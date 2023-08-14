Announcing Handsome!

Tig Notaro, Mae Martin, and Fortune Feimster are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Handsome! Handsome is a brand new comedy and storytelling show where the three comedians field a question each week from a friend, including Kenan Thompson, Atsuko Okatsuka, Neil Patrick Harris, Leisha Hailey, Lil Rel Howery, Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode, and listen to Handsome starting Tuesday, August 22nd!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.