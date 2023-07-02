Norah Jones is a multi-GRAMMY winning singer and pianist who loves playing music with people, so she started her own podcast to do just that. Each episode, she ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 17
Anoushka Shankar
Today we speak with the brilliant, world renowned sitar player, Anoushka Shankar, who happens to be Norah’s sister! Tune in for stories of the teen years when they first connected, the unique history with their father, Ravi Shankar, through their current GRAMMY night pajama hangs. You’ll hear the harmonious pairing of sitar and piano as they duet on a couple of Anoushka’s songs, one of Norah’s classics, and you won’t want to miss Norah's impromptu introduction to a traditional Indian Raga! Recorded 2/4/23.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/25/2023
1:33:19
Robert Glasper (Part 2)
In the second half of our first two-parter, we delve deeper into Norah and Robert’s shared roots. You’ll hear an unprecedented version of a Norah classic, one of Robert's songs off of his album Black Radio 2, and a very unexpected duet on one of the "greatest songs of all time”! Listen in to find out who Robert dreams of touring with - it might surprise you! Recorded 2/7/23.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/11/2023
45:59
Robert Glasper (Part 1)
A fellow piano player, songwriter and Texan, this episode with Robert Glasper was meant to be! Norah and Robert reminisce about their days at Performing Arts High Schools and band camp, and recollect all the alums that have inspired them from the start. They perform a stunning Radiohead cover, a recorded collaboration they’ve never played live together before, and a meditative composition by Duke Ellington. Get caught up in the walk down memory lane, and find out the advice they both got from their friend, Q-Tip! Recorded on 2/7/2023.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
3/28/2023
1:01:16
Emails Episode
On this week’s episode, Norah and Sarah check in with listeners to find out their dream guest and song ideas for the show. Tune in to hear some unexpected suggestions, and find out who was the most requested! The guest list is endless and the door is wide open! Recorded 3/6/23
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
3/14/2023
1:10:41
Bedouine
Los Angeles based Singer Songwriter Azniv Korkejian, aka Bedouine, has released 3 albums full of beautiful melodies and poignant lyrics. She comes from an Armenian family and has lived in Syria, Saudi Arabia, and all over the US. They dive into her unique songwriting process and find intimate harmonies as they perform Azniv's songs and cover one of her greatest inspirations, Nick Drake. Recorded on 11/15/2021.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Norah Jones is a multi-GRAMMY winning singer and pianist who loves playing music with people, so she started her own podcast to do just that. Each episode, she sits down with a different guest for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation. Her guests come from all walks of life and every musical style and you never know where the songs will take them. So, come hang out in the studio. Norah Jones is Playing Along!