Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like so... More
Hasan Minhaj
Neal Brennan interviews Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show, Patriot Act, Homecoming King, King's Jester) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks.
Hasan's blocks:
00:00 Intro
14:09 All In His Feelings
43:49 ADHD
49:52 Procrastination
55:26 Fear of Loved Ones Dying
4/20/2023
1:20:26
Sal Vulcano pt. 1
Neal Brennan interviews Sal Vulcano (Impractical Jokers) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks.
Sal's blocks:
00:00 Intro + 9/11
11:02 OCD
17:00 Traffic
20:39 Sweat
24:35 Common Cold
28:36 Strong Winds
32:02 Bugs
38:01 Cats
40:15 Filth
42:50 ADHD
52:03 Crying
4/13/2023
59:25
Nick Kroll
Neal Brennan interviews Nick Kroll ('Big Mouth,' 'Kroll Show,' 'Oh Hello' + more) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks.
Nick's blocks:
00:00 Intro
5:12 Relationships
10:19 Avoiding Confrontation
14:36 Work Confrontation
25:31 Partnership
41:20 Marriage
43:30 Bathroom Etiquette
47:47 Rage at Baby
58:34 Can't Control Eating / Sugar
1:04:47 Skin
4/6/2023
1:17:47
Sam Morril
Neal Brennan interviews Sam Morril (We Might Be Drunk Podcast, Netflix special 'Same Time Tomorrow') about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks.
Sam's blocks:
00:00 Intro
2:28 Biological Father
10:37 Can’t Take Time Off But Also Exhausted
22:13 Afraid Success Will Go Away
36:14 Alcohol
44:15 Ladies
3/30/2023
1:02:40
Roy Wood Jr.
Neal Brennan interviews Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show) about the things that make him feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how he is persevering despite these blocks.
Roy's blocks:
6:12 Makes Self Small
9:24 Passivity
18:59 Fatherhood
20:57 Leadership
30:41 Fatherhood as it pertains to his perception of his father
50:59 Work
54:34 Doesn’t Celebrate
1:00:03 Half Ayahuasca
1:08:30 Three Standup Specials Left
