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Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

NPR
ComedyLeisure
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Latest episode

381 episodes

  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

    Betting on a graveyard of Cybertrucks with Mary Roach

    08/01/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week, we're live in Sonoma with special guest Mary Roach! Plus panelists Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Tom Papa, and Shane Torres talk gambling, Cybertrucks, and wrinkles.

    Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include bonus episodes, the chance to be a contestant in those bonus episodes(!), and sponsor-free listening. Learn more at plus.npr.org.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

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  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

    A tick-filled odyssey

    07/25/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams joins panelists Josh Gondelman, Hari Kondabolu, and Faith Salie

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

    We skip the salad bar and have a banana instead

    07/18/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week, special guest Vicki Peterson joins panelists Alonzo Bodden, Helen Hong, and Dulcé Sloan

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

    Love Island and Pre-Teen Punks with Jason Narducy

    07/11/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week, we're live in Milwaukee with musician Jason Narducy. Plus, panelists Alonzo Bodden, Adam Burke, and Negin Farsad talk the World Cup, Love Island, and new rules for summer travel.

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
  • Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

    Celebrating the 4th with nothing but bangers!

    07/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week, we celebrate Independence Day with a collection of absolute bangers, including interviews with John Cusack, Kali Reis, Arden Cho, and Aasif Mandvi

    See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for sponsorship and to manage your podcast sponsorship preferences.

    NPR Privacy Policy
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About Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
NPR's weekly news quiz hosted by Peter Sagal. Have a laugh and test your knowledge with today's funniest comedians and a celebrity guest. Support public media by joining NPR+ at plus.npr.org. You’ll get perks for over 25 NPR podcasts, and Wait Wait's perks include bonus episodes, the chance to be a contestant in those bonus episodes(!), and sponsor-free listening.
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