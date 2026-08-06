Hour 1: Bob’s Movie Club has it’s next assignment: Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Available on Netflix, and if you’ve never seen it before, you’re so lucky. Sarah and Bob try to explain to Vinnie why his wife falls asleep when they sit down to watch TV. A woman got pulled over with 12 fake IDs. You might be throwing away your food too early. Sarah thinks Elizabeth Holmes was onto something. Protein-maxxing is causing the price of baby food to go up. The Beatles are interested? Yeah, let’s do that.



Hour 2: There’s no update on Perez Hilton. Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sunny, has a new movie on Netflix. A random story out of nowhere: Are JLo and Taylor Swift lowkey bad at their jobs? Vinnie’s daughters are ready for the first day of school. Matty is ready to be a stepdad. How did we do love before google? Sarah tells the story about her engagement… almost.



Hour 3: BMW drivers are pissed about the Spider-Man ad in their cars. Speaking of marketing, Disney is hosting the Super Bowl - and all the ads are already sold. Charlie Sheen is in the news, and for a GOOD reason! Bob is going to do a blanket review at Sarah’s house. Could these beach towns POSSIBLY be undervalued? Being a mermaid is now a hobby, and Vinnie knows one!



Hour 4: Billie Eilish is making her acting debut in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s ‘The Bell Jar.’ David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen are still close. T-Pain, the godfather of autotune, just sold his music catalogue. Have a complaint? Just call Queens of the Stone Age! Are these the craziest baby names you’ve ever heard? Some tech bro makes you an offer you can’t refuse… Plus, Did Martha Stewart really say that?