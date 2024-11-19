Episode 54: Material Issue’s “International Pop Overthrow” (1991)
In this episode, we shine a spotlight on the power-pop trio Material Issue and their iconic debut album, “International Pop Overthrow.” Released in 1991, this album is brimming with infectious hooks, jangly guitars, and frontman Jim Ellison’s heartfelt lyrics. We explore the band’s origins, their rise in the Chicago circuit, and the creation of their cult-classic debut, which features standout tracks like “Valerie Loves Me,” “Diane,” and “Renee Remains the Same.” Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the band, this episode is a celebration of “International Pop Overthrow” and its place in pop music history.
EARLY ACCESS FOR PATREON SUBSCRIBERS! If you like what we do at Accelerated Culture Podcast, please consider supporting us on Patreon for only $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/AcceleratedCulturePodcast
Theme music: “Dancing Underwater (Instrumental Version)” by I'MIN, licensed through Epidemic Sound.
Episode 53: Talk Talk’s “Laughing Stock” (1991)
This week marks a tonal shift as we explore Talk Talk’s fifth and final studio album, “Laughing Stock.” We begin by examining Mark Hollis and Talk Talk’s career and evolution over the course of their first four albums, moving from New Romantic pop stars to post-rock pioneers, culminating in a track-by-track deep dive into this lesser-known but widely influential album. Join us on a musical journey of Biblical proportions.
Episode 52: Jesus Jones’ “Doubt” (1991)
We continue our series on the best alternative albums of 1991 with Jesus Jones’ landmark 1991 album “Doubt.” Combining driving rock bass and guitars with dance-inspired beats and creative use of samples, “Doubt” beautifully captures the essence of 1991, evoking the atmosphere and emotions of a new decade when it seemed anything was possible.
Episode 51: One-Hit Wonders of 1991 (LIVE for International Podcast Day)
In honor of #InternationalPodcastDay2024, Laurie & Scott free went LIVE for this week's episode on One-Hit Wonders of 1991.
Coming soon! Episode 51 LIVE for International Podcast Day
Laurie & Scott Free will be podcasting LIVE this week for #InternationalPodcastDay2024! We'll be live video podcasting on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 3:30pm EDT. If you want to watch us live, you have to register. Register now for FREE at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/international-podcast-day-2024
Thanks to our friends at Poduty Live Events for organizing this event for a second year!
