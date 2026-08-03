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230 episodes
- Toolroom Radio is now live! Danny Rhys is here with brand new beats from WEISS, Bruno Furlan, Simon Fava, Earth n Days and Javi Bora. Ben Remember stops by for Club Toolroom and of course there’s this week’s hottest record with the Killer Cut!
Stay locked for Hour 2 as Simon Fava takes on the Guest Mix and Danny is back playing new heat from Carlita, Chus & Ceballos and Andrea Oliva in the Hot Mix.
This is Where Music Matters.
WEISS (feat. Byron Stingily) - Love You [Fool's Paradise] - 00:00
Alan Nieves - Another Day [Rawthentic] - 05:59
Bruno Furlan - Overdrive [Toolroom Trax] - 09:59
Hot Right Now
ROXE - No Stress [Strangelove] - 13:52
Javi Bora, Vibe Killers - Ghetto Groove [Nothing Else Matters] - 17:37
Cristina Lazic, ABEL - Purple Haze [Nothing Else Matters] - 21:44
Killer Cut
Simon Fava (feat. Sergio Mendes) - Magalenha [Toolroom] - 25:52
Club Toolroom with Ben Remember
Ben Remember - Truth [Toolroom Trax] - 30:09
DJ Kone & Marc Palacios - Ingrata [Phoenix] - 35:42
Salva, Thee Mike B, La Boix - Coconut (Just For The Nasty) [Brobot Records] - 38:35
Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week
Kristofson - Luvin [There Was Jack] - 42:01
The Shakedown
Ralph C - What I Love [House Heads] - 46:16
Earth n Days - It's Time For House [There Was Jack] - 49:23
Sassy B - Controlar [Alleanza] - 52:08
Toolroom Anthem
KC Lights - Girl [Toolroom] - 56:07
HOUR TWO
Simon Fava Guest Mix
Simon Fava, Alé Kuma, Yvvan Back - La Verdolaga [Producciones AK] - 01:00:00
Cumbiafrica, Simon Fava, Yvvan Back - Lindos Ojos [The Myth of NYX] - 01:01:00
Simon Fava, Yvvan Back (feat. Martina Camargo) - Se Dansa [Spinnin' SPRS] - 01:04:20
Simon Fava, Yvvan Back - Bailar Riddim [Enormous Tunes] - 01:08:08
Simon Fava, Christian Cheval - Music Is The Answer [Mukoko Groove] - 01:12:38
Simon Fava (feat. Sergio Mendes) - Magalenha [Toolroom] - 01:15:40
Simon Fava - That Is House [Mukoko Groove] - 01:19:17
Jesus Fernandes - La Samba [Toolroom] - 01:22:27
Simon Fava (feat. Totó La Momposina) - La Candela Viva (J8man Remix) [Armada Music] - 01:25:38
Simon Fava, Yvvan Back, Cumbiafrica - The Heat [Glasgow Underground] - 01:28.08
The Hot Mix
Carlita, Malive - Solar Skin (feat. jasper.wav) [Beleza] - 01:29:48
Franc Fala, Andrea Oliva, BanKr - Looney Tunes [Armada Music] - 01:33:29
Mojjo, No One Knows, SARRIA - Cash On Cash [Toolroom] - 01:36:45
Alex Pizzuti - Too Much [Strangelove] - 01:40:19
Dario Nunez, Fran Ares - Jump On The Vibe [Know Where] - 01:43:28
Detlef - High Roller [Black Book Records] - 01:46:06
Manuel Ribeca, Blow (ITA) - Deep Breath [Rawthentic] - 01:49:40
Loz Seka - Rude Boi [Toolroom Trax] - 01:52:15
Chus & Ceballos - SOMOS UNO [Stereo Productions] - 01:55:54
- Toolroom Radio is now live! ESSEL’s back with brand new beats from WEISS, Loz Seka, HASKELL, Bruno Furlan and Mojjo. Fran Ares stops by for Club Toolroom and of course this week’s hottest record in the world right now with the Killer Cut!
Stay locked for Hour 2 as Bruno Furlan takes on the Guest Mix and ESSEL plays new heat from SOSA, Us Two and Oliver Heldens in the Hot Mix.
