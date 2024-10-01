Powered by RND
Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh
Flagrant is a comedy podcast that delivers unfiltered, unapologetic, and unruly hot takes directly to your dome piece. In an era dictated by political correctne...
  • 50 Cent on Diddy/Jay-Z Allegations & Real Reason for Drake’s Lawsuit
    00:00 50 Cent ran Alexx off his corners + MSG appearance 1:42 Kendrick, Katt and Jamie Foxx + Comedians are invincible 4:28 Is Jamie the most talented person ever? Puffy Marketing 5:24 Latest with Diddy? Meek went shopping + 50 didn't 9:59 Jay-Z's lawsuit + Issue with Jay-Z? Competitiveness 18:28 Is 50 Nostradamus? Always the outside 21:21 Understanding human nature + Leverage 29:52 "How to Rob" 34:59 Akaash keeps it real + Whoo Kid honesty 37:06 J-Lo & Nas + Irv Gotti interference 41:35 Biggest debut in Hip Hop + He lived it 48:52 Drake's lawsuit + Kendrick got trophies we ain't heard of 51:56 Jay-Z's biggest contract ever 53:55 Did Jay-Z know anything? "I took the pill" 57:05 Comment about Mufasa + 50 not scared of his past 1:01:18 Was Jay-Z pump faking? 1:02:46 50 changed Louisiana's laws 1:08:09 How big is 50's team? 1:16:47 Doing things on your terms + 50 Cent effect 1:21:57 Business acumen + betting on himself 1:24:41 Goofiest ideas + Multiverse incoming 1:28:09 50 was celibate + Tricking 1:31:07 Den of Thieves 2 1:35:11 Drake's success backlash + Lawsuit 1:38:21 People bothered by the no 1 1:40:10 No regrets in music 1:43:39 How would 50 advise Drake? Make them miss you 1:47:33 50 Cent LV Residency + Eminem 1:51:27 Puff was never a scary guy 1:52:36 Developing business acumen + Understood funny 1:57:10 Floyd Jr v Snr + the greatest great 2:00:15 Go to move + Power of association 2:03:56 Ru Paul is the most talented black entertainer 2:05:20 What has 50 failed out? Bones of what??? 2:10:45 Trump wanted 50 HARD + Feeling of getting shot 2:14:50 Watched changed after sh00t1ng 2:17:47 "Why you say f*ck me for?" + Jimmy Henchman kid sl4p 2:20:01 Is it hard to be loved? Entertainment at all costs 2:25:10 Will 50 visit Puff in jail? Why a 1000? 2:30:30 What's the future for 50? AI 2:32:17 Andrew's method acting 50 Cent: In Da Club - Las Vegas Residency – Use Code SCHULZ50 for a 25% discount. 12.27 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A98FF3190 12.28 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A99023193 12.30 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A9905319A 12.31 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A9908319E 1.3.25 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A990B31A2 1.4.25 – https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3900614A990E31AE Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:30:57
  • CEO Killer & Jay Z Are INNOCENT
    YERRRR, we're back and finding out who is innocent and who is not! Luigi has been arrested, but things seem fishy. Jay Z got accusations, but not criminally. Daniel Penny is criminally officially free. Crypto is at 100k. And now New Jersey has aliens? All that and more on this week's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE 00:00 Luigi’s a piece + Salt of the earth CEO 04:53 Mastermind Mangione at McDonald’s  16:13 Hottest hitman reps himself in court 17:11 Ready for Central healthcare + Luigi’s personal revenge?  21:59 Going public, Fiduciary responsibilities & rich shareholders 29:22 Ugly people make colder cities 33:17 NY girls are hard, Spanish women & Red capes 35:13 Garry vs Rakhmanov, 3 week notice + Fights make Dana cry 43:13 DL Baiting Clicks, Death threats + Metaphors 53:59 K. Dot ‘fan’ paid protest, Short king music + Hawaiians DGAF 01:02:07 Crypto went 100k + Hawk rush got Alex 01:05:45 Tough week for Jay-Z + 50 Cent back on comms 01:07:22 Super Bowl halftime show + Battle points  01:14:46 Jay-Z VMA allegations + Civil vs Criminal lawsuit 01:24:50 Hov MIL “hacked”, Zesty statements + Miles ‘fast’ food  01:31:02 Free Jay + Kendrick’s South Park inconsistency 01:32:09 Daniel Penny Goes Free 01:49:26 “We all late” + Black people make NY funny  01:58:25 Unidentified aircraft in Jersey 02:01:13 Syria, Neo-Cons win or West just retreating? 02:05:27 Jesus’ trip in the M.E. + Terrorists or rebels? 02:12:20 Make Mexico 53rd state + Dov Brazilian obsession Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:17:56
  • Kendrick Response, Drake Lawsuit, & Netflix Special Taping
    YERRRR, we're back and Schulzy, Akaash, Alexx and Mark have got a lot to talk about! Schulzy just filmed his new Netflix special. Andrew is the most important part of Kendrick's new album. Akaash's Dad finally made Thanksgiving great again. And Joe Biden woke the hell up to pardon his son. All that and more on this week's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE 00:00 WE GOT BEEF!  03:22 Is Kendrick Lamar a hypocrite? 04:47 Indian Bocats vs Jamaicans  06:27 Back to the Beef + Comedians are lit 07:26 You’re welcome, Kendrick 10:00 1 v 1 - I’d make love to him 11:25 Andrew’s gettable too! 15:05 Don’t talk about me, TRUST 16:40 Jail Cell Sweet Love 23:47 Drake’s lawsuits seem embarrassing 42:53 Don’t be mean to grandmas! 44:11 Football on Amazon + Packers v Lions gonna be SICK  52:17 Dune Prophecy is underrated + The Penguin’s high expectations 55:05 Shoutout Sleepy Joe & Son Pardon 1:02:32 Trusting Gov. is racist 1:06:59 Pardoning Turkeys including Mark’s grandma 1:09:36 Bringing up a Crackress on stage  1:16:36 Wicked WAS FIRE + 1st hour is trash  1:28:20 Thank you everyone for this special 1:35:47 Using RoboCams for the Special 1:41:39 Thanksgiving Catch-up  1:47:12 Deric Poston besties w/ Matt Damon 1:49:39 Schulzies Thanksgiving + True Parental Perspective 1:59:57 Mark’s Masochistic Fasting or just busy? 2:04:24 One Shariah Day 2:05:55 Thank you for holding it down 2:07:11 Kendrick, From Schulzy with love Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:07:14
  • Stylebender’s Fighting Future, Jon Jones Legacy, & Street Fighting
    Yooo Schulz recording his special next week, so we banked this episode from a couple weeks ago with the OG Flagrant guest Stylebender. Izzy came through & explained what is going on with his fighting future, talked about his road rage incident, broke down some street-fighting, anime & much much more. INDULGE 00:00 Intro 1:10 Most Flagrant appearances + Mark's homebirth 4:24 Izzy was a wild boy 7:36 Costly mistake in the ring + Future's uncertain 10:37 Where does the motivation come from? 14:06 Izzy Road Rage incident 20:44 Gimme the money 23:17 Mark immediately changed 25:34 Israel wants to have kids + Dov's a p1mp 30:08 Being cool with Dricus + Finding the motivator 35:14 Hate being the favorite + Addicted to high stakes 39:47 Adjusting to the calm 41:34 Izzy's Prediction Jones v Stipe 44:04 Who would win between Jones v Aspinall? 45:32 Fun v risk + Knowing to walk away 49:10 When will Izzy break up with fighting? 1:04:11 Strickland style + Stretching out Pereira 1:09:40 Poatan's mutual respect + Tapping into spirituality 1:14:41 Spiritual stories from Nigeria & Pakistan 1:21:16 Zombie story + We want to believe in superstition 1:27:00 Shout-out to Jesus + God + Prasad 1:30:42 Gandhi's bars + Claiming Christianity 1:32:31 Naming Ceremonies + Throwing wealth 1:36:27 Funniest Jew Story + Jewish fighters 1:38:11 Anime hero for Izzy + Mark’s new show 1:47:47 Dov works HARD + You have to deliver 1:54:55 Breaking down street fights + Key & Peele sketch 2:00:27 Commentating + Fighters' wisdom 2:03:34 Everyone hears what you say + Zuckerberg's passion 2:10:22 Power of being uncomfortable 2:13:37 Izzy's Movie + Life events requires a reset 2:20:41 No rush to find the one + Dating app issues 2:23:30 Izzy's stalker + Elite Pull Out Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:24:26
  • Trump's America is Less Weird & Why the Dems NEED Bernie
    YERRRR, we're back and discussing Alexx's new big purchase, why the Dems are weird and how that was their downfall, pontificating on Crypto's potential new heights, breaking down our thoughts on the upcoming fights and much much more on today's episode of Flagrant. INDULGE 00:00 Intro 00:42 Alexx got a Cyber Truck + Tax deductibles 5:53 We didn’t get paid for Trump interview 9:41 Return of Barack? Perception of Dems 18:00 Dems are WEIRD 27:20 Destroying Bernie, Abortion + We need Primaries 41:00 Revolution? DEI’s impact + Can Collector Red Army 57:52 Dems spent over a Billy??? 59:15 People jockeying for Cabinet positions 1:03:00 Tom Homan is THAT LIFE + We need C0K3 1:21:21 Crypto is UP + leasing Cyber Truck 1:36:39 Don’t give Portnoy a reason to get up in the morning 1:34:29 What would you do for $12m? Zach Bryan diss track 1:43:59 Jake Paul v Mike Tyson 1:53:41 El Salvador is LIT 1:57:41 Akaash giving speech at Oxford Union 2:00:09 UFC - Jon Jones will win, Pereira & Best fights 2:10:08 You get a gift basket Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2:12:56

About Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh

Flagrant is a comedy podcast that delivers unfiltered, unapologetic, and unruly hot takes directly to your dome piece. In an era dictated by political correctness, hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, along with AlexxMedia and Mark Gagnon, could care less about sensitivities. If it’s funny and flagrant it flies. If you are sensitive this podcast is not for you. But if you miss the days of comedians actually being funny instead of preaching to a choir then welcome to The Flagrancy. THE GREATEST HANG IN THE UNIVERSE!
