Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten

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325 episodes
- Subscribe at http://www.youtube.com/ferrycorsten
Check out my tour dates, merchandise & more: https://linktr.ee/ferrycorstenofficial
Get my Trance DJ Masterclass: https://djtips.co/ferry-course
This week, we've got an hour packed with melodic house, progressive and trance, featuring brand-new music from Joris Voorn, Kevin de Vries, Innellea, Eli & Fur, YOTTO, Mathame and many more.
Plus, Ferry closes the show with his brand-new collaboration alongside Leon Bolier & Mostly Cloudy – "Bring Me Back To Life", out August 14 on Flashover Recordings. Turn it up and enjoy the journey!
Links:
http://www.ferrycorsten.com
http://www.instagram.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.twitter.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.facebook.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.tiktok.com/ferrycorstenofficial
Tracklist:
Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]
Something Good & YOTTO - Good Time (Clothes Off) [Odd One Out]
mölly, OCULA & Richard Walters - feeling something [Enhanced]
PARISI - For You [Warner]
Joris Voorn - Horizon (Eelke Kleijn Remix) [Spectrum]
Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman, Kevin de Vries feat. Luxtides - Before You Go [Core]
Eli & Fur - Ceremony (SCRIPT Remix) [Boom]
Mathame feat. Bonn - Follow [Neo-Mathame]
ALLKNIGHT & L.GU - I Found You [Colorize]
Innellea - Bounce Music [Belonging]
aname feat. Emelie Hollow - Sirens [Enhanced]
DJ Cosmic Dream - Ocean Blue [Insignia]
Ferry Corsten, Leon Bolier & Mostly Cloudy - Bring Me Back To Life [Flashover]
- Subscribe at http://www.youtube.com/ferrycorsten
Check out my tour dates, merchandise & more: https://linktr.ee/ferrycorstenofficial
Get my Trance DJ Masterclass: https://djtips.co/ferry-course
Welcome to Resonation Radio Episode 296! This week, Ferry Corsten brings you a fresh selection of progressive and electronic music featuring new tracks from Oliver Heldens, Estiva, Cubicore, Cassian & ARCO, MORTEN & David Guetta, GVN, and more. The episode also includes Ferry's brand-new collaboration with legendary producer Paul Oakenfold, "Metaverse," plus an update on his Australian tour before closing the show with Modea's "Part Of Me." Enjoy the music, and don't forget to like, share, and subscribe!
Links:
http://www.ferrycorsten.com
http://www.instagram.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.twitter.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.facebook.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.tiktok.com/ferrycorstenofficial
Tracklist:
Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]
Suark - Step by Step [Central Station]
R3HAB & Orem - All I Am… [Universal]
Presi On & Kuuda - Go Back [X]
Braxton & Lauren L’aimant - Holding On (Icarus Remix) [Colorize]
Cubicore - Blue Monday [Catalystic]
Estiva - Via Balearia [Colorize]
Don’t Blink - Digital Animal [FCKNG SERIOUS]
Oliver Heldens, Kryder & The Young Punx - AEIOU [Heldeep]
Cassian & ARCO - Come To Life [Three Six Zero]
MORTEN & David Guetta - La Révolution [Future Rave]
Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse [Perfecto]
GVN - Forever [Enhanced Progressive]
Motez - Just You [Sweat It Out!]
Modea - Part Of Me [Musical Freedom]
- Subscribe at http://www.youtube.com/ferrycorsten
Check out my tour dates, merchandise & more: https://linktr.ee/ferrycorstenofficial
Get my Trance DJ Masterclass: https://djtips.co/ferry-course
This week, Ferry Corsten brings you another hour of the finest progressive, trance and melodic electronic music, featuring brand-new tracks from Adriatique, Josh Baker & Poppy Baskcomb, Axwell, R3HAB, Daniel Wanrooy, Somyu, Steve Brian x talkofthetown and more.
Ferry also shares stories from a family trip to Efteling, previews his upcoming performances at the Nijmeegse Vierdaagse and Document Open Air in Bristol (including a special B2B with Markus Schulz), and gives an update on the brand-new lyric-inspired merchandise now available in his webshop.
