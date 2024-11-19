Episode 54: Material Issue’s “International Pop Overthrow” (1991)

In this episode, we shine a spotlight on the power-pop trio Material Issue and their iconic debut album, “International Pop Overthrow.” Released in 1991, this album is brimming with infectious hooks, jangly guitars, and frontman Jim Ellison’s heartfelt lyrics. We explore the band’s origins, their rise in the Chicago circuit, and the creation of their cult-classic debut, which features standout tracks like “Valerie Loves Me,” “Diane,” and “Renee Remains the Same.” Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the band, this episode is a celebration of “International Pop Overthrow” and its place in pop music history. ********************* EARLY ACCESS FOR PATREON SUBSCRIBERS! If you like what we do at Accelerated Culture Podcast, please consider supporting us on Patreon for only $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/AcceleratedCulturePodcast *********************** Theme music: “Dancing Underwater (Instrumental Version)” by I'MIN, licensed through Epidemic Sound.