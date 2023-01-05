Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky reunite the partnership that made Loveline a wild success and cultural touchstone. In each episode Adam and Drew take uncensored... More
  • #1714 Vegas Hotel Fires
    Adam and Drew compare Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau and how charming candidates getting elected are a product of chick think. They get into how COVID was an aerosol virus and the history of Vegas hotel fires. Please Support Our Sponsors: ZipRecruiter.com/ADS Babbel.com/ADS
    5/3/2023
    34:34
  • #1713 A Nation of Nosy Neighbors
    Adam and Drew break down the Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson situations and conclude that we live in a nation of nosy neighbors. Next, they take a call from someone who has questions about white supremacists. Please Support Our Sponsors: Simplisafe.com/ADAM2
    5/1/2023
    35:40
  • MasQlinity in the Modern Age (The Adam and Dr Drew Show Classics)
    Adam and Dr. Drew open the show discussing a declaration by the American Psychological Association labeling traditional masculinity to be 'harmful' and what that means for our society. The conversation then turns to some of the similarities that are emerging today with some of the social aspects of the 1980s. They also explore Adam's interview on The Adam Carolla Show with Leah Remini, and discuss their own personal experiences with Scientology. The guys put out a call on social media for followers of Qanon to call into the show to help them understand what they are always hearing about in the media.
    4/29/2023
    39:42
  • #1712 Mike Comes Into Money
    Drew tells Adam about the unaired pilot to 'All the Family' with a different cast. Adam remembers the episode where Meathead came into some money and demonstrates how an episode over 50 years old accurately predicted the future of today's political climate. Please Support Our Sponsors: AirDoctorPro.com Enter ADAM
    4/28/2023
    31:57
  • #1711 Adam vs UTLA
    Adam revisists the Twitter war he got into with the Unified Teachers of Los Angeles about school closures. He then questions who won in the long run with the new data we know today. Please Support Our Sponsors: HelloFresh.com/ads50 and use code: ads50
    4/26/2023
    33:24

About The Adam and Dr. Drew Show

Adam Carolla & Dr. Drew Pinsky reunite the partnership that made Loveline a wild success and cultural touchstone. In each episode Adam and Drew take uncensored, nothing-off-limits, calls about sex, drug, medical and relationship issues. Dr. Drew brings the medicine while Adam's comedy and rants are the spoonful of sugar to make it go down.
