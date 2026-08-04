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77 episodes
- Mavis Staples is pure love and light. She grew up as part of the Staples Singers, a family whose powerful messages of peace rang loud and clear through times of civil unrest. Now, she has solidified worldwide respect and adoration as a solo artist. In this episode, Mavis treats us to many stories, from growing up in a big musical family, to staying strong through trying times, and how she spreads love through her music. She and Norah pay homage to Pops Staples with a rendition of “Friendship”, take on a gospel classic, and even get into the Christmas spirit! Recorded on 1/27/2022. Original airdate 10/24/22.
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- GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, bassist, and producer Meshell Ndegeocello has built a singular career and left a lasting influence on generations of artists. She joins Norah to talk about her James Baldwin project, following instinct, and the connection that comes from playing together in such close quarters. You’ll also hear captivating, bass-driven duets from this special session. Recorded 1/30/26.
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- FINNEAS joins Norah to talk about the organic beginnings that helped shape his remarkable career, from his own solo music to his lifelong creative partnership with his sister Billie Eilish. They also get into the original score he composed for Season 2 of Netflix’s BEEF. Together, they take on his breakthrough song “Ocean Eyes” like you’ve never heard it before, along with his song “Die Alone” and a Simon & Garfunkel classic, “Kathy’s Song.” Recorded 6/9/26.
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- GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, actor, and human rights advocate Allison Russell joins Norah for a conversation about their shared musical inspirations. Allison reflects on her powerful experience making her Broadway debut as Persephone in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, and dives into the music behind her third studio album, In the Hour of Chaos (which features Norah on “Really Real”). Tune in to hear powerful, exclusive duets from these two deeply connected artists. Recorded 3/5/25.
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- GRAMMY-nominated harpist and composer Brandee Younger joins Norah to talk about finding her voice on an instrument with deep history. They talk about the artists who opened the door for her sound and her serendipitous musical path. Brandee and Norah take on songs that feel intimate, soulful, and deeply connected. Recorded 9/19/25.
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About Norah Jones Is Playing Along
Norah Jones is a multi-GRAMMY winning singer and pianist who loves playing music with people, so she started her own podcast to do just that. Each episode, she sits down with a different guest for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation. Her guests come from all walks of life and every musical style and you never know where the songs will take them. So, come hang out in the studio. Norah Jones is Playing Along!Podcast website
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