This is Where Music Matters.
Mojjo, No One Knows, Sarria - Cash On Cash [Toolroom] - 00:00
Alex Pizzuti - Too Much [Strangelove] - 05:10
Loz Seka - Rude Boi [Toolroom Trax] - 08:03
Hot Right Now
Alan Nieves - Kashmir [Rawthentic] - 11:39
Manuel Ribeca, Blow (ITA) - Deep Breath [Rawthentic] - 16:20
Bruno Furlan - Overdrive [Toolroom Trax] - 19:50
Killer Cut
WEISS (feat. Byron Stingily) - Love You [Fool's Paradise] - 23:39
Club Toolroom with Fran Ares
Dario Nunez, Fran Ares - Jump On The Vibe [Know Where] - 29:54
Fran Ares, Qobra (IT) - Better Life [And Dance] - 33:26
Fran Ares, Lexlay - Super Cool [And Dance] - 36:48
Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week
XZMPT - You Want My Love [Toolroom Trax] - 41:25
The Shakedown
Matt's Experiment - Afraid To Go [Kaluki Musik] - 45:33
Cristina Lazic, ABEL - Purple Haze [Nothing Else Matters] - 49:31
HASKELL - Afters [Lotusland] - 52:45
Toolroom Anthem
Maxinne, Niki Darling - Something In Our Life [Toolroom] - 56:36
HOUR TWO
Bruno Furlan Guest Mix
Bruno Furlan - Overdrive [Toolroom Trax] - 01:00:00
Nic Vesperi, Freenzy - Step By Step [Desolat] - 01:04:13
Jay de Lys - Loaded Clipz [Black Book] - 01:08:39
Adam Asejo, Grant Richards - BBD [Club Whatever] - 01:12:47
Contribe - Batuca [Club Bad] - 01:15:14
Bruno Furlan - Delirious [Toolroom Trax] - 01:19:08
Supernova - The Bloom [Lapsus Music] - 01:22:57
Bruno Furlan - Show Your Moves [Hellbent] - 01:25:48
The Hot Mix
Us Two, Jazz Alonso - Me Sabe Bien [Three Six Zero Recordings] - 01:30:08
SOSA - Italian Job [Metamorfosi Records] - 01:35:13
Oliver Heldens, Kryder, The Young Punx - AEIOU [Heldeep Records] - 01:39:22
Earth n Days - It's Time For House [There Was Jack] - 01:43:25
miirabelle - Excuse Me [White Label Amsterdam] - 01:47:11
Tita Lau, James Hurr - Sweat [Toolroom] - 01:50:05
Illyus Barrientos - Thinking Of You [The Cross Records] - 01:52:18
Shiba San, Zack Darza - Touch Me [Toolroom Trax] - 01:57:00
- Toolroom Radio is now live! Illyus Barrientos is back with brand new beats from Dario Nunez, Loz Seka, Sophia Guerrero, ACID HARRY and Mojjo. We’ll be getting the lowdown from Tita Lau in Club Toolroom, there’s another Toolroom Anthem and of course drop this week’s hottest record with the Killer Cut!
Stay locked for Hour 2 as Shiba San takes on the Guest Mix and Illyus digs into tracks from his record box in the Hot Mix.
This is Where Music Matters.
