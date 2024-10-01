Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

50 Cent on Diddy/Jay-Z Allegations & Real Reason for Drake’s Lawsuit
00:00 50 Cent ran Alexx off his corners + MSG appearance
1:42 Kendrick, Katt and Jamie Foxx + Comedians are invincible
4:28 Is Jamie the most talented person ever? Puffy Marketing
5:24 Latest with Diddy? Meek went shopping + 50 didn't
9:59 Jay-Z's lawsuit + Issue with Jay-Z? Competitiveness
18:28 Is 50 Nostradamus? Always the outside
21:21 Understanding human nature + Leverage
29:52 "How to Rob"
34:59 Akaash keeps it real + Whoo Kid honesty
37:06 J-Lo & Nas + Irv Gotti interference
41:35 Biggest debut in Hip Hop + He lived it
48:52 Drake's lawsuit + Kendrick got trophies we ain't heard of
51:56 Jay-Z's biggest contract ever
53:55 Did Jay-Z know anything? "I took the pill"
57:05 Comment about Mufasa + 50 not scared of his past
1:01:18 Was Jay-Z pump faking?
1:02:46 50 changed Louisiana's laws
1:08:09 How big is 50's team?
1:16:47 Doing things on your terms + 50 Cent effect
1:21:57 Business acumen + betting on himself
1:24:41 Goofiest ideas + Multiverse incoming
1:28:09 50 was celibate + Tricking
1:31:07 Den of Thieves 2
1:35:11 Drake's success backlash + Lawsuit
1:38:21 People bothered by the no 1
1:40:10 No regrets in music
1:43:39 How would 50 advise Drake? Make them miss you
1:47:33 50 Cent LV Residency + Eminem
1:51:27 Puff was never a scary guy
1:52:36 Developing business acumen + Understood funny
1:57:10 Floyd Jr v Snr + the greatest great
2:00:15 Go to move + Power of association
2:03:56 Ru Paul is the most talented black entertainer
2:05:20 What has 50 failed out? Bones of what???
2:10:45 Trump wanted 50 HARD + Feeling of getting shot
2:14:50 Watched changed after sh00t1ng
2:17:47 "Why you say f*ck me for?" + Jimmy Henchman kid sl4p
2:20:01 Is it hard to be loved? Entertainment at all costs
2:25:10 Will 50 visit Puff in jail? Why a 1000?
2:30:30 What's the future for 50? AI
2:32:17 Andrew's method acting
CEO Killer & Jay Z Are INNOCENT
YERRRR, we're back and finding out who is innocent and who is not! Luigi has been arrested, but things seem fishy. Jay Z got accusations, but not criminally. Daniel Penny is criminally officially free. Crypto is at 100k. And now New Jersey has aliens? All that and more on this week's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE
00:00 Luigi’s a piece + Salt of the earth CEO
04:53 Mastermind Mangione at McDonald’s
16:13 Hottest hitman reps himself in court
17:11 Ready for Central healthcare + Luigi’s personal revenge?
21:59 Going public, Fiduciary responsibilities & rich shareholders
29:22 Ugly people make colder cities
33:17 NY girls are hard, Spanish women & Red capes
35:13 Garry vs Rakhmanov, 3 week notice + Fights make Dana cry
43:13 DL Baiting Clicks, Death threats + Metaphors
53:59 K. Dot ‘fan’ paid protest, Short king music + Hawaiians DGAF
01:02:07 Crypto went 100k + Hawk rush got Alex
01:05:45 Tough week for Jay-Z + 50 Cent back on comms
01:07:22 Super Bowl halftime show + Battle points
01:14:46 Jay-Z VMA allegations + Civil vs Criminal lawsuit
01:24:50 Hov MIL “hacked”, Zesty statements + Miles ‘fast’ food
01:31:02 Free Jay + Kendrick’s South Park inconsistency
01:32:09 Daniel Penny Goes Free
01:49:26 “We all late” + Black people make NY funny
01:58:25 Unidentified aircraft in Jersey
02:01:13 Syria, Neo-Cons win or West just retreating?
02:05:27 Jesus’ trip in the M.E. + Terrorists or rebels?
02:12:20 Make Mexico 53rd state + Dov Brazilian obsession
Kendrick Response, Drake Lawsuit, & Netflix Special Taping
YERRRR, we're back and Schulzy, Akaash, Alexx and Mark have got a lot to talk about! Schulzy just filmed his new Netflix special. Andrew is the most important part of Kendrick's new album. Akaash's Dad finally made Thanksgiving great again. And Joe Biden woke the hell up to pardon his son. All that and more on this week's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE
00:00 WE GOT BEEF!
