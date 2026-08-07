A Senate committee voted along party lines to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress, and Senator Rand Paul is now asking the Justice Department to prosecute him. A newly released Los Angeles County Fire Department report has determined a Southern California Edison electrical tower sparked the deadly 2025 Eaton Fire in Altadena. NAACP Pasadena President Brandon Lamar joins Mimi Brown to shed light on what this means for the residents. And Whitney Houston's most iconic stage wardrobe, awards, and personal keepsakes are heading to auction Monday, with every dollar going to her legacy foundation.

From the Black Effect Podcast Network.

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