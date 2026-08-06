Comedian and former late-night host Craig Ferguson joins Neal Brennan on the Blocks Podcast to explore the "blocks" that have defined his life and career. From his upbringing in Scotland and the impact of sectarian violence to his iconic run on the Late Late Show and over 30 years of sobriety, Craig opens up with deep introspection and his trademark wit. They delve into the realities of fame, the importance of vulnerability, and the turning points that changed everything.Check out Craig's new series 'American on Purpose' on CNN.



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Subscribe to Craig Ferguson: ⁨@thecraigfergusonshow⁩ 0:00 - Introduction: The "Rapport" Between Neal and Craig 2:35 - Growing Up in Scotland: Violence and Affability 7:12 - The Influence of Producer Peter Lassally 10:11 - Lessons from a Holocaust Survivor14:15 - Navigating the World of Late-Night Television17:33 - The Reality of Human Relationships in Showbiz22:20 - The Illusion of Fame and Success23:51 Sponsor: BetterHelp25:43 Sponsor: Superpower28:10 - The Turning Point: Choosing Sobriety in 199234:11 - Understanding the "Conundrum" of Alcoholism42:25 - Facing Fear: Learning to Fly and Control Freaks46:27 - Magical Thinking and Superstitions52:05 - The Power of Introspection54:50 Sponsor: CookUnity57:19 Sponsor: Bonobos1:01:45 - Life as a Father and Husband1:09:25 - The Impulse to Tell Stories1:16:10 - Measuring Time and the Collective Unconscious1:23:00 - Outro



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Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234



Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).



Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)

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