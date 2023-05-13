8-9am- New Music & Aliens Might Be Listening

Flowers hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, The Pretenders have a new single out, Dolly Parton released her Debut rock song called World on Fire, Ed Sheeran fans have a reason to rejoice, Jonas Brothers have a new album out, Moby put out Resound NYC, Aliens might be listening in on our phone calls, experts confirm that a rock that smashed through someone's roof was a meteorite, it turns out that you're not as tasty as you think, the tipping situation is pretty extreme, and Vinnie reads your texts!