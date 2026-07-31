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536 episodes
- Cafius is a prolific producer, DJ and artist whose tracks have landed him on the international stage with releases on some of the most renowned labels in electronic music. On this episode of Dirtybird Radio, he takes to the decks to unleash some of his own unreleased gems and favorite selects including a couple Dirtybird classics.
VR warm-up set:
Kelly Cappuccio - "Penny" [Baikonur Recordings]
Blank Sense, FRANCO BA - "Goddamn" [Diynamic]
IVAN. - "In My Mind" [Retail Records]
FeelGood - "Dirty Fly" [DIRTYBIRD]
Cafius guest set:
Shilla - Jumpin [Madminds]
Claude VonStroke - EYE I EYE [Dirtybird]
Catta x Altera - Disco Biscuits [unrelease]
R3HAB, AFROJACK - Louder For The People (Eli & Dani x Stylo Remix) [Tomorrowland Music]
Cafius, Gabss, Victoria Rawlins - Hourglass [EXE AUDIO]
Raxon - Vision Mission [Lone Romantic]
Christian Nielsen - Baby Girl [Ellum]
Kiko, Olivier Giacomotto - id [unrelease]
justin jay – hit it [Dirtybird]
Hills, Shilla - ID [unrelease]
Dusty Kid - Kore (Cafius Remix) [Dear Deer Records]
Oliver Huntemann - 37 Degrees (ID Remix) [Confused Recordings]
Dirtybird Radio 538 - Mike Kerrigan at Dirtybird Campout x Northern Nights Music Festival07/24/2026 | 1hTo celebrate the release of his recent six-track EP out on Benthouse Records, Mike Kerrigan relives his Bird Bath set from last weekend's Dirtybird Campout x Northern Nights Music Festival. Check out this episode on YouTube to see the video of his performance!
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- Dirtybird Campout & Northern Nights Music Festival is upon us! So Baby Weight takes to the Dirtybird Radio decks to pre-game with everyone on their way to the Redwoods. Expect to hear some of her favorite Dirtybird tracks, a few originals and a couple unreleased treats. And for the festival-goers, don't miss Baby Weight's Bird Bath set on Friday at 4pm
VR warm-up set:
Audiojack - "Dizzy Heights" [Gruuv]
Radio Slave - "Stay Out All Night (Carl Cox Remix)" [Rekids]
DJ Minx & Hilit Kolet - "Spin, Sin, Slay" [Snatch! Records]
DJ Glen, Drop Dealer - "Perigosa" [DISCOTECH]
VNSSA, Walker & Royce - "Activate" [EMPIRE]
Baby Weight guest set:
Baby Weight & Mz Worthy - Sundown [RDA Records]
Will Clarke & Nick Monaco - Like a Girl [Dirtybird]
Ardalan - Baba Cosmo [Dirtybird]
Justin Martin & Mikey Lion - Prrrrfct [What to Do]
Silva Bumpa - Hypa [Room Two Recordings]
Wyatt Marshall & OMNOM - Hustler [Dirtybird]
Young Franco - London Massive (ft. General Levy) [Mandatory Music]
Baby Weight - Holding On (U + I) [UTOPIA]
Walker & Royce - Uh Oh [Dirtybird]
Baby Weight - Slay 4 Me (ft. Jesse Fields) [HE.SHE.THEY]
Smalltown DJs - Only You [Dirtybird]
Baby Weight - Back to Yesterday [Young Art]
- For this midsummer session, Switzerland's Ustrell takes over Dirtybird Radio with a guest mix featuring some of his favorite selections and a couple of his own tracks coming hot off the press.
VR warm-up set:
XFDS - "Vibration" [Qwerk]
Mike Kerrigan - "PTO" [Benthouse Records]
Carabetta - "Wurst Behavior" [SNOE]
Joëlla Jackson - "Performance" [Moan]
Ustrell guest set:
Max Kaluza – Only You (Original Mix)
Ustrell – Börds (Original Mix)
ITAYGA, Naama Gali, Omer – Desert Hum (Original Mix)
DJ Cobra Cat – Nausea (Groove People Records)
Sacha Robotti, Alex Hooper – I'm Having Fun (Original Mix)
Mr. V, Fedde Le Grand – Back & Forth feat. Mr. V (Tony Romera)
Des & Del – Flying Like A Dragon (Original Mix)
Harry Romero – What What (Original Mix)
Jimi Jules – Speed Meditation (Original Mix)
Kolombo, YAME – Let's Fun (Original Mix)
Ustrell – Jack Is Busy (Original Mix)
- Both masters at crafting big bassy house tunes, Body Ocean and Matsu have teamed up for a new release on Dirtybird and now they're celebrating the upcoming EP with a huge set of originals, unreleased tracks and dancefloor heaters right here on Dirtybird Radio.
VR warm-up set:
Most Some - "Mustang" [Baikonur Recordings]
Kokoro - "Limits (Wild Dark, ariaano Remix)" [Beats On Time]
Ustrell - "Börds" [Slothacid]
Max Low - "Feeling Fine" [Retail Records]
Body Ocean & Matsu guest set:
Cour T. – Last Human Error [Revival New York]
TOM KENCH feat. BLK&WHT. – Whatcha Gonna Do [Box of Cats]
Silvie Loto – Get Up [Cuttin' Headz]
La Madone – Pop That Cat [House Delivery]
Dino Lenny – Not About The Volume (Tiger Stripes Remix) [Rekids]
Albert Marzinotto feat. Kelli-Leigh – More Beats More Love [TILL:AM Records]
Frits Wentink & DJ BORING – Oil Coony [Bobby Donny]
KH – Only Human [Text Records]
Harry Romero – Renegades [Black Book Records]
Justin Martin – Eye of the Storm [What To Do]
SBTRKT – New Dorp, New York v2 (Body Ocean Bootleg)
Omicasa (Craze & Matsu) – Is It All [Rules Don't Apply Records]
Four Tet – Baby (Tony Romera Remix) [Text Records]
Will Sass, Benni Ola & STYRO – Bonita [GOTTA MOVE]
Disclosure – When A Fire Starts To Burn (Acapella) [PMR / Island Records]
Baby Weight & Mz Worthy – Sundown [Rules Don't Apply Records]
Body Ocean & Matsu feat. Gear – No Cure (Unreleased)
2Phargon – Feel A Little Strange [Dirtybird]
Matsu – Manifest [Wagyu Records] (Forthcoming)
Body Ocean & Matsu – Fall To The Ceiling [Dirtybird]
Josi Devil – No More [Nervous Horizons]
Flava D & Stush – Energy (Body Ocean Remix) (Unreleased)
Body Ocean & Matsu – Pulse [Dirtybird]
Body Ocean & Born Dirty – ID (Unreleased)
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About Dirtybird Radio
Dirtybird Radio debuts a brand new show. Picking up right where 6 years of "Claude VonStroke presents the Birdhouse" left off, the new show debuts now! Our brand new host, Victoria Rawlins introduces guests and friends of the flock as we explore all the different paths and sonic flavors of Dirtybird Records from alternative bass music to funk based house and electronica. Victoria became part of the family over the pandemic with her twitch streaming show on the Dirtybird network called "Psychic Bassline." Claude VonStroke will still be a part of the behind the scenes activity and provide mixes for the show as well as many other guests and friends of the label from around the world.Podcast website
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