Shiba San, Zack Darza - Touch Me [Toolroom Trax] - 00:00
DJ Dan, Carabetta, Gianni Ruocco - One & One [Rawthentic] - 05:12
GABA - Spin Doctor [House Delivery] - 08:33
Hot Right Now
Dario Nunez, Fran Ares - Jump On The Vibe [Know Where] - 12:13
Alex Pizzuti - Too Much [Strangelove] - 15:18
Loz Seka - Rude Boi [Toolroom Trax] - 18:24
Killer Cut
Mojjo, No One Knows, Sarria - Cash On Cash [Toolroom] - 22:34
Club Toolroom with Tita Lau
Tita Lau, James Hurr - Sweat [Toolroom] - 27:37
Tita Lau - Freaky [Stereohype] - 31:29
Alaia & Gallo - Lipstick [Toolroom] - 35:59
Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week
Sophia Guerrero - Are You Ready [Milk & Sugar Recordings] - 40:16
The Shakedown
Alexander Som - Out Of My Head [Wh0 Plays] - 44:44
Manuel Ribeca - My House [NonStop] - 48:27
ACID HARRY, Chris Valencia - Dame [HoTL Records] - 52:27
Toolroom Anthem
Secondcity - A'ndia [Toolroom] - 56:32
HOUR TWO
Shiba San Guest Mix
Shiba San, Zack Darza - Touch Me [Toolroom Trax] - 01:00:00
Enzo Fazz - Raise Those Vibes [Nature] - 01:03:13
Vinter (BR) - This Is Not The James Brown (Ryan Grey Remix) [Helix Records] - 01:05:57
Shaded (LA) - Gold Digger [Trick] - 01:09:40
White Sheep - Countdown [Criterio] - 01:12:51
Tromiq - Feeling [Judgement Records] - 01:16:18
Crusy - Your Body [8Bit] - 01:19:17
Twism, B3RAO - What About My Love [Soulful Legends] - 01:23:30
Mele - Soul Makossa [Defected] - 01:27:43
The Hot Mix
Illyus Barrientos x Nesi - Feel Alive [White Label] - 01:31:36
Delistic - Big Dick [DistroKid] - 01:36:58
Illyus Barrientos - Thinking Of You [The Cross] - 01:40:39
Luke Alessi - Pay To Play [Coffee Cola] - 01:44:21
Burnski - Where Are You? [Constant Sound] - 01:49:02
Riva Starr, Prunk, Danny Losito - I Want Your Love [PIV] - 01:53:20
Andrew Azara - Filta House [Cecille] - 01:57:20
- Toolroom Radio is now live! Danny Rhys is here with brand new beats from Shiba San, Santé, LOVRA, Dario Nunez and Tita Lau. Ferreck Dawn stops by for Club Toolroom and of course there’s this week’s hottest record with the Killer Cut!
Stay locked for Hour 2 as Roland Clark takes on the Guest Mix and Danny is back playing new heat from Crusy, Marco Lys and OFFAIAH in the Hot Mix.
This is Where Music Matters.
LOVRA, Katy Alex - Tell Me [Love & Other] - 00:00
STBAN (feat. India Martinez) - Mundo de Locos (CASSIMM Remix) [Flamenca] - 04:47
Dario Nunez, Danny Rhys - No Pares Sigue [Toolroom Trax] - 08:25
Hot Right Now
Santé - You Don’t Feel Me [Jackies Music Records] - 11:51
Shiba San, Zack Darza - Touch Me [Toolroom Trax] - 15:51
DJ Dan, Carabetta, Gianni Ruocco - One & One [Rawthentic] - 19:21
Killer Cut
Tita Lau, James Hurr - Sweat [Toolroom] - 23:03
Club Toolroom with Ferreck Dawn
Ferreck Dawn - Lost At The End [Toolroom] - 26:50
Ferreck Dawn - Wilderness [Toolroom] - 31:37
Ferreck Dawn - Kabeya [Toolroom] - 35:07
Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week
PP Girlfriend - Bia Bia [Toolroom Trax] - 39:36
The Shakedown
Kapuzen, GetCosy - Concentrate [Strangelove] - 43:53
Fer BR - The Butcher [House Delivery] - 48:23
GABA - Spin Doctor [House Delivery] - 52:08
Toolroom Anthem
Format:B - The Scoop [Toolroom] - 55:50
HOUR TWO
Roland Clark Guest Mix
Tenacious, Roland Clark - Alright [Fool’s Paradise] - 01:00:00
HoneyLuv, Roland Clark - This Is My Life (Bontan Remix) [Nothing Else Matters] - 01:05:45
Mobin Master, Roland Clark - Don't Forget [Safari Music] - 01:09:44
Massianello, Roland Clark, Ricardo Criollo House - Follow The Beat [Pandora Inc] - 01:12:13
Hazzaro - Burning Girl [Azzura Trax] - 01:15:01
ID - ID [White] - 01:20:09
Kerri Chandler - Halleluijah (Kaoz Club Mix) [King Street Records] - 01:23:55
Adri Block, Paul Parsons - Can We Set It Off [Played It Records] - 01:29:55
The Hot Mix
Crusy - Your Body (Fioretti Azul Remix) [8bit Records] - 01:34:16
Marco Lys, Ben Miller - So Good [Club Sweat] - 01:37:57
URBANKIDZ, Alessio Deluxe - Andale Andale [NONSTOP] - 01:41:59
OFFAIAH - I'm Out [Toolroom Trax] - 01:46:31
Shermanology, Danny Howard - Party Girl [Nothing Else Matters] - 01:50:48
Joshwa - If It's Real [INSOMNIAC] - 01:54:04
- Toolroom Radio is now live! ESSEL is back with new music from OFFAIAH, Kapuzen, Dario Nunez, CASH ONLY and Tenacious. Club Toolroom is all about the catalogue of LOVRA. There’s all the usual features including this week’s biggest record with the Killer Cut!
