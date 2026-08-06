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150 episodes
- Comedian and former late-night host Craig Ferguson joins Neal Brennan on the Blocks Podcast to explore the "blocks" that have defined his life and career. From his upbringing in Scotland and the impact of sectarian violence to his iconic run on the Late Late Show and over 30 years of sobriety, Craig opens up with deep introspection and his trademark wit. They delve into the realities of fame, the importance of vulnerability, and the turning points that changed everything.Check out Craig's new series 'American on Purpose' on CNN.
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Subscribe to Craig Ferguson: @thecraigfergusonshow 0:00 - Introduction: The "Rapport" Between Neal and Craig 2:35 - Growing Up in Scotland: Violence and Affability 7:12 - The Influence of Producer Peter Lassally 10:11 - Lessons from a Holocaust Survivor14:15 - Navigating the World of Late-Night Television17:33 - The Reality of Human Relationships in Showbiz22:20 - The Illusion of Fame and Success23:51 Sponsor: BetterHelp25:43 Sponsor: Superpower28:10 - The Turning Point: Choosing Sobriety in 199234:11 - Understanding the "Conundrum" of Alcoholism42:25 - Facing Fear: Learning to Fly and Control Freaks46:27 - Magical Thinking and Superstitions52:05 - The Power of Introspection54:50 Sponsor: CookUnity57:19 Sponsor: Bonobos1:01:45 - Life as a Father and Husband1:09:25 - The Impulse to Tell Stories1:16:10 - Measuring Time and the Collective Unconscious1:23:00 - Outro
Thanks to our sponsors!
Visit https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL
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Head to https://www.Superpower.com and use code NEAL at checkout for $20 off your membership. Get 100+ biomarkers tested every year. Plus a personalized health plan and on-demand care team. Detect early signs of 1,000+ conditions. #superpowerpodFor 25% off your order, head to https://www.Bonobos.com/NEAL and use code NEAL.
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Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan
Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557
Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234
Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).
Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)
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- Rory Scovel joins Neal Brennan to talk about being born into grief—his mother died on his first birthday—and how losing his dad in 2020 reshaped his standup, his parenting, and the way he thinks about aging and death. Plus: learning to read at 44, improvising his entire show every night, asking AI about death, Leonardo DiCaprio playing a father, ADHD, marriage, and more.
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00:00 Bombing without a fight
06:43 ADHD
22:36 Overthinking Depression & Catholic Guilt
27:16 Sponsor: Tushy
29:45 Sponsor: Quince
31:32 Grief
51:26 Death
58:26 Sponsor: ZocDoc
1:01:41 Sponsor: HexClad
1:03:30 Parenting & Breaking the Cycle
1:14:15 Aging
1:21:33 Being an available husband
Thanks to our sponsors!
3 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Get 10% off TUSHY with the code NEAL at https://www.hellotushy.com/NEAL
Visit https://www.Quince.com/NEAL for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Taking care of your health just got easier - start here with Zocdoc: https://www.zocdoc.com/NEAL #sponsored
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Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan
Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557
Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234
Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).
Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Happiness expert, Harvard Professor & author Arthur Brooks joins Neal Brennan to discuss why happiness is ~50% genetic, why men and women fundamentally need different things from love (adoration vs. admiration), the dark triad/tetrad in dating apps, why “success addiction” ruins marriages, the psychology of comedy, the power of the “Reverse Bucket List,” why you need to be bored, how SSRIs affect creativity, Mass vs. Doomscrolling, why your personality keeps improving with age, and why suffering isn’t the same thing as pain.
Arthur Brooks’ new book is called ‘The Meaning of Your Life’: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/the-meaning-of-your-life
Subscribe to Arthur Brooks: @drarthurbrooks
https://www.Arthurbrooks.com
00:00 Intro
3:21 Is Happiness Genetic?
