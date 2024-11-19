James Acaster, Lily Sullivan, Matt Apodaca

Stand-up comedian raconteur James Acaster joins Scott to talk about having the audience do whatever they want during the taping of his new HBO stand-up special “Hecklers Welcome”, approaching the 300th episode of his food podcast Off Menu, and how he previously dealt with hecklers before his current tour. Then, impresario Mrs. Lyndhurst returns to talk about decorating the Lyndhurst Mansion for the holidays. Plus, concerned citizen Ricky Johnson returns to talk about how he maximizes his time while being stuck in another time loop.Get tickets for the Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour 2024 over at https://CBBWorld.com/tour Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/cbb