Then it's time for your strip club confessions. Bunnie, Meme, Hailee, and Jaime react to your wildest stories, proving once again that y'all have no business keeping secrets. We laughed, we cringed, and we were genuinely speechless.
If you've ever fallen for a dancer, made one questionable decision after another, or have a strip club story you've never told out loud... this episode is for you.
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- The gang is back and this week’s Ask, Tell, Confess is straight-up unhinged. We kick things off by admitting the wildest places we’ve ever gotten down, then dive into your anonymous confessions—some are an immediate HELL NO, but a shocking number we’d actually try.
These stories are feral, disgusting, and honestly? Kinda hot. From graveyards and casino bathrooms to Harley hoods, Ferris wheels, creek beds and more, y’all truly have zero shame. Bunnie even starts calling friends mid-episode for their dirtiest hookup stories, just to prove nobody in her circle is innocent.
Somehow, it turns into the ultimate hookup bucket list. Castles, lighthouses, private planes, love-cloud fantasies—everyone’s got a dream spot, and Hailee is fully committed to making her Amish buggy fantasy happen.
If you’ve ever made a questionable decision in the name of love—or straight-up lust—you’re either gonna feel very seen… or like a total saint after this one.
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- You Think YOUR Family’s Messy? Watch This.
Things go completely off the rails in this week's Ask, Tell, Confess. We asked for your wildest family secrets, and somehow y'all managed to outdo yourselves. From a small-town Arkansas revenge story involving a curling iron (yes... there) to an 80-year-old grandma convinced she's dating Elon Musk while sending nudes to a scammer, these confessions had us laughing, cringing, and questioning humanity.
Bunnie, Meme, and the gang dive into scam culture, internet oversharing, trampoline bunnies, and a hookup story that takes an unforgettable turn into full-blown skid mark territory. Plus, special guest Matt Mathews pops into the studio with perfectly timed commentary as the conversation spirals through cheating scandals, family drama, loose buttholes, and why some people absolutely should not have access to online banking.
If you've ever thought your family was dysfunctional... just wait until you hear these stories.
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- The gang is back with a brand-new Ask, Tell, Confess, and this episode is all about new beginnings, healing, and embracing the next chapter.
Just days after surgery, Bunnie shares a life update, from her latest procedure to the exciting news that she's officially heading back to school at ASU for an online double major. And for everyone with something to say about her next chapter? She has a few thoughts of her own.
She also opens up about taking down the viral divorce episode, explaining why protecting her peace became more important than chasing views and why she's no longer willing to let one painful chapter define her story.
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About Dumb Blonde
Asking the questions others are afraid to. Bunnie XO host of the Dumb Blonde podcast – the ultimate destination for comedy, trending and lifestyle. Get ready to dive into hilarious discussions about relationships, trauma, embarrassing moments, and all the realness life throws at us. Join Bunnie every week to laugh, relate, and embrace your inner healing.
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