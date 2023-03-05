Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten
Known for always pushing the envelope in the dance music scene, Resonation will be broadcast from a full studio set up and provides Ferry Corsten with the perfe... More
  • Resonation Radio #127
    In episode 127 of Resonation Radio we play a lot of great new music. Join the #RESONATION every Wednesday at 8 P.M. CEST! Tracklist: 1. Ferry Corsten - Resonation Radio #127
    5/3/2023
    59:47
  • Resonation Radio #126
    In episode 126 of Resonation Radio, new music by ARTBAT, Kölsch, Ilan Bluestone, yours truly and many more. Join the #RESONATION every Wednesday at 8 P.M. CEST! Tracklist: 1. Ferry Corsten - Resonation Radio #126
    4/26/2023
    59:59
  • Resonation Radio #125
    In episode 125 of Resonation Radio, new music by Tinlicker, Ruben de Ronde, Laura van Dam & many more. Join the #RESONATION every Wednesday at 8 P.M. CEST! Tracklist: 1. Ferry Corsten - Resonation Radio #125
    4/19/2023
    57:10
  • Resonation Radio #124
    In episode 124 of Resonation Radio, new music by Armin van Buuren, HI-LO, Farius and many more. Join the #RESONATION every Wednesday at 8 P.M. CEST! Tracklist: 1. Ferry Corsten - Resonation Radio #124
    4/12/2023
    59:53
  • Resonation Radio #123
    In episode 123 of Resonation Radio, new music by ARTY, Giuseppe Ottaviani, yours truly and many more. Join the #RESONATION every Wednesday at 8 P.M. CEST! Tracklist: 1. Ferry Corsten - Resonation Radio #123
    4/5/2023
    58:44

About Resonation Radio by Ferry Corsten

Known for always pushing the envelope in the dance music scene, Resonation will be broadcast from a full studio set up and provides Ferry Corsten with the perfect platform to give his fans a broader perspective of electronic music. Exploring genres within the dance world, Resonation represents a diversity of dance music ranging from melodic techno to trance, and everything in between. Showcasing Ferry’s position as a tastemaker and highlighting the vast spectrum of sounds that influence him as an artist, Ferry’s expert programming will display his wealth of musical inspiration, alongside the freshest cuts that have resonated with his audience.
