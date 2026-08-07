April 22, 2015

Drew opens the show telling Adam about the recent multi-day war he has been waging against a raccoon that is trying to take over a wall in his home. They also talk about fads and how although they are an easy trap to fall into, some things are always timeless. As the show wraps up they take a listener phone call on vaccines.

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