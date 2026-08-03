Toolroom Radio is now live! ESSEL’s back with brand new beats from WEISS, Loz Seka, HASKELL, Bruno Furlan and Mojjo. Fran Ares stops by for Club Toolroom and of course this week’s hottest record in the world right now with the Killer Cut!



Stay locked for Hour 2 as Bruno Furlan takes on the Guest Mix and ESSEL plays new heat from SOSA, Us Two and Oliver Heldens in the Hot Mix.



This is Where Music Matters.





Mojjo, No One Knows, Sarria - Cash On Cash [Toolroom] - 00:00

Alex Pizzuti - Too Much [Strangelove] - 05:10

Loz Seka - Rude Boi [Toolroom Trax] - 08:03



Hot Right Now

Alan Nieves - Kashmir [Rawthentic] - 11:39

Manuel Ribeca, Blow (ITA) - Deep Breath [Rawthentic] - 16:20

Bruno Furlan - Overdrive [Toolroom Trax] - 19:50



Killer Cut

WEISS (feat. Byron Stingily) - Love You [Fool's Paradise] - 23:39



Club Toolroom with Fran Ares

Dario Nunez, Fran Ares - Jump On The Vibe [Know Where] - 29:54

Fran Ares, Qobra (IT) - Better Life [And Dance] - 33:26

Fran Ares, Lexlay - Super Cool [And Dance] - 36:48



Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week

XZMPT - You Want My Love [Toolroom Trax] - 41:25



The Shakedown

Matt's Experiment - Afraid To Go [Kaluki Musik] - 45:33

Cristina Lazic, ABEL - Purple Haze [Nothing Else Matters] - 49:31

HASKELL - Afters [Lotusland] - 52:45



Toolroom Anthem

Maxinne, Niki Darling - Something In Our Life [Toolroom] - 56:36



HOUR TWO



Bruno Furlan Guest Mix

Bruno Furlan - Overdrive [Toolroom Trax] - 01:00:00

Nic Vesperi, Freenzy - Step By Step [Desolat] - 01:04:13

Jay de Lys - Loaded Clipz [Black Book] - 01:08:39

Adam Asejo, Grant Richards - BBD [Club Whatever] - 01:12:47

Contribe - Batuca [Club Bad] - 01:15:14

Bruno Furlan - Delirious [Toolroom Trax] - 01:19:08

Supernova - The Bloom [Lapsus Music] - 01:22:57

Bruno Furlan - Show Your Moves [Hellbent] - 01:25:48



The Hot Mix

Us Two, Jazz Alonso - Me Sabe Bien [Three Six Zero Recordings] - 01:30:08

SOSA - Italian Job [Metamorfosi Records] - 01:35:13

Oliver Heldens, Kryder, The Young Punx - AEIOU [Heldeep Records] - 01:39:22

Earth n Days - It's Time For House [There Was Jack] - 01:43:25

miirabelle - Excuse Me [White Label Amsterdam] - 01:47:11

Tita Lau, James Hurr - Sweat [Toolroom] - 01:50:05

Illyus Barrientos - Thinking Of You [The Cross Records] - 01:52:18

Shiba San, Zack Darza - Touch Me [Toolroom Trax] - 01:57:00