Stay locked for Hour 2 as Shermanology step up for the Guest Mix and ESSEL plays new beats from Green Velvet, Detlef and Tony Romera
This is Where Music Matters.
OFFAIAH - I'm Out [Toolroom Trax] - 00:00
Shermanology, Danny Howard - Party Girl [Nothing Else Matters] - 06:33
URBANKIDZ, Alessio Deluxe - Andale Andale [NONSTOP] - 10:18
Hot Right Now
Kapuzen, GetCosy - Concentrate [Strangelove] - 14:24
STBAN (feat. India Martinez) - Mundo de Locos (CASSIMM Remix) [Flamenca] - 18:44
Dario Nunez, Danny Rhys - No Pares Sigue [Toolroom Trax] - 21:59
Killer Cut
Ferreck Dawn - Lost At The End [Toolroom] - 25:45
Club Toolroom with LOVRA
LOVRA, Katy Alex - Tell Me [Love & Other] - 30:22
Jenn Getz & Alfie, LOVRA - Broke [Toolroom] - 34:22
LOVRA, Merk (ITA), Luva Rezza - Diamonds [Know Where] - 37:22
Toolroom Academy Track Of The Week
Costa UK - When The Beat Goes Down [Summer-ized Sessions] - 41:05
The Shakedown
Cash Only, Reza - Body Glows [Phoenix Music] - 44:59
Tenacious, Roland Clark - Alright [Fool's Paradise] - 48:29
Parker Gordon - Disco Thing [House Heads] - 52:22
Toolroom Anthem
Rene Amesz - Mind, Body & Soul [Toolroom] - 55:46
HOUR TWO
Shermanology Guest Mix
Shermanology, Danny Howard - Party Girl [Nothing Else Matters] - 01:00:00
Jamback - For The Ladies [Solid Grooves] - 01:04:27
SYREETA - This Song [In Rotation] - 01:08:46
K-Lone, INVT - Ascenso Dub [Cutting Headz] - 01:11:09
Genairo Nvilla - Bad Boy Sound [D’EAUPE] - 01:14:33
Shermanology - Insane [D’EAUPE] - 01:18:59
Le Modo, Nicky Summers - Ibiza Anthem [D’EAUPE] - 01:22:37
Tony Romera - Controller [Altra moda] - 01:26:11
The Hot Mix
Mixed Signals 021, Carta - Love Dancing (Groove P Remix) [Fool’s Paradise] - 01:31:22
Will Sass, LION BABE - ZaZaZa [Love & Other] - 01:35:41
Michael Gray - Universe [Toolroom] - 01:38:58
Green Velvet, Detlef - Bounce UR Body [Hellbent Records] - 01:42:43
Wenzday, Haylee Wood - Function [Strangelove] - 01:45:01
GruuvElement’s - Call Me Crazy [House Delivery] - 01:48:02
Tony Romera, Jamie Coins - Bounce & Bass [Edible] - 01:51:03
Sergi Cubero - The One You Feel [Alleanza] - 01:54:20
miirabelle, Stadiumx - Pongo [Toolroom Trax] - 01:56:41
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About Toolroom Radio
2 hours of the hottest dance music brought to you from Toolroom. Including only but the best in underground dance music of right now, plus AAA weekly guests on the show. Toolroom Radio is your perfect house music fix. Lets get into it.Podcast website
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