Rectangular Hotel Moisturizers, Hecklers, and Bad Restaurant Recs - TICKED OFF TUESDAY - The JTrain Podcast w Jared Freid
It's Ticked Off Tuesday!! Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jared is ready to unleash his signature blend of humor and righteous complaints. This week, Jared's mood sets the tone as he dives into hotel grievances—from the impossible-to-use rectangular lotion bottles to the empty wall-mounted shampoo debacle. Ever wondered how much hand strength you need to battle hotel amenities? Jared's got you covered with hilarious hot takes and unexpected life lessons.He also shares a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road, prepping for his comedy special, and why shower thoughts can lead to the best ideas (or the angriest complaints). Then, he unpacks the ultimate comedian pet peeve: unsolicited heckling. After a wild DM exchange between his brother and an over-eager audience member, Jared reflects on why crowd work needs to be natural, not forced. From hosting at the Comedy Cellar for years to handling unpredictable hecklers, Jared explains the delicate balance of creating a great live comedy experience. Spoiler alert: it's harder than it looks.As always, Jared keeps it real, sharing behind-the-scenes insights from the world of standup and responding to the ultimate question: is the heckler helping, or is it the comedian saving the day? Picture this—your boy JTrain is Mario, deftly jumping over barrels of chaos, keeping the laughs rolling every 10-15 seconds for an impressive hour and ten minutes. But what happens when a group of rotten audience members (yes, rotten, Jared's new favorite word) steals the spotlight for all the wrong reasons? From bathroom trips and chatter to one guy cutting the post-show meet-and-greet line to interrupt with irrelevant banter, this story has it all.And here's the kicker: one of the group members claimed to know Jared's brother but couldn't muster the decency to apologize for their behavior—or even have a proper conversation. Jared dives deep into the dynamics of respect, accountability, and the bizarre notion of "support" that ends the moment someone walks through the door. Spoiler alert: a little mensch-like behavior could have gone a long way.As the rant shifts gears, Jared tackles another "ticked-off Tuesday" classic: the curse of bad dining suggestions. He passionately advocates for putting thought into restaurant choices, especially in vibrant cities brimming with culinary treasures. No more chain restaurants or blackout college bars—Jared's got a foolproof plan involving Eater lists, authentic vibes, and a dash of food artistry.Plus, he explores the ultimate workplace awkwardness: coworkers speaking another language in front of you, leaving you out of the loop. It's a conversation about inclusivity, vulnerability, and the delicate balance of addressing these situations without crossing a line.The episode is packed with sharp humor, relatable rants, and Jared's signature ability to turn everyday annoyances into comedic gold.
Hop on the "JTrain" with comedian Jared Freid and his crew of pals, including YOU! Join us for an hour of laughs, gripes, and straight talk on modern love. Send in your questions, dish on the latest trends, and more – we'll tackle it all on air! It's a no-nonsense, fun journey where we escape reality for a bit, delivering quick laughs and razor-sharp insights into the wild world of life and love. Tune in every Monday.--Jared Freid is a stand up comedian from Boston and who is currently based in New York City. Jared is known to give great dating advice and is all knowing of the Bachelor & Bachelorette nation! You can catch his latest comedy special on Netflix, "37 & Single", where Jared discusses dating app frustrations to awkward setups to breakup justifications. (For the record, Jared's mom thinks his body is "just fine.") Besides regularly headlining and touring around the country, Jared hosts two podcasts called "The JTrain Podcast" and "U Up? Podcast" with Jordana Abraham of Betches, where they discuss their takes on modern dating with issues ranging from apps to hookups to relationships.