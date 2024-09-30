Podcasts Music Ebro in the Morning Podcast

Ebro in the Morning Podcast

Ebro, Laura Stylez and Rosenberg share their thoughts on everything from music, relationships, politics and more Monday - Friday 5am - 10am ET.

Available Episodes 5 of 100 HOT 97 Turkey Drive + White-Ish Wednesday (11/20/24) Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg host HOT 97's flagship program "Ebro In The Morning!" On today's episode 11/20/24 - HOT 97 Turkey Drive, Luther Vandross Doc, Trump’s Cabinet Picks, Elon Musk Fan Calls In, White-Ish Wednesday, and much more! All that and more on Ebro In The Morning! To be a part of Freedom Friday email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. -------- 1:33:19

Trump Dance Phenomenon + Jail Isn't Fun (11/19/24) Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg host HOT 97's flagship program "Ebro In The Morning!" On today's episode 11/19/24 - Boyz II Men Documentary, Turkey Drive Snafu, Jail Isn’t Fun, the Trump Dance Phenomenon, the Gurus and much more! All that and more on Ebro In The Morning! To be a part of Freedom Friday email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. -------- 1:20:10

Beyonce For Christmas + Paul-Tyson Recap (11/18/24) Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg host HOT 97's flagship program "Ebro In The Morning!" On today's episode 11/18/24 - Beyonce On Christmas, Paul Vs. Tyson Recap, Complex Con, Camp Flog Gnaw, Buju Banton, and Afrotech Weekend, Revisiting Drake’s Push-Ups, the nation celebrates a Kansas City Chiefs Loss, and much more! All that and more on Ebro In The Morning! To be a part of Freedom Friday email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. -------- 1:21:55

Freedom Friday + Offset In Paris + Bear Costume Scammer (11/15/24) Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg host HOT 97's flagship program "Ebro In The Morning!" On today's episode 11/15/24 - Congestion Pricing Run Around, Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul, Bear Suit Insurance Scam, Offset In Paris and so much more! All that and more on Ebro In The Morning! To be a part of Freedom Friday email [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. -------- 1:09:24

Trump's Cabinet of Evil + Get Low by Z-Pain (11/14/24) Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg host HOT 97's flagship program "Ebro In The Morning!" On today's episode 11/14/24 - “First Buddy” Musk, Z-Pain, Trump’s Cabinet of Criminals, Trump and Biden meeting, getting into the media industry, it should be Tyson-Paul, an amazing gurus segment, and so much more! All that and more on Ebro In The Morning! To be a part of Freedom Friday email [email protected] or try [email protected] omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. -------- 1:11:39 Show more