03:22 Is Kendrick Lamar a hypocrite?
04:47 Indian Bocats vs Jamaicans
06:27 Back to the Beef + Comedians are lit
07:26 You’re welcome, Kendrick
10:00 1 v 1 - I’d make love to him
11:25 Andrew’s gettable too!
15:05 Don’t talk about me, TRUST
16:40 Jail Cell Sweet Love
23:47 Drake’s lawsuits seem embarrassing
42:53 Don’t be mean to grandmas!
44:11 Football on Amazon + Packers v Lions gonna be SICK
52:17 Dune Prophecy is underrated + The Penguin’s high expectations
55:05 Shoutout Sleepy Joe & Son Pardon
1:02:32 Trusting Gov. is racist
1:06:59 Pardoning Turkeys including Mark’s grandma
1:09:36 Bringing up a Crackress on stage
1:16:36 Wicked WAS FIRE + 1st hour is trash
1:28:20 Thank you everyone for this special
1:35:47 Using RoboCams for the Special
1:41:39 Thanksgiving Catch-up
1:47:12 Deric Poston besties w/ Matt Damon
1:49:39 Schulzies Thanksgiving + True Parental Perspective
1:59:57 Mark’s Masochistic Fasting or just busy?
2:04:24 One Shariah Day
2:05:55 Thank you for holding it down
2:07:11 Kendrick, From Schulzy with love
Stylebender’s Fighting Future, Jon Jones Legacy, & Street Fighting
Yooo Schulz recording his special next week, so we banked this episode from a couple weeks ago with the OG Flagrant guest Stylebender. Izzy came through & explained what is going on with his fighting future, talked about his road rage incident, broke down some street-fighting, anime & much much more. INDULGE
00:00 Intro
1:10 Most Flagrant appearances + Mark's homebirth
4:24 Izzy was a wild boy
7:36 Costly mistake in the ring + Future's uncertain
10:37 Where does the motivation come from?
14:06 Izzy Road Rage incident
20:44 Gimme the money
23:17 Mark immediately changed
25:34 Israel wants to have kids + Dov's a p1mp
30:08 Being cool with Dricus + Finding the motivator
35:14 Hate being the favorite + Addicted to high stakes
39:47 Adjusting to the calm
41:34 Izzy's Prediction Jones v Stipe
44:04 Who would win between Jones v Aspinall?
45:32 Fun v risk + Knowing to walk away
49:10 When will Izzy break up with fighting?
1:04:11 Strickland style + Stretching out Pereira
1:09:40 Poatan's mutual respect + Tapping into spirituality
1:14:41 Spiritual stories from Nigeria & Pakistan
1:21:16 Zombie story + We want to believe in superstition
1:27:00 Shout-out to Jesus + God + Prasad
1:30:42 Gandhi's bars + Claiming Christianity
1:32:31 Naming Ceremonies + Throwing wealth
1:36:27 Funniest Jew Story + Jewish fighters
1:38:11 Anime hero for Izzy + Mark’s new show
1:47:47 Dov works HARD + You have to deliver
1:54:55 Breaking down street fights + Key & Peele sketch
2:00:27 Commentating + Fighters' wisdom
2:03:34 Everyone hears what you say + Zuckerberg's passion
2:10:22 Power of being uncomfortable
2:13:37 Izzy's Movie + Life events requires a reset
2:20:41 No rush to find the one + Dating app issues
2:23:30 Izzy's stalker + Elite Pull Out
Trump's America is Less Weird & Why the Dems NEED Bernie
YERRRR, we're back and discussing Alexx's new big purchase, why the Dems are weird and how that was their downfall, pontificating on Crypto's potential new heights, breaking down our thoughts on the upcoming fights and much much more on today's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE
00:00 Intro
00:42 Alexx got a Cyber Truck + Tax deductibles
5:53 We didn’t get paid for Trump interview
9:41 Return of Barack? Perception of Dems
18:00 Dems are WEIRD
27:20 Destroying Bernie, Abortion + We need Primaries
41:00 Revolution? DEI’s impact + Can Collector Red Army
57:52 Dems spent over a Billy???
59:15 People jockeying for Cabinet positions
1:03:00 Tom Homan is THAT LIFE + We need C0K3
1:21:21 Crypto is UP + leasing Cyber Truck
1:36:39 Don’t give Portnoy a reason to get up in the morning
1:34:29 What would you do for $12m? Zach Bryan diss track
1:43:59 Jake Paul v Mike Tyson
1:53:41 El Salvador is LIT
1:57:41 Akaash giving speech at Oxford Union
2:00:09 UFC - Jon Jones will win, Pereira & Best fights
2:10:08 You get a gift basket
