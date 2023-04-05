Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
NPR
NPR's weekly news quiz. Have a laugh and test your knowledge with today's funniest comedians. And if you can't get enough, try our new mid-week show, Everyone &... More
NPR's weekly news quiz. Have a laugh and test your knowledge with today's funniest comedians. And if you can't get enough, try our new mid-week show, Everyone &... More

  • WWDTM: Brad Paisley
    Brad Paisley joins us live in Nashville to talk about getting recognized for insurance commercials, his skill at writing impromptu jingles for chili, and whether his kids think he's cool.
    4/29/2023
    48:11
  • WWDTM: Weird Al Yankovic
    Weird Al joins panelists Josh Gondelman, Robby Hoffman, and Tom Bodett to talk about his new (mostly real) biopic, and what he would've done if Prince hadn't turned him down.
    4/22/2023
    48:08
  • WWDTM: Kaila Mullady
    Kaila Mullady started beatboxing in 5th grade to impress a boy, and since then has become a two-time world champion. But, can she answer questions about boxes that get beat, AKA piñatas?Support NPR by signing up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
    4/15/2023
    48:19
  • WWDTM: Everyone & Goodbyes
    Emma and some of her co-hosts say goodbye to the greatest podcast the world has ever seen.
    4/12/2023
    5:57
  • WWDTM: The First Quarter Century
    We celebrate our 25th anniversary with Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Ed Helms, Bonnie Raitt, and more!
    4/8/2023
    48:57

NPR's weekly news quiz. Have a laugh and test your knowledge with today's funniest comedians. And if you can't get enough, try our new mid-week show, Everyone & Their Mom. Each Wednesday, host Emma Choi takes the story everyone's talking about and uses it as an excuse to hang out with culture makers, Wait Wait panelists, and hilarious new comedians.

Hate free content? Try a subscription to Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!+. Your subscription supports public radio and unlocks fun bonus episodes along with sponsor-free listening. Learn more at https://plus.npr.org/waitwait
