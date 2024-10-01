Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

50 Cent on Diddy/Jay-Z Allegations & Real Reason for Drake’s Lawsuit

00:00 50 Cent ran Alexx off his corners + MSG appearance 1:42 Kendrick, Katt and Jamie Foxx + Comedians are invincible 4:28 Is Jamie the most talented person ever? Puffy Marketing 5:24 Latest with Diddy? Meek went shopping + 50 didn't 9:59 Jay-Z's lawsuit + Issue with Jay-Z? Competitiveness 18:28 Is 50 Nostradamus? Always the outside 21:21 Understanding human nature + Leverage 29:52 "How to Rob" 34:59 Akaash keeps it real + Whoo Kid honesty 37:06 J-Lo & Nas + Irv Gotti interference 41:35 Biggest debut in Hip Hop + He lived it 48:52 Drake's lawsuit + Kendrick got trophies we ain't heard of 51:56 Jay-Z's biggest contract ever 53:55 Did Jay-Z know anything? "I took the pill" 57:05 Comment about Mufasa + 50 not scared of his past 1:01:18 Was Jay-Z pump faking? 1:02:46 50 changed Louisiana's laws 1:08:09 How big is 50's team? 1:16:47 Doing things on your terms + 50 Cent effect 1:21:57 Business acumen + betting on himself 1:24:41 Goofiest ideas + Multiverse incoming 1:28:09 50 was celibate + Tricking 1:31:07 Den of Thieves 2 1:35:11 Drake's success backlash + Lawsuit 1:38:21 People bothered by the no 1 1:40:10 No regrets in music 1:43:39 How would 50 advise Drake? Make them miss you 1:47:33 50 Cent LV Residency + Eminem 1:51:27 Puff was never a scary guy 1:52:36 Developing business acumen + Understood funny 1:57:10 Floyd Jr v Snr + the greatest great 2:00:15 Go to move + Power of association 2:03:56 Ru Paul is the most talented black entertainer 2:05:20 What has 50 failed out? Bones of what??? 2:10:45 Trump wanted 50 HARD + Feeling of getting shot 2:14:50 Watched changed after sh00t1ng 2:17:47 "Why you say f*ck me for?" + Jimmy Henchman kid sl4p 2:20:01 Is it hard to be loved? Entertainment at all costs 2:25:10 Will 50 visit Puff in jail? Why a 1000? 2:30:30 What's the future for 50? AI 2:32:17 Andrew's method acting 50 Cent: In Da Club - Las Vegas Residency – Use Code SCHULZ50 for a 25% discount. 12.27 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A98FF3190 12.28 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A99023193 12.30 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A9905319A 12.31 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A9908319E 1.3.25 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A990B31A2 1.4.25 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A990E31AE Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices