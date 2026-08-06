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Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

Neal Brennan
ComedyHealth & Wellness
Blocks w/ Neal Brennan
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

    Craig Ferguson

    08/06/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Comedian and former late-night host Craig Ferguson joins Neal Brennan on the Blocks Podcast to explore the "blocks" that have defined his life and career. From his upbringing in Scotland and the impact of sectarian violence to his iconic run on the Late Late Show and over 30 years of sobriety, Craig opens up with deep introspection and his trademark wit. They delve into the realities of fame, the importance of vulnerability, and the turning points that changed everything.Check out Craig's new series 'American on Purpose' on CNN.

    👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe for the Algo 👍

    Subscribe to Craig Ferguson: ⁨@thecraigfergusonshow⁩ 0:00 - Introduction: The "Rapport" Between Neal and Craig 2:35 - Growing Up in Scotland: Violence and Affability 7:12 - The Influence of Producer Peter Lassally 10:11 - Lessons from a Holocaust Survivor14:15 - Navigating the World of Late-Night Television17:33 - The Reality of Human Relationships in Showbiz22:20 - The Illusion of Fame and Success23:51 Sponsor: BetterHelp25:43 Sponsor: Superpower28:10 - The Turning Point: Choosing Sobriety in 199234:11 - Understanding the "Conundrum" of Alcoholism42:25 - Facing Fear: Learning to Fly and Control Freaks46:27 - Magical Thinking and Superstitions52:05 - The Power of Introspection54:50 Sponsor: CookUnity57:19 Sponsor: Bonobos1:01:45 - Life as a Father and Husband1:09:25 - The Impulse to Tell Stories1:16:10 - Measuring Time and the Collective Unconscious1:23:00 - Outro

    Thanks to our sponsors!

    Visit https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL
    Visit https://www.CookUnity.com/NEAL or enter code NEAL before checkout for 50% off your first order.

    Head to https://www.Superpower.com and use code NEAL at checkout for $20 off your membership. Get 100+ biomarkers tested every year. Plus a personalized health plan and on-demand care team. Detect early signs of 1,000+ conditions. #superpowerpodFor 25% off your order, head to https://www.Bonobos.com/NEAL and use code NEAL.
    ----------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
    https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
    https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan

    Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557

    Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234

    Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).

    Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

    Rory Scovel

    07/23/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Rory Scovel joins Neal Brennan to talk about being born into grief—his mother died on his first birthday—and how losing his dad in 2020 reshaped his standup, his parenting, and the way he thinks about aging and death. Plus: learning to read at 44, improvising his entire show every night, asking AI about death, Leonardo DiCaprio playing a father, ADHD, marriage, and more.

    👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe for the Algo 👍

    00:00 Bombing without a fight

    06:43 ADHD

    22:36 Overthinking Depression & Catholic Guilt

    27:16 Sponsor: Tushy

    29:45 Sponsor: Quince

    31:32 Grief

    51:26 Death

    58:26 Sponsor: ZocDoc

    1:01:41 Sponsor: HexClad

    1:03:30 Parenting & Breaking the Cycle

    1:14:15 Aging

    1:21:33 Being an available husband

    Thanks to our sponsors!
    3 Million Butts Love TUSHY. Get 10% off TUSHY with the code NEAL at https://www.hellotushy.com/NEAL
    Visit https://www.Quince.com/NEAL for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.Taking care of your health just got easier - start here with Zocdoc: https://www.zocdoc.com/NEAL #sponsored

    Find your forever cookware ⁨@HexClad⁩ and get 10% off at https://www.hexclad.com/NEAL #hexcladpartner

    ----------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
    https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
    https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan

    Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557

    Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234

    Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).

    Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

    Happiness Expert Dr. Arthur C. Brooks

    07/09/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
    Happiness expert, Harvard Professor & author Arthur Brooks joins Neal Brennan to discuss why happiness is ~50% genetic, why men and women fundamentally need different things from love (adoration vs. admiration), the dark triad/tetrad in dating apps, why “success addiction” ruins marriages, the psychology of comedy, the power of the “Reverse Bucket List,” why you need to be bored, how SSRIs affect creativity, Mass vs. Doomscrolling, why your personality keeps improving with age, and why suffering isn’t the same thing as pain.

    Arthur Brooks’ new book is called ‘The Meaning of Your Life’: https://www.arthurbrooks.com/the-meaning-of-your-life

    Subscribe to Arthur Brooks:  ⁨@drarthurbrooks⁩  

    https://www.Arthurbrooks.com

    00:00 Intro

    3:21 Is Happiness Genetic?

    5:05 Male vs. Female Emotion

    10:20 Adoration vs. Admiration: What Men and Women Really need

    15:20 The Dark Tetrad: Society’s Most Dangerous People

    19:38 Addiction to Being Adored

    27:12 Sponsor: Superpower

    30:21 Sponsor: BetterHelp

    32:36 Sponsor: CookUnity

    35:16 Addiction to Adoration

    39:58 Building Protocols to Protect Marriage

    44:19 The Happiness Scale

    56:45 Going to Mass instead of scrolling

    59:34 Why You Need to Be Bored

    1:00:56 The Pill, SSRIs & Creativity

    1:08:22 Happiness & Aging

    1:17:13 Sponsor: Ultra Pouches

    1:18:57 Sponsor: The Perfect Jean

    1:21:15 The Psychology of Comedy

    1:23:45 The Reverse Bucket List

    1:31:25 Psychedelics & Prayer

    1:36:18 Suffering

    1:43:50 Love & Marriage

    Thanks to our sponsors! 

