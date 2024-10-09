Powered by RND
The JTrain Podcast is hosted by comic Jared Freid and great comedian guests as they read listener emails and answer questions about everything from hooking up a...
  • West Palm Airport, Holiday Tipping, & Hanging With CoWorkers - TICKED OFF TUESDAY - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
    It's TICKED OFF TUESDAY! Jared is back with a fresh batch of listener gripes for this week’s Ticked Off Tuesday episode! This week, Jared kicks off with his own complaints, including airport antics at West Palm Beach, the psychology of risk tolerance, and an epic takedown of “gate lice” (you know who you are). He’s taking you through the highs and lows of TSA PreCheck, Clear, and the eternal struggle of boarding etiquette. From bumping elbows to emotional airport stress tests, Jared leaves no travel woe unexamined.Here’s what’s ticking off the listeners this week:💸 HR Email Shenanigans: “Pizza on you tonight?” Jared breaks down why cringe-worthy paycheck emails are the last thing anyone wants when they're trying to, you know, pay bills.👩‍❤️‍👨 Mama’s Boys of Iowa: One listener vents about dating guys who are just a little too obsessed with their parents and can’t imagine life outside their hometown. Jared’s advice? Maybe it’s time to find a man with a passport.🛍️ Price Tag-less Nightmares: Shopping without price tags? One listener shares the frustrating experience of guessing games at a men’s clothing store—where even the staff didn’t know the prices. “Conversation starter”? More like conversation stopper.🚗 The Setup Struggle: A coworker “helpfully” suggests meeting up with a visiting colleague—cue the internal debate between being polite and faking diarrhea. Jared’s got some sharp takes on how to dodge these awkward invites.Get ready to laugh, groan, and maybe yell, “Same!” as Jared dives into these perfectly petty problems. Don’t miss it! 🎙️Have a gripe of your own? Send it to [email protected], or better yet, join the Patreon for exclusive complaint-read privileges. Your frustration deserves a microphone, and Jared’s ready to co-sign your outrage!Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors!Lumen Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code JTRAIN at https://www.lumen.me/JTRAINNutrafol Support the show and get $10 off your Nutrafol order with the code FEATHER at https://www.nutrafol.comIndochino Support the show and get the best deals of the year when you shop Indochino’s Cyber Sale to December 8 at https://www.indochino.com🙋🏻‍♂️ Jared FreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jaredfreidTwitter - https://twitter.com/jtrain56TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@wizardofhaWebsite - https://jaredfreid.com/🎙🚊Follow JTrain PodcastPatreon - https://www.patreon.com/jaredfreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jtrain🙋‍♀️ Our Producer Venetia AKA VWebsite - https://www.venetiageras.com/Twitter - https://twitter.com/venetiaagerasInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/venetiaageras/Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more to [email protected] – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, “37 & Single”, where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine.”) Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called “The JTrain Podcast” and “U Up? Podcast” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships. Check out more of his comedy and a live show today! 👉https://jaredfreid.com/
    44:25
  • I Can't Get Over My Booty Call! Help!! - MONDAY MAILBAG - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
    It's Mailbag Monday! 💌 Feather, feather! Jared Freid is here to bring his signature blend of empathy and tough love to two complicated listener dilemmas. First, a listener writes in about her rollercoaster relationship with a long-term booty call. She’s caught feelings, but he’s keeping her at arm’s length while hooking up with others. Jared dives deep into the male perspective, breaking down why someone can feel a connection but still refuse to commit.Next, we tackle a heartfelt question from a listener who’s had to choose between love and career. After a breakup spurred by conflicting dreams—grad school in two different countries and a future in Europe—he’s wondering if following his dream meant losing the love of his life. Jared offers clarity and advice on balancing love, ambition, and long-term compatibility.Whether you're navigating messy "situationships" or tough life choices, this episode is a must-listen. Don’t miss Jared’s insightful advice and hilarious takes on dating, relationships, and everything in between!Want more JTRAIN? Join the Patreon for more, listen to Coffee with JTrain, & send an email to 👉[email protected] the podcast by supporting our sponsors!Lumen Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code JTRAIN at https://www.lumen.me/JTRAINNutrafol Support the show and get $10 off your Nutrafol order with the code FEATHER at https://www.nutrafol.comIndochino Support the show and get the best deals of the year when you shop Indochino’s Cyber Sale to December 8 at https://www.indochino.com🙋🏻‍♂️ Jared FreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jaredfreidTwitter - https://twitter.com/jtrain56TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@wizardofhaWebsite - https://jaredfreid.com/🎙🚊Follow JTrain PodcastPatreon - https://www.patreon.com/jaredfreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jtrain🙋‍♀️ Our Producer Venetia AKA VWebsite - https://www.venetiageras.com/Twitter - https://twitter.com/venetiaagerasInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/venetiaageras/Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more to [email protected] – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, “37 & Single”, where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine.”) Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called “The JTrain Podcast” and “U Up? Podcast” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships. Check out more of his comedy and a live show today! 👉https://jaredfreid.com/
