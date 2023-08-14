"Handsome" is a podcast from comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Every week, the handsome hosts field a question from a friend and attempt t...
Tig Notaro, Mae Martin, and Fortune Feimster are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Handsome! Handsome is a brand new comedy and storytelling show where the three comedians field a question each week from a friend, including Kenan Thompson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Neil Patrick Harris, Leisha Hailey, Lil Rel Howery, Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode, and listen to Handsome starting Tuesday, August 22nd!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
"Handsome" is a podcast from comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Every week, the handsome hosts field a question from a friend and attempt to answer it together, covering every subject you could think of. Along the way, Tig, Fortune and Mae tell plenty of stories and just generally have a ridiculous time.