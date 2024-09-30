Rockonteurs with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt

S8E7: Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim

This week on the podcast we welcome the mighty Norman Cook to Rockonteurs. Norman is a multi-talented artist, producer, and world-famous DJ who started out as a bass player in the Housemartins. In this fascinating conversation with Guy and Gary he discusses how a certain Spandau Ballet were a huge catalyst in his early love of music and how that career evolved from being in a band to becoming the biggest DJ in the world. We dive into the world of DJ’ing, music videos and beach parties! Norman is a Grammy Award, 9 x MTV Video Music Award, Brit, and Tony Award winning artist. He’s also just the biggest music fan, as you’ll hear.His new track Role Model is out now, and you can watch the video here: Role ModelYou can also watch some of our latest episodes on our Rockonteurs YouTube channel.Instagram @rockonteurs @guyprattofficial @garyjkemp @officialfatboyslim @gimmesugarproductionsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rockonteursFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/RockonteursProduced for WMG UK by Ben Jones at Gimme Sugar Productionswww.gimmesugar.co.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.