    40:17
  • Joey Wins Dancing With The Stars, Scott Disick Drama, & Kim Kardashian's Robot - POP CULTURE THURSDAY - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
    On this episode of the JTrain Podcast, Jared Freid delivers his signature blend of humor and cultural commentary live from Boca Raton. It’s Pop Culture Thursday, and Jared dives into nine of the hottest stories of the week, including Joey Graceffa’s historic win on Dancing with the Stars, Scott Disick’s latest drama, and the peculiar unveiling of Kim Kardashian's AI-inspired "robot." Jared reflects on Thanksgiving traditions, family dynamics, and the comforts and challenges of being home for the holidays. He shares personal updates about his comedy special, upcoming tour dates, and musings on fan messages about his travels, including his forthcoming stops in Australia and New Zealand.Jared breaks down why Joey was perfectly built for Dancing with the Stars success, exploring his athletic background and likeable persona, while also discussing the history of winners on the show. He transitions into a discussion of the future of Vanderpump Rules, analyzing Bravo's decision to recast the show with a younger, closer-knit group to return to its roots. Jared provides sharp insights into how reality TV evolves and the challenges of maintaining authenticity as casts grow wealthier and more distant from the show's original concept.This episode is a mix of pop culture breakdowns, comedic tangents, and Jared's relatable commentary, offering listeners both laughs and thoughtful observations.Want more JTRAIN? Join the Patreon for more, listen to Coffee with JTrain, & send an email to 👉[email protected] the podcast by supporting our sponsors!Lumen Support the show and get 15% off your Lumen. Head to https://www.lumen.me/JTRAINHero BreadSupport the show and get 10% off your order of Hero Bread’s new recipe. Use code JTRAIN at https://www.hero.co🙋🏻‍♂️ Jared FreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jaredfreidTwitter - https://twitter.com/jtrain56TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@wizardofhaWebsite - https://jaredfreid.com/🎙🚊Follow JTrain PodcastPatreon - https://www.patreon.com/jaredfreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jtrain🙋‍♀️ Our Producer Venetia AKA VWebsite - https://www.venetiageras.com/Twitter - https://twitter.com/venetiaagerasInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/venetiaageras/Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more to [email protected] – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, “37 & Single”, where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine.”) Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called “The JTrain Podcast” and “U Up? Podcast” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships. Check out more of his comedy and a live show today! 👉https://jaredfreid.com/
    46:51
  • Wild Austin Adventures with Anthony DeVito - CHIT CHAT WEDNESDAY - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
    It's Chit Chat Wednesday! Jared is joined by good friend and comic Anthony DeVito. Jared and Anthony dive into everything from Anthony’s wild Sunday night in Austin to his hungover morning as they chat about life on the road and drinking habits. They talk about comedy in Louisiana (and Baton Rouge’s unique energy), the growing comedy scene in Austin, and compare doing comedy there to wrestling in the hardcore CW league. Plus, they dive into the business of comedy, sports media, and, of course, the infamous look-alike contests. The guys get into the chaos of late-night drinking in Austin, the allure of strip clubs, and the highs and lows of navigating a city full of comedians. From debunking crazy comedy show experiences to debating the value of a $100 bottle of vodka at a strip club, no topic is off-limits.Danny shares some unforgettable stories from the road, including his take on the latest look-alike contest craze and the strange world of fans trying to match stars like Jalen Hurts and Jeremy Allen White. They also discuss the bizarre humor that comes with being in the comedy scene and why certain trends might signal the end of days—or just another sign of the times.Plus, they dive into some personal life moments, from Thanksgiving traditions to the difficulty of staying sober on the road. Tune in for a fun-filled, irreverent episode with one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars—Danny DeVito! You won’t want to miss it!Want more JTRAIN? Join the Patreon for more, listen to Coffee with JTrain, & send an email to 👉[email protected] the podcast by supporting our sponsors!Lumen Support the show and get 15% off your Lumen. Head to https://www.lumen.me/JTRAINHero BreadSupport the show and get 10% off your order of Hero Bread’s new recipe. Use code JTRAIN at https://www.hero.co🙋🏻‍♂️ Jared FreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jaredfreidTwitter - https://twitter.com/jtrain56TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@wizardofhaWebsite - https://jaredfreid.com/🎙🚊Follow JTrain PodcastPatreon - https://www.patreon.com/jaredfreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jtrain🙋‍♀️ Our Producer Venetia AKA VWebsite - https://www.venetiageras.com/Twitter - https://twitter.com/venetiaagerasInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/venetiaageras/Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more to [email protected] – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, “37 & Single”, where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine.”) Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called “The JTrain Podcast” and “U Up? Podcast” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships. Check out more of his comedy and a live show today! 👉https://jaredfreid.com/
    54:38
  • Rectangular Hotel Moisturizers, Hecklers, and Bad Restaurant Recs - TICKED OFF TUESDAY - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
    It's Ticked Off Tuesday!! Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jared is ready to unleash his signature blend of humor and righteous complaints. This week, Jared's mood sets the tone as he dives into hotel grievances—from the impossible-to-use rectangular lotion bottles to the empty wall-mounted shampoo debacle. Ever wondered how much hand strength you need to battle hotel amenities? Jared’s got you covered with hilarious hot takes and unexpected life lessons.He also shares a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road, prepping for his comedy special, and why shower thoughts can lead to the best ideas (or the angriest complaints). Plus, he shouts out his loyal Patreon fans and introduces two sponsors, Hero Bread and Lumen, who are here to help you navigate the holidays without sacrificing your health goals.Then, he unpacks the ultimate comedian pet peeve: unsolicited heckling. After a wild DM exchange between his brother and an over-eager audience member, Jared reflects on why crowd work needs to be natural, not forced. From hosting at the Comedy Cellar for years to handling unpredictable hecklers, Jared explains the delicate balance of creating a great live comedy experience. Spoiler alert: it’s harder than it looks.As always, Jared keeps it real, sharing behind-the-scenes insights from the world of standup and responding to the ultimate question: is the heckler helping, or is it the comedian saving the day? Picture this—your boy JTrain is Mario, deftly jumping over barrels of chaos, keeping the laughs rolling every 10-15 seconds for an impressive hour and ten minutes. But what happens when a group of rotten audience members (yes, rotten, Jared’s new favorite word) steals the spotlight for all the wrong reasons? From bathroom trips and chatter to one guy cutting the post-show meet-and-greet line to interrupt with irrelevant banter, this story has it all.And here's the kicker: one of the group members claimed to know Jared’s brother but couldn’t muster the decency to apologize for their behavior—or even have a proper conversation. Jared dives deep into the dynamics of respect, accountability, and the bizarre notion of “support” that ends the moment someone walks through the door. Spoiler alert: a little mensch-like behavior could have gone a long way.As the rant shifts gears, Jared tackles another "ticked-off Tuesday" classic: the curse of bad dining suggestions. He passionately advocates for putting thought into restaurant choices, especially in vibrant cities brimming with culinary treasures. No more chain restaurants or blackout college bars—Jared’s got a foolproof plan involving Eater lists, authentic vibes, and a dash of food artistry.Plus, he explores the ultimate workplace awkwardness: coworkers speaking another language in front of you, leaving you out of the loop. It’s a conversation about inclusivity, vulnerability, and the delicate balance of addressing these situations without crossing a line.The episode is packed with sharp humor, relatable rants, and Jared’s signature ability to turn everyday annoyances into comedic gold. Tune in for all this and more—including upcoming tour dates and why Chili’s mozzarella sticks don’t cut it for a foodie like Jared!! 😂🙌Support the podcast by supporting our sponsors!Lumen Support the show and get 15% off your Lumen. Head to https://www.lumen.me/JTRAINHero BreadSupport the show and get 10% off your order of Hero Bread’s new recipe. Use code JTRAIN at https://www.hero.co🙋🏻‍♂️ Jared FreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jaredfreidTwitter - https://twitter.com/jtrain56TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@wizardofhaWebsite - https://jaredfreid.com/🎙🚊Follow JTrain PodcastPatreon - https://www.patreon.com/jaredfreidInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/jtrain🙋‍♀️ Our Producer Venetia AKA VWebsite - https://www.venetiageras.com/Twitter - https://twitter.com/venetiaagerasInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/venetiaageras/Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more to [email protected] – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, “37 & Single”, where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine.”) Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called “The JTrain Podcast” and “U Up? Podcast” with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships. Check out more of his comedy and a live show today! 👉https://jaredfreid.com/
