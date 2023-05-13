The Entire Sarah and Vinnie Morning Show Broadcast More
Show Highlight- The Goats
The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced their new inductees!
5/12/2023
4:05
Show Highlight- Desperate For Views
A YouTuber admitted to crashing a plane on purpose for a plea deal!
5/12/2023
5:19
Show Highlight- Friday Wrap
A wrap up of today’s show!
5/12/2023
2:22
8-9am- New Music & Aliens Might Be Listening
Flowers hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, The Pretenders have a new single out, Dolly Parton released her Debut rock song called World on Fire, Ed Sheeran fans have a reason to rejoice, Jonas Brothers have a new album out, Moby put out Resound NYC, Aliens might be listening in on our phone calls, experts confirm that a rock that smashed through someone's roof was a meteorite, it turns out that you're not as tasty as you think, the tipping situation is pretty extreme, and Vinnie reads your texts!
5/12/2023
38:22
7-8am- New Movies & Angry Vegan Neighbors
Ben Affleck is in a movie called Hypnotic, Fool’s Paradise stars Ray Liotta and Charlie Day, J Lo is an assassin in a new film, Vinnie’s daughter is gearing up to star in a massive production, J Lo and Ben Affleck get hounded by paparazzi, the World Video Game Hall of Fame announced the new inductees, some fast facts, a guy’s Apple Watch saved his life after a hit and run, a person is mad at a neighbor for refusing to close their windows while cooking, and Vinnie reads your texts!