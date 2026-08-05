Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten

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Welcome to Resonation Radio Episode 296! This week, Ferry Corsten brings you a fresh selection of progressive and electronic music featuring new tracks from Oliver Heldens, Estiva, Cubicore, Cassian & ARCO, MORTEN & David Guetta, GVN, and more. The episode also includes Ferry's brand-new collaboration with legendary producer Paul Oakenfold, "Metaverse," plus an update on his Australian tour before closing the show with Modea's "Part Of Me." Enjoy the music, and don't forget to like, share, and subscribe!



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Tracklist:

Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]

Suark - Step by Step [Central Station]

R3HAB & Orem - All I Am… [Universal]

Presi On & Kuuda - Go Back [X]

Braxton & Lauren L’aimant - Holding On (Icarus Remix) [Colorize]

Cubicore - Blue Monday [Catalystic]

Estiva - Via Balearia [Colorize]

Don’t Blink - Digital Animal [FCKNG SERIOUS]

Oliver Heldens, Kryder & The Young Punx - AEIOU [Heldeep]

Cassian & ARCO - Come To Life [Three Six Zero]

MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]

Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse [Perfecto]

GVN - Forever [Enhanced Progressive]

Motez - Just You [Sweat It Out!]

Modea - Part Of Me [Musical Freedom]