5:05 Male vs. Female Emotion
10:20 Adoration vs. Admiration: What Men and Women Really need
15:20 The Dark Tetrad: Society’s Most Dangerous People
19:38 Addiction to Being Adored
27:12 Sponsor: Superpower
30:21 Sponsor: BetterHelp
32:36 Sponsor: CookUnity
35:16 Addiction to Adoration
39:58 Building Protocols to Protect Marriage
44:19 The Happiness Scale
56:45 Going to Mass instead of scrolling
59:34 Why You Need to Be Bored
1:00:56 The Pill, SSRIs & Creativity
1:08:22 Happiness & Aging
1:17:13 Sponsor: Ultra Pouches
1:18:57 Sponsor: The Perfect Jean
1:21:15 The Psychology of Comedy
1:23:45 The Reverse Bucket List
1:31:25 Psychedelics & Prayer
1:36:18 Suffering
1:43:50 Love & Marriage
Thanks to our sponsors!
Visit https://www.SuperPower.com & use promo code NEAL for $20 off your membership
Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL for 10% off your first month
Visit https://www.CookUnity.com/NEAL & use promo code NEAL for 50% off your order
Go to https://www.TakeUltra.com & use promo code NEAL for 15% off your order
Visit https://www.ThePerfectJean.NYC/NEAL15 for 15% off plus free shipping.
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Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan
Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557
Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234
Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).
Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Neal Brennan interviews Jordan Jensen ('Take Me With You' on Netflix, RIP w/ Jordan Jensen) about cancelling her last scheduled appearance at the last second, codependency, sex and love addiction, shapeshifting in relationships, chaos vs. calm, addiction, quitting coke, the biology of rage, status anxiety, living in reality vs. living in delusion, her standup comedy, telling the truth, self-sabotage and obsessing over fairness.
Subscribe to Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
Watch 'Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You' on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81978275
00:00 Intro
00:45 Cancelling Her Last Scheduled Blocks Appearance
4:30 Codependency
19:07 Sponsor: Zocdoc
20:55 Sponsor: Tushy
23:40 Quitting Drinking & Coke
29:00 Sugar Addiction
34:30 What she's learned in recovery
37:45 Vulnerability
50:44 The Telepathy Tapes
53:54 Sponsor: Bubs Naturals
56:03 Sponsor: The Perfect Jean
58:14 Rage & Anti-Authority
1:10:14 Obsessed with Fairness
1:18:49 Status anxiety
1:22:00 Honesty
1:24:45 Her Goals
Thanks to our sponsors!
Visit https://www.Zocdoc.com/NEAL to book a top rated doctor today.
Go to https://www.HelloTushy.com & use promo code NEAL for 10% off your first bidet order
Visit https://www.BubsNaturals.com & use promo code NEAL for 20% off Bubs Naturals
Go to https://www.ThePerfectJean.NYC/NEAL15 for 15% off plus free shipping.
----------------------------------------------------------
Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan
Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557
Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234
Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).
Edited by Will Hagle
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Neal Brennan interviews Josh Johnson (New HBO special: Symphony) about being too nice, working together at The Daily Show, how his fashion sense has changed thanks to a good deed Neal doesn't remember, his prolific posting of standup on his Youtube channel, growing up lower-income, billionaires building bunkers, being present emotionally, becoming an effective communicator, whether or not comedy can change the world or people's lives, why Americans are too comfortable for a revolution, MAGA vs. Liberals, what it's like to be him, and much more.
00:00 Intro
2:00 Too Nice
6:00 The Forgotten Clothes Story
10:00 Working with Neal at the Daily Show
12:40 Prolific Standup Posting
19:09 Sponsor: BetterHelp
21:23 Sponsor: Superpower
24:35 Growing up lower-income
48:18 Sponsor: CookUnity
50:57 Sponsor: Bonobos
53:15 Sponsor: Ultra
55:24 Being Present Emotionally
1:00:00 Effective Communication
1:06:00 MAGA vs. Liberals
1:19:00 What It’s Like To Be Him
Thanks to our sponsors!
Visit https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL for 10% off your first month. Go to https://www.Superpower.com and use promo code NEAL for $20 off your membership.
Visit https://www.CookUnity.com/NEAL and use promo code NEAL for 50% off your order.
Go to https://www.Bonobos.com and use promo code NEAL for 25% off your order.
Visit https://www.TakeUltra.com and use promo code NEAL for 10% off your order.
----------------------------------------------------------
Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan
Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557
Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234
Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).
Edited by Will Hagle
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Blocks w/ Neal Brennan
Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how they are persevering despite these blocks.Podcast website
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Blocks w/ Neal Brennan: Podcasts in Family