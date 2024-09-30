Janda and Christian talk Alice Cooper, Hollywood, and "Guitarmonies!"
In this bonus episode of the Behind the Song podcast, host Janda and music producer Christian Lane, who also happens to be her husband, delve into the fascinating world of Alice Cooper, exploring the stories and influences that didn't make it into the main episode, "When Alice Cooper stopped playing nice." From Cooper's friendship with Groucho Marx to his pivotal role in saving the iconic Hollywood sign, join Janda and Christian as they uncover the layers of creativity and innovation that have kept Alice Cooper a staple in the music industry for decades.
When Alice Cooper stopped playing nice
Without a doubt, he’s one of the most fascinating artists on the rock timeline. In fact, Alice Cooper has done such an incredible job of making sure that rock has an enduring spectacle element to it, of being kind of the embodiment of the freaky side of rock, that it’s hard to imagine that there wasn’t ever an Alice Cooper on stage somewhere, snakes, guillotines, electric chairs and all. But of course there was, and it took a while for Alice Cooper’s brand of entertainment to catch hold. When the Billion Dollar Babies album was released in 1973, Alice Cooper topped the charts, the world finally catching up with the idea that glam rock could be the vehicle for a brutal caricature, a theatrical madman, an entertainer who has also come to be known as one of the nicest guys in rock. So it’s funny that one of the hits on that album is about not playing nice anymore in favor of letting one’s freak flag fly. Let’s dig into the story of “No More Mister Nice Guy” in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
Tears For Fears’ timeless dystopian hit
It sounds like summer, but the lyrics address serious issues in a way that made it a timeless classic. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears became a worldwide smash hit when it was released in 1985, during the Cold War between the US and Russia, but over time it has proven itself to be evergreen on a range of concerns, from the environment to dictatorship. It has been covered by over 140 artists, including Don Henley, who inspired the shimmery sound of the song with his hit, "The Boys Of Summer." And, incredibly, it was written at the last minute, the very last song to make it to the band’s second album. Let’s get into why this song has had such a lasting impact in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
How reflection is Bob Seger’s superpower
It’s a song that finds a center in growing older, by an artist who wrote many of his best songs from a nostalgic viewpoint. In fact, the very title of “Against The Wind” by Bob Seger came from his highschool days, running track and cross country, a runner’s phrase that stuck with Seger and perfectly described how he saw his own life as a road-worn musician, maturing out on the road. The title track of his eleventh studio album - his only album to go to #1 on the album chart - it is one of the best examples of how Seger used his own life’s journey to get to certain personal truths that everyone can sing along to. Let’s look back into “Against The Wind” in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
Steve Miller Band, The Joker, and the "pompatous" of love
It’s the song that put the word “pompatous” into our collective consciousness, a made-up word that was actually a mishearing of ANOTHER made up word. But it sounds great in “The Joker,” proving once again that in rock and roll, if it sounds good no one will bat an eyelash to question it. In fact, “The Joker” was the Steve Miller Band’s first number one hit on the Billboard singles chart, and we’ve been singing along to it since 1973. Let’s get into the story of this ever-popular song in this episode of the Behind The Song podcast.
Dig into the lyrics of classic rock songs and the storytellers that created them in "Behind The Song," a podcast of essays by The Drive's Janda Lane. Hear what was happening behind the scenes while some of the most iconic songs in rock history were being written.