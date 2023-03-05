Comedian Adam Conover talks to exceptional experts, revealing shocking truths and thought-provoking new perspectives. It’s an investigative comedy podcast for c... More
Remembering Judith Heumann and the Extraordinary History of the Disability Rights Movement
In honor of the passing of the Judith Heumann, we’re re-airing Adam’s 2019 interview with the trailblazing disability rights activist and hero, Judith Heumann. Pick up a copy of Judith’s memoir, Being Heumann, at http://factuallypod.com/books
5/3/2023
1:21:49
A.I. and Stochastic Parrots with Emily Bender and Timnit Gebru
So-called “artificial intelligence” is one of the most divisive topics of the year, with even those who understand it in total disagreement about its potential impacts. This week, A.I. reseachers and authors of the famous paper “On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots”, Emily Bender and Timnit Gebru, join Adam to discuss what everyone gets wrong about A.I.
4/26/2023
1:16:11
Social Justice, One Bite at a Time with Daryl Atkinson
Racism in the way America polices its communities is so deeply rooted, it often seems intractable. So how do we make progress? According to this week’s guest, civil rights lawyer Daryl Atkinson, the answer is “one bite at a time.”
4/19/2023
1:01:51
The Truth about TikTok and China with Abbie Richards
What is the truth about the relationship between TikTok and the Chinese government, and would banning it help or hurt Americans? This week, TikTok misinformation researcher Abbie Richards joins Adam to bust myths and explain what the real problem with TikTok actually is.
4/12/2023
1:18:00
Rethinking Intelligence with Rina Bliss
How should we actually understand intelligence? This week, Rina Bliss Joins Adam to discuss common misconceptions of our understanding of intelligence, the progression of neuroplasticity throughout our lives, and how we should ultimately view intelligence as a society.
