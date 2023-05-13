Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sarah and Vinnie Full Show

Podcast Sarah and Vinnie Full Show
Audacy
The Entire Sarah and Vinnie Morning Show Broadcast
Comedy
  • Show Highlight- The Goats
    The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced their new inductees!
    5/12/2023
    4:05
  • Show Highlight- Desperate For Views
     A YouTuber admitted to crashing a plane on purpose for a plea deal!
    5/12/2023
    5:19
  • Show Highlight- Friday Wrap
     A wrap up of today’s show!
    5/12/2023
    2:22
  • 8-9am- New Music & Aliens Might Be Listening
    Flowers hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, The Pretenders have a new single out, Dolly Parton released her Debut rock song called World on Fire, Ed Sheeran fans have a reason to rejoice, Jonas Brothers have a new album out, Moby put out Resound NYC, Aliens might be listening in on our phone calls, experts confirm that a rock that smashed through someone's roof was a meteorite, it turns out that you're not as tasty as you think, the tipping situation is pretty extreme, and Vinnie reads your texts!
    5/12/2023
    38:22
  • 7-8am- New Movies & Angry Vegan Neighbors
    Ben Affleck is in a movie called Hypnotic, Fool’s Paradise stars Ray Liotta and Charlie Day, J Lo is an assassin in a new film, Vinnie’s daughter is gearing up to star in a massive production, J Lo and Ben Affleck get hounded by paparazzi, the World Video Game Hall of Fame announced the new inductees, some fast facts, a guy’s Apple Watch saved his life after a hit and run, a person is mad at a neighbor for refusing to close their windows while cooking, and Vinnie reads your texts!
    5/12/2023
    39:09

More Comedy podcasts

About Sarah and Vinnie Full Show

The Entire Sarah and Vinnie Morning Show Broadcast
Podcast website

Sarah and Vinnie Full Show: Podcasts in Family