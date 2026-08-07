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The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

PodcastOne / Carolla Digital
ComedyHealth & Wellness
The Adam and Dr. Drew Show
Latest episode

2200 episodes

  • The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

    #2098 - Welcome to Fantasyland! | Part 2

    08/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    Adam asks Dr. Drew why so many people struggle to follow even the simplest directions. They also discuss strange internet ads for a new alcohol-free drink that claims to create an intoxicated feeling, before examining why politicians so often use grand, mythic language to manipulate people’s emotions.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

    Classic #213: The Motivation of Addiction

    08/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    Feb 14, 2015
    Adam and Drew examine drug addiction and the realities behind the motivation of addiction. The pair then jump into the recent Brian Williams controversy and discuss how some of what Williams may have done could be easily explained by examining human behavior. As the show wraps up they speak to a caller whose business partner's girlfriend is beginning to interfere with their business.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

    #2098 - Welcome to Fantasyland! | Part 1

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    Adam and Dr. Drew kick things off by questioning the idea that diversity is always a strength, then react to a bold Steve Hilton campaign ad for California governor. They also weigh in on how the media is responding to the Fauci diaries.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

    Classic #232 Racoon

    08/04/2026 | 44 mins.
    April 22, 2015
    Drew opens the show telling Adam about the recent multi-day war he has been waging against a raccoon that is trying to take over a wall in his home. They also talk about fads and how although they are an easy trap to fall into, some things are always timeless. As the show wraps up they take a listener phone call on vaccines.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

    #2097 - Adam Carolla Is Right Again! + Anne Hathaway Gives Mind-Numbing Speech | Part 2

    07/31/2026 | 51 mins.
    Adam and Dr. Drew react to Anne Hathaway’s confusing Human Rights Campaign speech and discuss why so many politicians and celebrities deliver speeches that sound meaningful without actually saying anything of substance.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Adam and Dr. Drew Show
Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky reunite the partnership that made Loveline a wild success and cultural touchstone. In each episode Adam and Drew take uncensored, nothing-off-limits, calls about sex, drug, medical and relationship issues. Dr. Drew brings the medicine while Adam's comedy and rants are the spoonful of sugar to make it go down.
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