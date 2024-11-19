Actor and comedian Jim O’Heir joins Scott to talk about his new book “Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation” which is a love letter to his time on Parks and Rec. Then, Cecil Sotheby of Sotheby’s Auction House returns to share a list of upcoming celebrity items up for auction. Plus, mailman Chris Orchard returns to talk about how his relationship with his girlfriend is going. Get tickets for the Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024 over at https://CBBWorld.com/tour
1:26:44
Bonus Bang: Andy Daly, Paul Rust (Old No-No's)
This is episode 2 of our "Old No-No's" series, originally episode #232 titled "LIVE from San Diego Comic-Con." That’s right, it’s a b-b-b-bonus episode of Comedy Bang! Bang! recorded live from San Diego Comic-Con! IT’S BEEN a while since we’ve heard what’s up with Hot Dog and since we heard a couple of New No-No's from CBB favorite Paul Rust! What more can you ask for?
1:07:23
James Acaster, Lily Sullivan, Matt Apodaca
Stand-up comedian raconteur James Acaster joins Scott to talk about having the audience do whatever they want during the taping of his new HBO stand-up special “Hecklers Welcome”, approaching the 300th episode of his food podcast Off Menu, and how he previously dealt with hecklers before his current tour. Then, impresario Mrs. Lyndhurst returns to talk about decorating the Lyndhurst Mansion for the holidays. Plus, concerned citizen Ricky Johnson returns to talk about how he maximizes his time while being stuck in another time loop.Get tickets for the Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024 over at https://CBBWorld.com/tour
1:20:54
Bonus Bang: Jerrod Carmichael, Jessica St. Clair, Paul Rust (Old No-No's)
This is episode 1 of our new Bonus Bang Series, "Old No-No's," originally episode #167 titled "New No-No's." Intern Marissa Wompler, fear-based comic Jerrod Carmichael, and controversial comedian Paul Rust join Scott in a riveting discussion of penis pencils, politics, and a game of Would You Rather. New No-No: If you’re going to listen to this podcast, then guess what! We get to make you laugh. That’s what you get for listening! Who’s laughing now? You are!
1:15:22
Zach Reino, Lisa Gilroy, Jacquis Neal
Election week means it’s the return of the CBB roundtable with special guests Branessa Whaleslay, Rockly Mountainrock, and Big Momma joining Scott to discuss and break down the issues of the day. They’ll cover many topics which include favorite ways to relax after a long day, worst fashion faux pas, and the big question that’s on everyone’s mind this week. Get tickets for the Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024 over at https://CBBWorld.com/tour
Join host Scott Aukerman ("Mr. Show" & "Between Two Ferns: The Movie") as he interviews celebrity guests like Jon Hamm, Bob Odenkirk, Tatiana Maslany, Allison Williams, and more. Plus, the show’s open-door policy brings an assortment of eccentric oddballs and characters who pop by at any moment to chat, compete in games, and engage in comic revelry. Now entering its 15th year, this podcast has led to multiple spin-off podcasts, a New York Times best-selling book, and a beloved television series on IFC.