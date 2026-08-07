Hilarious comedian and actor Patton Oswalt asks Handsome about urban myths and cryptids on an episode tailor made for our Little Cowboy! Plus Fortune hangs out with Will Ferrell, Mae's car scrape, Tig getting bamboozled, and more!

Handsome is hosted by Tig Notaro, Mae Martin, and Fortune Feimster

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