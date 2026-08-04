Mavis Staples is pure love and light. She grew up as part of the Staples Singers, a family whose powerful messages of peace rang loud and clear through times of civil unrest. Now, she has solidified worldwide respect and adoration as a solo artist. In this episode, Mavis treats us to many stories, from growing up in a big musical family, to staying strong through trying times, and how she spreads love through her music. She and Norah pay homage to Pops Staples with a rendition of “Friendship”, take on a gospel classic, and even get into the Christmas spirit!​ Recorded on 1/27/2022. Original airdate 10/24/22.

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