Links:
http://www.ferrycorsten.com
http://www.instagram.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.twitter.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.facebook.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.tiktok.com/ferrycorstenofficial
Tracklist:
Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]
Jochem Hamerling - Please It [La Guarderia]
Adriatique, rhys from the sticks - Coming Home [X]
R3HAB - The Last Dance [Universal]
Steve Brian x talkofthetown - Iguana Party [FSOE]
Somyu - Mangata [Elpida]
Ginchy & Tellur - Echoes [Zerothree Music]
Leonard A & Levitate - Caramel [Argento]
Josh Baker x Poppy Baskcomb - My Place [Baker's Dozen]
Arielle Free - Acid Love [Size]
Daniel Wanrooy - Burned [ASOT]
Brent Rix - Why Not Now [Elpida]
Axwell - Whatever Turns You On [Axtone]
Paul Oakenfold & Ferry Corsten - Metaverse [Perfecto]
- RESONATION #294
Subscribe at http://www.youtube.com/ferrycorsten
Check out my tour dates, merchandise & more: https://linktr.ee/ferrycorstenofficial
Get my Trance DJ Masterclass: https://djtips.co/ferry-course
Links:
http://www.ferrycorsten.com
http://www.instagram.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.twitter.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.facebook.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.tiktok.com/ferrycorstenofficial
Tracklist:
Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]
Propellar - When I Miss You [Enhanced Chill]
Adam Ten - I Never Knew [Defected]
Scorz - Carry Me [Armada]
EBENEZER, Lovlee & Ruben de Ronde - On My Skin [A State Of Trance]
Mees Salomé & mölly - transmission [Colorize]
Estiva - Via Balearia [Colorize]
CamelPhat & Volkoder - Unique Moment [When Stars Align]
Goodboys & Korolova - The Present [Captive Soul]
Charles D x TMPR x Inner City - Good Life [Armada]
Baset & Bittermind - Feel Good [1001]
Solace - Perception (KREAM Edit) [LiquidLab]
Axwell - Whatever Turns You On [Axtone]
ID - ID [?]
Armin van Buuren & Adam Beyer - No Mercy [Armada]
- Subscribe at http://www.youtube.com/ferrycorsten
Check out my tour dates, merchandise & more: https://linktr.ee/ferrycorstenofficial
Get my Trance DJ Masterclass: https://djtips.co/ferry-course
Welcome to episode 293 of Resonation Radio!
This week, Ferry Corsten brings you another hour of the finest progressive, trance and melodic electronic music featuring new tracks from Jerro, Ruben de Ronde, Joris Voorn, ARTY, Craig Connelly, Giuseppe Ottaviani and many more.
The show also includes Ferry's latest tour update as he heads to Lost Minds Festival in Newcastle and 90's Fest in Sheffield.
Links:
http://www.ferrycorsten.com
http://www.instagram.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.twitter.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.facebook.com/ferrycorsten
http://www.tiktok.com/ferrycorstenofficial
Tracklist:
Ferry Corsten - Connect (Intro Edit) [Flashover]
Jerro - Reason Why [TH3RD Brain]
EBENEZER, Sarah de Warren & Ruben de Ronde - On My Skin [Armada]
Milksklim, Duce, sunset - Meant To Be [Enhanced Chill]
Huminal & Alter Ekko - Darkness In Me [ZeroThree]
Shapov & Swanky Tunes - Wild & Free [Watergate]
ARTY x Laidback Luke feat. James Hersy - Lost In The Crowd [Armada]
Scott Forshaw & Higher State - Addict [Neoncode]
Solace - Symphonies [LiquidLab]
Joris Voorn & Funk D’Void - Diabla [Spectrum]
SCRIPT - London to New York [Rendezvous]
Ferry Corsten feat. Chris Howard - Total Eclipse (UUFO’s The Darkest Side Remix) [Flashover]
Craig Connelly & Dani Sylvia - Something Real [Enhanced]
SØNIN - Dreamin [Enhanced Progressive]
Giuseppe Ottaviani & Dicosis - Run Away [A State Of Trance]
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About Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten
Known for always pushing the envelope in the dance music scene, Resonation will be broadcast from a full studio set up and provides Ferry Corsten with the perfect platform to give his fans a broader perspective of electronic music. Exploring genres within the dance world, Resonation represents a diversity of dance music ranging from melodic techno to trance, and everything in between. Showcasing Ferry’s position as a tastemaker and highlighting the vast spectrum of sounds that influence him as an artist, Ferry’s expert programming will display his wealth of musical inspiration, alongside the freshest cuts that have resonated with his audience.Podcast website
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Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten
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