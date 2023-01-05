Dirtybird Radio debuts a brand new show. Picking up right where 6 years of "Claude VonStroke presents the Birdhouse" left off, the new show debuts now! Our bra... More
Dirtybird Radio 393 - Ninetoes
Celebrated producer Ninetoes shares a set with Dirtybird Radio ahead of his appearance at Dirtybird CampINN where he will be closing out the whole festival weekend from Claude's Cove. Hear some brand new tracks and a few of his current favorites in a set that keeps the energy pumping from beginning to end.
VR warm-up set:Rodney Dinkles - "Welcome Dance" [Dirtybird Records]Ben Sterling feat. Superchumbo - "All Over My Body" [Diynamic]Cassi - "Request" [Hot Creations]Kollektiv Turmstrasse - "YAP (Perel Remix)" [Not Sorry Music]Ninetoes guest set:Weird. - AburayaNinetoes - RaaneeSerite - Ela Quer FunkNinetoes - Bahan Andruss -Toma Que TomaThe Upbeats - We Don't Lie (Body Ocean Remix)Ninetoes - Cha Cha Cha (Ninetoes Edit)Ninetoes - Paper ThinSkrillex - Rumble
5/29/2023
1:00:05
Dirtybird Radio 392 - Shermanology
Dirtybird Radio continues the countdown to CampINN with the Dutch siblings duo Shermanology. They pack in a special guest set full of funky originals and unreleased tracks -- a mere sampling of what to expect when they play the Dirtybird CampINN pre-party on June 8th.
VR warm-up set:Na7an - "Candyland" [Dirtybird Birdfeed]Codes - "I'm Dead (Wet Velvet Remix)" [Holy Molé]Bassment - "Fine Day" [My Techno Weighs A Ton]Maya Jane Coles - "In2u" [I/AM/ME]Shermanology guest set:Shermanology - Oeh (Unreleased)Mek mi Dance(Unreleased)Shermanology - Show Me Love (Unreleased)D’Angelo -Brown Sugar Shermanology Rework (unreleased)Shermanology - Hijos de la noche (Unreleased)Shermanology - Right Here (Unreleased)Shermanology - Deez-Aya (Solanauts)Shermanology & The Godfather ft Tony Sherman - Can't let go (D’eaupe Demand)Shermanology - F.U.N.K.Y.(Unreleased)Shermanology ft Anokhabeats- La India (Unreleased)
5/22/2023
1:00:05
Dirtybird Radio 391 - Barclay Crenshaw
Dirtybird CampINN is now less than a month away and thus begins the Dirtybird CampINN Mix Series on Dirtybird Radio -- featuring guest artists from the festival lineup every week until we all soak it up in Orlando. Maestro of otherworldly bass, Barclay Crenshaw gets things started on this episode as we take a dive into his legendary Wakaan Festival set from 2022.
New music from Dirtybird: Shadow Child & Claude VonStroke - "Steel Thing" [Dirtybird Records]Mike Kerrigan - "g2g" [Dirtybird Records]Barclay Crenshaw guest set:Lets Fly Away - Bobby “Boris” Picket & The Crypt KickersGas Pedal - Sage The Gemini (Super Future Flip)Bang Bang - UZRose Gold Stripper Pole (feat 2. Chainz) - kenTheManBiggest Alley Oop - QuavoThrow Some D’s (bootleg) - TsouFreddy K - SoduhJobs - City GirlsCry Baby - Patrick BrianCrushed - KursaHarambe - Shiny ThingsSpiral - CescoRude - Covert GardenWTE - Trex, TeejShots - Lamont & Grim Stickers - (Doctor Jeep 160 Edit)Octo - Deft, Lewis JamesWAMP - Clipse (dope white label)Watch This - Lavier & SubtleBuoy - ToadfaceFukk Sleep - A$AP Rocky feat FKA TwigsHumble - DeftLunar Eclipsed - Strategy, VisagesMotorola (ONHEll Remix) - Multi & SNMNoxious - LYNYHardballOG - ??Mcdonalds (Barclay Crenshaw remix) - Yung SkrrtTamarack - SnuffyMicro (Toadface Remix) - KursaCensored - EntaNo Man - EneiInfinity (888) - Joey Bada$$, XXXTentacion
5/15/2023
1:00:07
Dirtybird Radio 390 - Claude VonStroke
With just a few dates remaining on the road, Claude VonStroke himself steps in to wrap up the Dirtybird Players Tour takeover series on Dirtybird Radio. Hear some of his latest dancefloor weapons and a few upcoming Dirtybird releases in an exclusive set that'll really tickle your feathers.
VR warm-up set:DJ Minx - "The Throne" [Higher Ground]Raxon - "The Cage Of Love" [Ellum]Edgvr Romero - "Elevator" [Artichokes Are Yellow]Deefo - "Take Control" [Dirtybird Records]Claude VonStroke guest set:A chance - Angelo Ferrari My Bank - Ragie BanChupala - Havoc & LawnEl Rey - ContribeDifferent Side - Michael BibiDeeper- Jaksan Steel Thing - Shadow Child & Claude VonStrokeCha Cha Cha - Malik MustacheLondon Town - Arad MaorLiquid Dreams - Mike Kerrigan Tell Me Something - Plastic RobotsPenguin Hit Squad - N898 & Mike Kerrigan (Claude VonStroke Remix)
5/8/2023
1:00:08
Dirtybird Radio 389 - Arnold & Lane
After joining the Dirtybird Players Tour for a couple of dates in Southern California, the dancefloor-slaying duo Arnold & Lane take over Dirtybird Radio with a set full of brand new music. Check out what they've been up to in the studio as they cue up a crop of upcoming tracks and unreleased originals.
VR warm-up set:Body Ocean - "Yes Sir" [Dirtybird Records]Esprit Divers - "Sanasana (Theus Mago & Moises Remix)" [Duro]FOOLiE - "Limbo" [Way Way Records]Plastic Robots - "Tell Me Something" [Dirtybird Records]Arnold & Lane guest set:A&L - IDA&L - IDA&L - Hello Sweetheart [Club Sweat]A&L - Rhythm In Us [Club Sweat] A&L - IDA&L - IDA&L - IDA&L - IDA&L - IDA&L - That's House Music [Dirtybird]
Dirtybird Radio debuts a brand new show. Picking up right where 6 years of "Claude VonStroke presents the Birdhouse" left off, the new show debuts now! Our brand new host, Victoria Rawlins introduces guests and friends of the flock as we explore all the different paths and sonic flavors of Dirtybird Records from alternative bass music to funk based house and electronica. Victoria became part of the family over the pandemic with her twitch streaming show on the Dirtybird network called "Psychic Bassline." Claude VonStroke will still be a part of the behind the scenes activity and provide mixes for the show as well as many other guests and friends of the label from around the world.