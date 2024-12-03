Typical Tuesday Night || A Taylor Swift Podcast

Send us a textIsn't it just so pretty to think, all along there were some invisible strings tying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together?! Today the girls are sharing all the invisible strings that connect Taylor and Travis together throughout the years. From specific lyrics that Taylor has written that fit perfectly for Travis, times they'd met people in each other's lives, and crazy coincidences of things happening on her tours, this episode will leave you feeling all the feels about how they are meant to be.Taylor and Travis || Taylor Swift Boyfriend || Swifties || Taylor Swift Podcast || Pop CultureSupport the showFollow along to hear a new Taylor Swift related episode every single Tuesday.Follow Us On Social Media:Typical Tuesday Night Podcast @typicaltuesdaynight.podcastKarli @everyday_ellisJess @jess.taitJoin our Patreon for bonus episodes and exclusive Taylor Swift group chat!Shop Our Merch!Feel free to contact us at [email protected]
30:17
Tossing Panties In The Pool?! || FOLKLORE MISHEARD LYRICS
Send us a textNeed a good laugh?! The girls have you covered because today they are doing one of the most requested episodes....misheard lyrics! Today Karli and Jess are sharing your hilarious and baffling misheard lyrics from the Taylor Swift Folklore album. Did people really think Taylor said "toilet"? And why does the word "marvelous" sound like "motherless" to so many people? You'll laugh your way through today's fun episode and realize how common misheard lyrics really are! Don't forget to follow the podcast on social media to submit your misheard lyrics during future episodes.Taylor Swift || Folklore Album || Misheard Lyrics || Taylor Swift Misheard Lyrics || Taylor Swift Songs || Swifties || Music Commentary
26:37
Cardigan Music Video Easter Eggs and Analysis
Send us a textTaylor Swift only released one music video during the folklore era and today the girls are chatting all about the cardigan music video. Sharing the easter eggs they found and analyzing the storyline along the way, Karli and Jess even have a big "ah-ha" moment in the middle of the episode that you won't want to miss. Don't forget to hit that follow button to not miss any future episodes surrounding easter eggs and music video deep dives.Taylor Swift Music Video || Cardigan Music Video || Taylor Swift Easter Egg || Folklore Era || Taylor Swift Podcast
49:50
The Eras Tour Returns, Sabrina Carpenter Joins Taylor, New Tour Outfits, Chief Games, Grammy Nominations, The Errors Tour, Travis and Taylor, and More
Send us a textIt has been awhile, but the girls are back with another news roundup! Today they talk about the return of the Eras Tour including the Miami, NOLA, and Indy shows. Surprise songs, errors, nods to Travis, Sabrina Carpenter, and new Eras Tour outfits are all discussed on the podcast. Karli and Jess also share their initial reactions to the Grammy Nomination announcements including whether they think TTPD will win Album of the Year. Find out all this and more on the latest news episode on the best Taylor Swift Podcast.Taylor Swift News || Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce || Eras Tour || Sabrina Carpenter || Rep TV || Grammy Nominations || The Tortured Poets Department
50:04
Folklore Draft
Send us a textThe girls couldn't do a folklore series without doing their album song draft! So today they battle it out for their favorite songs on the Folklore Taylor Swift album to create their perfect team of songs. Who will end up with My Tears Ricochet or August?! Listen to find out and then head to Instagram to vote for which team you would prefer!Taylor Swift Podcast || Folklore || Swiftie || Music Commentary || Pop Culture
About Typical Tuesday Night || A Taylor Swift Podcast
Join Junior Jewels Co Hosts Karli and Jess every Tuesday as they keep you up to date on all things Taylor Swift! Discussing her music and eras, from muses to conspiracies, tea and the latest news, these girls will be your swiftie guides to keep you in the know.Follow us on Instagram for more updates @typicaltuesdaynight.podcast