Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Blocks Podcast in the App
Listen to The Blocks Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
The Blocks Podcast

The Blocks Podcast

Podcast The Blocks Podcast
Podcast The Blocks Podcast

The Blocks Podcast

Neal Brennan
add
Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like so... More
Comedy
Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like so... More

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Hasan Minhaj
    Neal Brennan interviews Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show, Patriot Act, Homecoming King, King's Jester) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks. ---------------------------------------------------------- Hasan's blocks: 00:00 Intro 14:09 All In His Feelings 43:49 ADHD 49:52 Procrastination 55:26 Fear of Loved Ones Dying ---------------------------------------------------------- https://nealbrennan.com for tickets to Neal's tour Brand New Neal Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234 Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased). Edited by Will Hagle ---------------------------------------------------------- SPONSORS: Manscaped - https://www.manscaped.com promo code Neal for 20% off + Free shipping Factor - https://factormeals.com/neal50 for 50% off your first box Gametime - https://gametime.co/ code BLOCKS for $20 off Honey - https://joinhoney.com/neal Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    1:20:26
  • Sal Vulcano pt. 1
    Neal Brennan interviews Sal Vulcano (Impractical Jokers) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks. ---------------------------------------------------------- Sal's blocks: 00:00 Intro + 9/11 11:02 OCD 17:00 Traffic 20:39 Sweat 24:35 Common Cold 28:36 Strong Winds 32:02 Bugs 38:01 Cats 40:15 Filth 42:50 ADHD 52:03 Crying ---------------------------------------------------------- https://nealbrennan.com for tickets to Neal's tour Brand New Neal Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234 Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased). Edited by Will Hagle ---------------------------------------------------------- SPONSORS: https://bluechew.com/neal for your first month free Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    59:25
  • Nick Kroll
    Neal Brennan interviews Nick Kroll ('Big Mouth,' 'Kroll Show,' 'Oh Hello' + more) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks. ---------------------------------------------------------- Nick's blocks: 00:00 Intro 5:12 Relationships 10:19 Avoiding Confrontation 14:36 Work Confrontation 25:31 Partnership 41:20 Marriage 43:30 Bathroom Etiquette 47:47 Rage at Baby 58:34 Can't Control Eating / Sugar 1:04:47 Skin ---------------------------------------------------------- https://nealbrennan.com for tickets to Neal's tour Brand New Neal Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234 Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased). Edited by Will Hagle ---------------------------------------------------------- SPONSORS: https://seed.com/neal for 25% off your first month’s supply of Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic https://fitbod.me/neal for 25% off your membership Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    1:17:47
  • Sam Morril
    Neal Brennan interviews Sam Morril (We Might Be Drunk Podcast, Netflix special 'Same Time Tomorrow') about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks. -------------------------------------- Sam's blocks: 00:00 Intro 2:28 Biological Father 10:37 Can’t Take Time Off But Also Exhausted 22:13 Afraid Success Will Go Away 36:14 Alcohol 44:15 Ladies -------------------------------------- https://nealbrennan.com for tickets to Neal's tour Brand New Neal Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234 Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased). Edited by Will Hagle -------------------------------------- SPONSORS: https://gametime.co code: NEAL https://bluechew.com/neal for first month free https://betterhelp.com/neal for 10% off your first month Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/30/2023
    1:02:40
  • Roy Wood Jr.
    Neal Brennan interviews Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks. Roy's blocks: 6:12 Makes Self Small  9:24 Passivity 18:59 Fatherhood 20:57 Leadership 30:41 Fatherhood as it pertains to his perception of his father 50:59 Work 54:34 Doesn’t Celebrate 1:00:03 Half Ayahuasca 1:08:30 Three Standup Specials Left https://nealbrennan.com for tickets to Neal's tour Brand New Neal Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234 Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased). Edited by Will Hagle YouTube Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2Lf6yvE Audio Subscribe: https://link.chtbl.com/blocks?sid=yt Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/23/2023
    1:11:40

More Comedy podcasts

About The Blocks Podcast

Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how they are persevering despite these blocks.
Podcast website

Listen to The Blocks Podcast, Web Crawlers and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Blocks Podcast

The Blocks Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Blocks Podcast: Podcasts in Family