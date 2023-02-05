#666: The Dark Occult Intelligence Forces Behind Gifted Programs with Steven Snider AKA Recluse

Thank you so much for tuning in for episode 666 of Tin Foil Hat with Sam Tripoli. You wanted a banger, you got a banger. This episode we welcome Steven Snider AKA Recluse to the show to discuss his research into the role Intelligence Agencies have had in forming our education's gifted students programs in our schools and how they allegedly use the data to find future assets. This episode starts out with a ton of dense data then the bombs start dropping. Everything on TV and most of what you see on the internet is an Intelligence Operation. Thank you for your support. Want To See Sam Tripoli Live? 