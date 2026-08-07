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The Breakfast Club

The Black Effect Podcast Network and iHeartPodcasts
Comedy
The Breakfast Club
Latest episode

5439 episodes

  • The Breakfast Club

    Fauci Held in Contempt of Congress, SoCal Edison Blamed for the Deadly Eaton Fire, and Whitney Houston's Iconic Wardrobe Heads to Auction

    08/07/2026 | 12 mins.
    A Senate committee voted along party lines to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress, and Senator Rand Paul is now asking the Justice Department to prosecute him. A newly released Los Angeles County Fire Department report has determined a Southern California Edison electrical tower sparked the deadly 2025 Eaton Fire in Altadena. NAACP Pasadena President Brandon Lamar joins Mimi Brown to shed light on what this means for the residents. And Whitney Houston's most iconic stage wardrobe, awards, and personal keepsakes are heading to auction Monday, with every dollar going to her legacy foundation.
    From the Black Effect Podcast Network.
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Breakfast Club

    DONKEY: Man Dressed As Grim Reaper Arrested After Staring At Patients From Hospital Rooftop

    08/06/2026 | 6 mins.
    Charlamagne Tha God Gives Donkey of The Day A Man Dressed As Grim Reaper Arrested After Staring At Patients From Hospital Rooftop. Listen for more.
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Breakfast Club

    FULL SHOW:  A$AP Rocky Gives Update On New Music From Rihanna + Diarra Killpatrick  Interview

    08/06/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Today on The Breakfast Club, Diarra Killpatrick Talks 'Diarra From Detroit' Season 2, Black Womanhood, Challenges of Producing, Confidence, Black Sitcoms. Plus, Charlamagne Tha God Gives Donkey of The Day A Man Dressed As Grim Reaper Arrested After Staring At Patients From Hospital Rooftop. Listen for more.
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Breakfast Club

    INTERVIEW: Diarra Killpatrick Talks 'Diarra From Detroit' Season 2, Black Womanhood, Challenges of Producing, Confidence, Black Sitcoms + More

    08/06/2026 | 42 mins.
    Today on The Breakfast Club, Diarra Killpatrick Talks 'Diarra From Detroit' Season 2, Black Womanhood, Challenges of Producing, Confidence, Black Sitcoms. Listen For More!
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Breakfast Club

    AG Blanche Wants Roe Gone For Good, Tupac's Alleged Shot-Caller Goes to Trial, and Whoopi on Her View Money

    08/06/2026 | 6 mins.
    Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was caught on a private recording telling faith leaders he wants the ruling that ended Roe v. Wade to become "permanent in every single state." Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man prosecutors say orchestrated the killing of Tupac Shakur, is set to stand trial Monday, nearly 30 years after the fatal Las Vegas drive-by. And Whoopi Goldberg says her paycheck as moderator of The View would shock most people.
    From the Black Effect Podcast Network.
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BreakfastClubPower1051FM
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Breakfast Club
The World's Most Dangerous Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, With DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, And Charlamagne Tha God!
Podcast website
Comedy

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