    Visit https://www.SuperPower.com & use promo code NEAL for $20 off your membership

    Go to https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL for 10% off your first month

    Visit https://www.CookUnity.com/NEAL & use promo code NEAL for 50% off your order

    Go to https://www.TakeUltra.com & use promo code NEAL for 15% off your order

    Visit https://www.ThePerfectJean.NYC/NEAL15 for 15% off plus free shipping.

    ----------------------------------------------------------

    Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan

    https://twitter.com/nealbrennan

    https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan

    Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557

    Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234

    Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).

    Edited by Will Hagle (wthagle@gmail.com)
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

    Jordan Jensen

    06/25/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Neal Brennan interviews Jordan Jensen ('Take Me With You' on Netflix, RIP w/ Jordan Jensen) about cancelling her last scheduled appearance at the last second, codependency, sex and love addiction, shapeshifting in relationships, chaos vs. calm, addiction, quitting coke, the biology of rage, status anxiety, living in reality vs. living in delusion, her standup comedy, telling the truth, self-sabotage and obsessing over fairness.

    Subscribe to Jordan Jensen: @jordanjensenlolstop
    Watch 'Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You' on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81978275

    00:00 Intro
    00:45 Cancelling Her Last Scheduled Blocks Appearance
    4:30 Codependency
    19:07 Sponsor: Zocdoc
    20:55 Sponsor: Tushy
    23:40 Quitting Drinking & Coke
    29:00 Sugar Addiction
    34:30 What she's learned in recovery
    37:45 Vulnerability
    50:44 The Telepathy Tapes
    53:54 Sponsor: Bubs Naturals
    56:03 Sponsor: The Perfect Jean
    58:14 Rage & Anti-Authority
    1:10:14 Obsessed with Fairness
    1:18:49 Status anxiety
    1:22:00 Honesty
    1:24:45 Her Goals

    Thanks to our sponsors!

    Visit https://www.Zocdoc.com/NEAL to book a top rated doctor today.
    Go to https://www.HelloTushy.com & use promo code NEAL for 10% off your first bidet order
    Visit https://www.BubsNaturals.com & use promo code NEAL for 20% off Bubs Naturals
    Go to https://www.ThePerfectJean.NYC/NEAL15 for 15% off plus free shipping.

    ----------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
    https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
    https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan

    Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557

    Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234

    Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).

    Edited by Will Hagle

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Blocks w/ Neal Brennan

    Josh Johnson

    06/11/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    Neal Brennan interviews Josh Johnson (New HBO special: Symphony) about being too nice, working together at The Daily Show, how his fashion sense has changed thanks to a good deed Neal doesn't remember, his prolific posting of standup on his Youtube channel, growing up lower-income, billionaires building bunkers, being present emotionally, becoming an effective communicator, whether or not comedy can change the world or people's lives, why Americans are too comfortable for a revolution, MAGA vs. Liberals, what it's like to be him, and much more.

    00:00 Intro

    2:00 Too Nice

    6:00 The Forgotten Clothes Story

    10:00 Working with Neal at the Daily Show

    12:40 Prolific Standup Posting

    19:09 Sponsor: BetterHelp

    21:23 Sponsor: Superpower

    24:35 Growing up lower-income

    48:18 Sponsor: CookUnity

    50:57 Sponsor: Bonobos

    53:15 Sponsor: Ultra

    55:24 Being Present Emotionally

    1:00:00 Effective Communication

    1:06:00 MAGA vs. Liberals

    1:19:00 What It’s Like To Be Him

    Thanks to our sponsors!
    Visit https://www.BetterHelp.com/NEAL for 10% off your first month. Go to https://www.Superpower.com and use promo code NEAL for $20 off your membership.
    Visit https://www.CookUnity.com/NEAL and use promo code NEAL for 50% off your order.
    Go to https://www.Bonobos.com and use promo code NEAL for 25% off your order.
    Visit https://www.TakeUltra.com and use promo code NEAL for 10% off your order.

    ----------------------------------------------------------
    Follow Neal Brennan: https://www.instagram.com/nealbrennan
    https://twitter.com/nealbrennan
    https://www.tiktok.com/@mrnealbrennan

    Watch Neal Brennan: Crazy Good on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81728557

    Watch Neal Brennan: Blocks on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81036234

    Theme music by Electric Guest (unreleased).

    Edited by Will Hagle
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Blocks w/ Neal Brennan
Based on his Netflix comedy special, "Blocks." Neal Brennan interviews friends and colleagues about the things that make them feel lonely, isolated, and like something's wrong - and how they are persevering despite these blocks.
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ComedyHealth & WellnessMental HealthSociety & Culture

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