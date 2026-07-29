On the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, Sam sits down with Ryder Lee to discuss his new documentary, Psychic Agent: The GATE Program, and the research that led him to uncover the alleged connections between the government's psychic spy programs and the public school GATE program. They also explore the parallels between the Monroe Institute's Gateway Project and GATE, while examining the intelligence community's broader interest in identifying and testing gifted children. It's a fascinating conversation that dives into the history, claims, and theories surrounding some of the most controversial government programs ever discussed.

Please check out the trailer for Ryder Lee's "Psychic Agent: The Gate Program": https://bit.ly/4wuqv3A

*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" style= "font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000;" data-turn-id="request-WEB:3599dd0d-e4af-4e81-adc3-77427663ae05-1" data-testid="conversation-turn-4" data-scroll-anchor="false" data-turn="assistant"> Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@TinFoilHatYoutube



Sam Tripoli's 5th Crowd Work Special "Hero Live From Batavia" Drops May 2nd On Youtube.com/SamTripoliComedy



Grab your copy of the 2nd issue of the Chaos Twins now and join the Army Of Chaos:

https://bit.ly/415fDfY



Check out Sam "DoomScrollin with Sam Tripoli and Midnight Mike" Every Tuesday At 4pm pst on Youtube, X Twitter, Rumble and Rokfin!

Join the WolfPack at Wise Wolf Gold and Silver and start hedging your financial position by investing in precious metals now! Go to https://www.samtripoli.gold/ and use the promo code "TinFoil" and we thank Tony for supporting our show.



Grab Tickets To Sam Tripoli's Live Shows At SamTripoli.com:



Miami, Fl: 7/31-8/1



Lawerence, KS: 9/17-9/19 Tulsa, OK: 10/9-10/10

Dallsa, Tx: Nov 7th (TrutherCon)

Austin, TX: Dec 11th-13th





Please check out Word War Debate and the WordWarDebate Contenders Series: https://wordwardebate.com

Please check out Ryder Lee's internet:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@raisedbygiants

Twitter: https://x.com/raisedbygiants8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raisedbygiantspod/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raisedbygiantsspiritualwar

Podcast: Raised By Giants- https://bit.ly/4pHMKAs

















Please check out Sam Tripoli's internet:





Linktree: https://linktr.ee/samtripoli



Sam Tripoli's Stand Up Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/@SamTripoliComedy



Sam Tripoli's Comedy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolicomedy/%20P



Sam Tripoli's Podcast Clip Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samtripolispodcastclips/





















Please support our sponsors:





Jack Archer: Instead of needing different pants for work, travel, and weekends, the Jetsetter Tech Pant is designed to do more with one pair. Built for the office, golf course, date nights, and everything in between. Right now, Jack Archer is offering our listeners 15% off your first order with promo code GETJACK. Go to Jack Archer.com, and use promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order, and see why thousands of people have given the Jetsetter Tech pant five stars. That's JackArcher.com, promo code GETJACK for 15% off your first order. Check out https://www.jackarcher.com/getjack

Elevenlabs: This episode is sponsored by ElevenLabs. Meet ElevenAgents, a voice AI agent that goes beyond chatbots and phone trees by actually listening, understanding, and resolving customer requests. It can look up accounts, process requests, intelligently escalate issues, and deliver fast, natural-sounding conversations 24/7 in more than 30 languages. Learn more at elevenlabs.io/tinfoil.









Ethos: Ethos makes getting life insurance fast and easy, 100% online. You can get a quote in seconds, apply in minutes, and get same day coverage. There's no medical exam, you just answer a few simple health questions. You can get up to $3 million in coverage. Some policies are as low as $30 a month. Ethos has 4.8 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot with over 3,000 reviews. Help protect your family with life insurance through Ethos. Get your instant, free quote at ETHOS.com/tinfoil. That is E-T-H-O-S.com/tinfoil. Application times and rates may vary. Please check out https://www.ethos.com/tinfoil