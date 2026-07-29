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- On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, Sam sits down with Ryder Lee to discuss his new documentary, Psychic Agent: The GATE Program, and the research that led him to uncover the alleged connections between the government's psychic spy programs and the public school GATE program. They also explore the parallels between the Monroe Institute's Gateway Project and GATE, while examining the intelligence community's broader interest in identifying and testing gifted children. It's a fascinating conversation that dives into the history, claims, and theories surrounding some of the most controversial government programs ever discussed.
Please check out the trailer for Ryder Lee's "Psychic Agent: The Gate Program": https://bit.ly/4wuqv3A
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant"> Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube
Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy
Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:
https://bit.ly/415fDfY
Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!
Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)
Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th
Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com
Please check out Ryder Lee's internet:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@raisedbygiants
Twitter: https://x.com/raisedbygiants8
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raisedbygiantspod/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raisedbygiantsspiritualwar
Podcast: Raised By Giants- https://bit.ly/4pHMKAs
Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli
Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy
Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P
Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/
Please support our sponsors:
Jack Archer: Instead of needing different pants for work, travel, and weekends, the Jetsetter Tech Pant is designed to do more with one pair. Built for the office, golf course, date nights, and everything in between. Right now, Jack Archer is offering our listeners 15% off your first order with promo code GETJACK. Go to Jack Archer.com, and use promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order, and see why thousands of people have given the Jetsetter Tech pant five stars. That's JackArcher.com, promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order. Check out https://www.jackarcher.com/getjack
Elevenlabs: This episode is sponsored by ElevenLabs. Meet ElevenAgents, a voice AI agent that goes beyond chatbots and phone trees by actually listening, understanding, and resolving customer requests. It can look up accounts, process requests, intelligently escalate issues, and deliver fast, natural-sounding conversations 24/7 in more than 30 languages. Learn more at elevenlabs.io/tinfoil.
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- On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, Sam sits down with Dr. Heather Lynn to explore the hidden history behind the Odyssey, the Fallen Angels, and the ancient belief systems that continue to shape the modern world. They discuss cannibalism among ancient ruling elites, sacred temple prostitution, the tech elite's quest for immortality, and why every system of power seems to require a scapegoat.
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant"> Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube
Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy
Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:
https://bit.ly/415fDfY
Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!
Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)
Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th
Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com
Please check out Dr. Heather Lynn's internet:
Website: https://www.drheatherlynn.com
The Midnight Academy Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@DrHeatherLynn
Substack: https://substack.com/@drheatherlynn
Anunnaki Revelation Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FXYGPB6J
Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli
Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy
Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P
Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/
Please support our sponsors:
Superpower: Make this the year you stop guessing about your health, with Superpower. Not only did Superpower reduce their price to just $199, but for a limited time, our listeners get an additional $20 off with code TINFOIL Head to Superpower.com and use code TINFOIL at checkout for $20 off your membership. After you sign up, they'll ask how you heard about them, so make sure to mention this podcast to support the show
ASPCA:This episode is sponsored by the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program, offering customizable accident and illness plans to fit your budget, lifestyle, and pet's unique needs. With nearly 30 years of experience and over one million pets covered, they make it easy to submit claims through their app and receive reimbursement for eligible vet bills. To explore coverage, visit A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL. That's A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slas
1009: Satan's Little Season, Tartaria & Conspiracy Brain Rot with JTFollowsJC07/22/2026 | 1h 47 mins.On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, the boys sit down with JTfollowsJC for a thought-provoking conversation on the growing brain rot infecting the conspiracy community and how distraction is pulling people away from the pursuit of truth. They explore the theory of Satan's Little Season, the mysteries of Tartaria and hidden history, and dive deep into the worlds of magic, occultism, and demonology. It's a wide-ranging discussion that challenges popular narratives and examines the spiritual forces many believe are shaping our reality.
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant">
Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube
Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy
Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:
https://bit.ly/415fDfY
Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!
Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)
Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th
Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com
Please check out JtlovesJc's Internet:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtfollowsjc
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTFOLLOWSJC
Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli
Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy
Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P
Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/
Please support our sponsors:
Quo: Quo is the #1-rated business phone system on G2 with over 3,000 reviews, built for how modern teams work. That's why more than 90,000 businesses – from solo operators to growing teams – rely on Quo to stay connected, professional, and consistently reachable. Make this the time where no opportunity – and no customer – slips away. Try QUO for free PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to Quo dot com slash TINFOIL. That's Q-U-O dot com slash TINFOIL. Quo - no missed calls, no missed customers.
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- On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, Sam sits down with filmmaker Steve Stone to discuss the paranormal experiences surrounding Greystone Park and how they inspired his first film. They also explore the unanswered questions and conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, as examined in his documentary RFK: Legacy.
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant"> Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube
Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy
Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:
https://bit.ly/415fDfY
Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!
Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)
Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th
Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com
Please check out Sean Stone's internet:
Website: https://www.seanstone.info
Twitter: https://x.com/seanstonelives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealseanstone
Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli
Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy
Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P
Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/
Please support our sponsors:
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ASPCA:This episode is sponsored by the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program, offering customizable accident and illness plans to fit your budget, lifestyle, and pet's unique needs. With nearly 30 years of experience and over one million pets covered, they make it easy to submit claims through their app and receive reimbursement for eligible vet bills. To explore coverage, visit A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL. That's A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL. Again, that's A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL.
- On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, Sam sits down with Jay Dyer for a wide ranging conversation exploring the hidden power structures that have shaped the modern world. They dive into the approved Rothschild biography, the origins and evolution of the OSS, CIA, and Mossad, the enduring legacy of MK Ultra, the KGB's role during the Cold War, and the growing debate over whether UFO and alien disclosure is part of a larger psychological operation. It's a fascinating deep dive into intelligence agencies, geopolitics, and the narratives that continue to shape public perception.
*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant"> Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube
Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy
Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:
https://bit.ly/415fDfY
Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!
Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.
Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:
Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1
Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10
Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)
Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th
Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com
Please check out Jay Dyer's internet:
Website: https://jaysanalysis.com
rokfin: https://rokfin.com/jaydyer
twitter: https://twitter.com/Jay_D007
Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli
Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy
Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P
Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/
Please support our sponsors:
Jack Archer: Instead of needing different pants for work, travel, and weekends, the Jetsetter Tech Pant is designed to do more with one pair. Built for the office, golf course, date nights, and everything in between. Right now, Jack Archer is offering our listeners 15% off your first order with promo code GETJACK. Go to Jack Archer dot com, and use promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order, and see why thousands of people have given the Jetsetter Tech pant five stars. That's Jack Archer dot com, promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order.
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ASPCA:This episode is sponsored by the ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance program, offering customizable accident and illness plans to fit your budget, lifestyle, and pet's unique needs. With nearly 30 years of experience and over one million pets covered, they make it easy to submit claims through their app and receive reimbursement for eligible vet bills. To explore coverage, visit A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL. That's A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL. Again, that's A-S-P-C-A pet insurance dot com slash TINFOIL.
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About Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli
Welcome to the Tin Foil Hat conspiracy podcast, with Sam Tripoli and his glorified interns XG and Johnny Woodard!Podcast website
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Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli: Podcasts in Family