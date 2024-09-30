Rockonteurs with Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt

This week on Rockonteurs we welcome Elvis Costello to the podcast. Elvis chats to Guy and Gary about the new ‘King of America’ boxset and some of the superb tracks off that album like ‘America Without Tears’. Elvis also talks about his well established and highly productive relationship with producer T-Bone Burnett, meeting Johnny Cash and how his father got an autographed photo of Duke Ellington. Listen to the podcast and watch some of our latest episodes on our Rockonteurs YouTube channel.Instagram @rockonteurs @guyprattofficial @garyjkemp @elviscostello @gimmesugarproductionsYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rockonteursFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/RockonteursProduced for WMG UK by Ben Jones and Ian Callaghan at Gimme Sugar Productions Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
S8E11: Steve Jones
This week on Rockonteurs we welcome the wonderful Steve Jones to the podcast. Another Pistol and a genuine 'Guitar Hero! Fresh from some amazing shows with Glen, Cookie, and Frank Carter – Steve talks to Guy and Gary about how those shows came together and hints at more down the line!Plus, we get some incredible tales of life at the forefront of punk and even how Jonesy ended up putting a jamming session together with Bob Dylan. That sound you hear is Gary fan boying all over Steve!
S8E10: Pete Townshend & Rachel Fuller
This week on Rockonteurs we welcome Pete Townshend and Rachel Fuller to the podcast to discuss their new musical and literary collaboration, The Seeker. Authored and composed by Rachel with additional music and lyrics by Pete, it brings to life the Hesse novel Siddhartha in a brand new and beautiful way. You can see it live in London at a one-off show on November 6th at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane. Tickets at www.theseekermusic.comPlus, Pete shares some incredible and never before heard stories about his life, his music and his journey.
S8E9: Best Of... Legends
Guy is on his way to LA on tour with David Gilmour and Gary is enjoying a little break this week, so we've compiled a few of our favourite 'Legendary' guests for a special 'Best Of' this week.With the new Bruce Springsteen film 'Road Diary' coming out this week on Disney +, we hear from his right-hand man Steven Van Zandt. Plus, newly inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, Peter Frampton talks to Guy and Gary about his incredible live album 'Frampton Comes Alive'. Also, on the podcast this week, it's Alice Cooper and one of our most popular episodes ever with Mick Fleetwood.
S8E7: Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim
This week on the podcast we welcome the mighty Norman Cook to Rockonteurs. Norman is a multi-talented artist, producer, and world-famous DJ who started out as a bass player in the Housemartins. In this fascinating conversation with Guy and Gary he discusses how a certain Spandau Ballet were a huge catalyst in his early love of music and how that career evolved from being in a band to becoming the biggest DJ in the world. We dive into the world of DJ'ing, music videos and beach parties! Norman is a Grammy Award, 9 x MTV Video Music Award, Brit, and Tony Award winning artist. He's also just the biggest music fan, as you'll hear.His new track Role Model is out now, and you can watch the video here: Role Model
