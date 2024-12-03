Join Junior Jewels Co Hosts Karli and Jess every Tuesday as they keep you up to date on all things Taylor Swift! Discussing her music and eras, from muses to co...

About Typical Tuesday Night || A Taylor Swift Podcast

Join Junior Jewels Co Hosts Karli and Jess every Tuesday as they keep you up to date on all things Taylor Swift! Discussing her music and eras, from muses to conspiracies, tea and the latest news, these girls will be your swiftie guides to keep you in the know.Follow us on Instagram for more updates @typicaltuesdaynight.podcast